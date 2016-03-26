The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Mall Chicken Teriyaki

Mall Chicken Teriyaki

by:
239 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

We’ve all done it, in shopping malls across America. The ride up the escalator to the food court. The slow but purposeful full circle around all the vendors, plucking toothpicked free samples of chicken teriyaki from styrofoam plates proffered on plastic trays. The carefully furrowed brow whilst contemplating each sample, to show the hopeful faces holding those trays that they’re very much in the running.

In all my years of mall-going––from junior high days spent looking for tiny, overpriced, sparkly t-shirts to the obsessive bargain-hunting of today––the sample guy with the most success has always been the chicken teriyaki guy.

This is a recipe for that mall chicken teriyaki that you’ve probably found yourself lining up for once or twice. I know I say this a lot, but you’ll be really surprised at how easy it is to make. You can take what those guys at Sarku Japan (or whatever equivalent chain you probably have at your local mall) do on a giant flat-top griddle, and replicate it in your own kitchen, with just 9 ingredients (10, if you count the steamed rice you’re going to serve it on top of!).

If you’re not in the mood to head to the mall, but you’re craving that plate of “mall” chicken teriyaki, then you’re going to love this.

[UPDATE 6/19/2016: After receiving some comments from readers on this recipe, I recently revisited and retested it. We’ve since made some adjustments!]

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, sesame oil, and cornstarch.

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix together until all the ingredients are well combined. Allow to marinate for 2 hours.

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium high heat. Transfer the chicken to the pan in one layer (reserving the marinade), and allow it to sear on one side for 1 minute.

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

Then start stir-frying for another minute.

Add the reserved marinade to the pan, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer to reduce the sauce until it thickens and coats the chicken. Serve over rice!

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

Mall Chicken Teriyaki, by thewoksoflife.com

4.82 from 55 votes

Mall Chicken Teriyaki

Our recipe for the quintessential chicken teriyaki you love to get at malls across America. Make our mall chicken teriyaki at home, with just 9 ingredients!
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Japanese
Chicken teriyaki with white rice
serves: 6
Prep: 2 hours 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 2 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs (900g, cut into small chunks)
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons mirin
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (grated)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons oil

Instructions

  • Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Mix together until all the ingredients are well combined. Allow to marinate for 2 hours.
  • Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium high heat. Transfer the chicken to the pan in one layer (reserving the marinade), and allow it to sear on one side for 1 minute. Then start stir-frying for another minute.
  • Add the reserved marinade to the pan, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer to reduce the sauce until it thickens and coats the chicken. Serve over rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 272kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 144mg (48%) Sodium: 882mg (37%) Potassium: 393mg (11%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 35IU (1%) Calcium: 19mg (2%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

239 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Jenny says

    5 stars
    My family loved this! Thank you so much for sharing. To me, it seems like a healthier version of what I used to eat at the mall, haha. I am so excited for your cookbook release later this year!

    Reply