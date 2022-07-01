Mango Pudding (芒果布丁)

Mango pudding (pronounced, mángguǒ bùdīng in Mandarin, or mong guo bo ding in Cantonese) is a refreshing and lightly sweet dessert.

It has just five ingredients, which let the mango flavor shine through. A refreshing treat for the hot summer days to come, we’ve been enjoying it after long afternoons working in the garden!

Let’s Talk About the Word “Pudding”

Before we go any further, we have to address the elephant in the room. We honestly have no idea how this dessert came to be known as mango “pudding.”

Pudding is a generous term—it’s really a kind of Jell-O gelatin dessert (or “jelly” if you’re on the Great British Baking Show).

You do indeed use gelatin to make it, and the result is a firm, set layer of mango goodness that you can slice and serve on a plate.

If what you’re looking for is something with a more pudding-like texture (though it’s also not a true pudding), try my mom’s Mango Sago recipe, which is also refreshing and delicious.

Important: Find Fragrant, Ripe Mango

Mango pudding is best when made with sweet, in-season, perfectly ripe mangos.

While you can also make it with thawed frozen mango, we’ve found that frozen mango can be even more stringy and fibrous than the average fresh mango, so you may end up with less puree after straining. You may also get a less vibrant color!

An Uncommon Yet Familiar Dessert

You may have seen bowls of glistening, wobbling mango jelly or perhaps opaque white almond jelly with fruit cocktail on dim sum carts.

This mango pudding is also sometimes served at the end of the meal in Cantonese restaurants, along with the requisite plate of melon or oranges.

That said, this dessert is less and less common these days—to the point where we were driven to come up with our own version.

In this recipe, the fragrant sweetness of mango is perfectly complemented by just a hint of condensed milk. You might see other recipes that have evaporated milk—or just more milk in general—but we love this version where the fresh mango takes center stage.

The goal with the condensed milk is to add just enough additional sweetness and opaque creaminess to the mixture without lightening the vibrant yellow orange color of the mixture.

A Plant-based Substitution for Gelatin If you would like to make this recipe completely plant-based, you can use agar agar powder in place of gelatin. Keep in mind though that it won’t give you the same wiggly effect gelatin yields. You’ll need much less of it—about 2-3 teaspoons, as agar agar is much stronger than gelatin. Note that we haven’t tested this substitution, so if you try it, let us know how it goes in the comments!

Recipe Instructions

Cube your mango and measure it into your food processor or blender. If you have any left over, save it for topping the mango puddings.

Blend the mango cubes until completely smooth. Scrape down the sides of the blender or food processor bowl to ensure it all gets into the mixture. Then run the food processor again if necessary!





If your mango is fibrous, use a rubber spatula to press it through a sieve into a large bowl. (If you have a ripe fresh mango, you shouldn’t have to do this.) You should end up with at least 1 cup of mango puree.

In a small bowl, add a quarter of the water (½ cup). Stir in the gelatin.

The gelatin powder will “bloom,” absorbing the water and swelling in size. After a few minutes, it’ll be the consistency of very thick applesauce. Set aside.





In a small pot over medium-low heat, dissolve the sugar in the remaining water (1 1/2 cups). It should be just hot enough to dissolve the sugar, but not so hot that it begins to simmer. Add the bloomed gelatin and stir until it’s completely dissolved. Remove from the heat, and cool for 5 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar/water/gelatin mixture, mango puree, and condensed milk. Whisk gently until the mixture is uniform (whisking too fast or vigorously will result in air bubbles). In total, you will have about 3 cups of liquid.





Lightly brush a 9-inch glass pie pan or an 8-inch or 9-inch square pan (or another mold of choice) with a very thin layer of neutral oil.

Pour the mixture into the pan. Tap the pan on a towel laid out on your counter to surface any air bubbles. Alternatively, you can pour the mixture through a sieve into the pan to remove air bubbles.

Chill (no need to cover) for at least 4 hours, or until completely set. Slice into squares and top with additional cubed mango if desired. Serve!