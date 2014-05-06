Mango Pie Recipe with Citrus Whipped Cream

A few weeks ago, I was spending a rare afternoon moment channel surfing in front of the TV. We have 900 Chinese channels here in Beijing, and 10 English ones, so…this is what channel surfing at our place usually looks like:

CNN: Still talking about the same thing they were talking about two days ago.

Discovery Channel: Deadliest Catch is on. Again.

Cinemax: Some Stephen Baldwin B movie I can’t say I’ve ever heard of.

HBO: Hugo is on. Again. And the automaton thingy is still creepy as heck.

AXN Asia: Last season episodes of American Ninja Warrior.

NBC News: Financial reports.

Diva International (pretty much the “Lifetime” of international channels): low production value soap opera/sitcom

CNN: Still talking about the same thing they were talking about five minutes ago.

BBC News: Something, something, football, Manchester United, blah blah…

Discovery Channel: one of the younger crew guys is in another argument with the captain guy. Why can’t they all just get along?!

click. TV off.

So imagine my surprise when I was clicking through channels 903-913, skipping over Le Monde TV, and I actually see an unfamiliar show that might just actually be interesting? It was a food travel show, and they were featuring a Hawaiian food truck in Oahu that makes, among other things, mango pie.

Such is the origin story of this Mango pie recipe, and I was beyond excited when these lovely mangoes started popping up at the market. Mango pie actually tastes a bit like peach pie, with a hint of tropical-ness(?). Which is fine with me, as you well know from my

And as long as we’re doing the whole Hawaii thing, we might as well serve the pie with citrus whipped cream and toasted coconut, right? It seemed like the right thing to do.

Mango Pie: Recipe Instructions

Have your dough chilled and ready for rolling. I just doubled this basic pie dough recipe from Williams Sonoma. It’s a super easy, great all-purpose pie crust. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and place a baking sheet into the oven.

Slice your mangoes and put them in a bowl.

Combine the mangoes with sugar, spices, flour, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, lemon juice, lime juice, and vanilla to make the filling.

Roll out the first half of the dough and lay into a pie plate. Pour in the filling.

Roll out the second half of the dough and cover the pie. Crimp to seal the edges. Cut a few slits in the top of the pie to serve as vent holes.

Brush with egg wash.

Place the pie on the heated baking sheet in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Lower the heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for another 50-55 minutes, until golden. If the edges are browning too fast, you can cover them with foil. Cool for an hour before serving.

While the pie is cooling, make the whipped cream by combining the cream, vanilla, sugar, lime zest, and lemon zest in a bowl. Beat rapidly until you reach the desired consistency.

Serve the pie with whipped cream and toasted coconut. You’ll love this one!