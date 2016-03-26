The Woks of Life

Mall Chicken Teriyaki – Sarku Copycat

144 Comments

We’ve all done it, in shopping malls across America. The ride up the escalator to the food court. The slow but purposeful full circle around all the vendors, plucking toothpicked free samples of chicken teriyaki from styrofoam plates proffered on plastic trays. The carefully furrowed brow whilst contemplating each sample, to show the hopeful faces holding those trays that they’re very much in the running.

In all my years of mall-going––from junior high days spent looking for tiny, overpriced, sparkly t-shirts to the obsessive bargain-hunting of today––the sample guy with the most success has always been the chicken teriyaki guy.

This is a recipe for that mall chicken teriyaki that you’ve probably found yourself lining up for once or twice. I know I say this a lot, but you’ll be really surprised at how easy it is to make. You can take what those guys at Sarku Japan (or whatever equivalent chain you probably have at your local mall) do on a giant flat-top griddle, and replicate it in your own kitchen, with just 9 ingredients (10, if you count the steamed rice you’re going to serve it on top of!).

If you’re not in the mood to head to the mall, but you’re craving that plate of “mall” chicken teriyaki, then you’re going to love this.

[UPDATE 6/19/2016: After receiving some comments from readers on this recipe, I recently revisited and retested it. We’ve since made some adjustments!]

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.comYou’ll need:

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into small chunks
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons mirin
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • steamed rice, to serve

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, sesame oil, and cornstarch.

Mix together until all the ingredients are well combined. Allow to marinate for 2 hours.

Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium high heat. Transfer the chicken to the pan in one layer (reserving the marinade), and allow it to sear on one side for 1 minute.

Then start stir-frying for another minute.

Add the reserved marinade to the pan, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer to reduce the sauce until it thickens and coats the chicken. Serve over rice!

144 Comments

  1. Emily says

    Hi! I’d love to try out this recipe as it seems quick and simple to do – but I only have wingettes, could I use that in place of the chicken thigh chunks? Thank you!

  2. Tom Chin says

    Holama! I probably misspelled it but I just discovered your site and love it. I have had an incomplete education with Chinese food, which I adore. My father was a chef from Hong Kong and I learned some basic things from him, however he never really learned English and I was not taught Chinese, so my cooking education is a bit hit and miss.your sight seems to be that missing link between cooking and cooking with understanding! Thank you for sharing your vast knowledge with the rest of us, cheers, Tom C

  3. Wiktor Biadasiewicz says

    What are doing?! You think 5mins cook time is enough?
    Are you trying to give people food poisoning?!
    25 mins cook time at least. Make sure to use a probe as well!
    This recipe’s instructions are also very inaccurate and ridiculous!
    I’m very disappointed!

    • Sarah says

      Hi Wiktor, in Chinese cooking, extremely high heat is used, and the meat is cut up into small pieces so that it cooks very quickly. Many stir-fry dishes take only minutes to cook, and indeed, the high heat and quick cooking is what gives these dishes their signature flavor, known as “wok hei,” or “breath of the wok.” Take a look around our site if you’d like to educate yourself more about our culture’s style of cooking.

      • Bartek Biadasiewicz says

        Hi,
        That lad above is my 13yrs old son. I’m really sorry about his comment. He tries hard, probably too hard;)))
        His biggest worry is food poisoning – easy to guess.
        He is actually going to try and cook with your recipe at school.
        He will learn :)

  5. Jennifer says

    Delicious! We served it with rice noodles and steamed broccoli. Next time I’m going to double the sauce to have extra for the noodles. (Any idea what the calorie count is and serving size?) Thanks for this recipe!

    • Sarah says

      Hey Jennifer, I don’t have the exact calorie count, but apps like MyFitnessPal can help with that. You can add all the ingredients you used in the recipe, and it’ll tell you how many calories are in a serving, based on how many servings you decide to divide your recipe into.

  6. Amanda says

    I fixed this tonite..I was kinda worried on how it smelled while cooking…but omg it was soooo good!! I could have ate the whole pan myself..lol I fixed fried rice w/yum yum sause, corn on cob and bread..diffenly gonna fix again..?

  7. Nikki says

    So good. The sugar in the marinade helped to brown the chicken better than any other way I’ve tried. Looked and tasted like the chicken was grilled.

    • Sarah says

      Thanks for the feedback, Nikki. It IS amazing what a little sugar will do to a dish, especially when it involves stir-frying meat!

    • Sarah says

      Hey Nate, glad you liked it––Sarku definitely has the advantage of the flat top and cooking in mass quantities! Feel free to adjust the recipe to your liking. :)

  9. Tina says

    How do I add veggies to this? I like book choy and broccoli and carrots? Should I just steam? Will there be enough sauce for them?

    Thank you!!

  10. Sarah says

    What’s the difference between the dark soy sauce and the soy sauce listed as ingredients? is the regular “soy sauce” light soy sauce? What qualifies as which?

