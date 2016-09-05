The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite

Published: Last Updated:
By 15 Comments

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

This Ma Lan Tou Spiced tofu dish is a Shanghainese dish through and through. The dish in Chinese is called Ma Lan Xiang Gan (马兰香干) or liang ban xiang gan ma lan tou (凉伴香干马兰头), which literally means “cold tossed fragrant tofu and ma lan tou.” The key vegetable used, ma lan tou, is very fragrant, and when combined with cold spiced tofu, it makes for a really lovely refreshing dish for the summer months.

Ma lan tou has an herb-like taste that is vaguely similar to chrysanthemum leaves, but milder in flavor. You can see what it looks like in the picture below:

malantou-vegetable-seeds, by thewoksoflife.com

This cold dish usually served as an appetizer, and when we see it, we almost always order it, because it’s quite rare outside of China. If you find yourself in China, you can find this dish, of course, in Shanghai, but also in restaurants specializing in Shanghainese cuisine in Beijing and other big cities. 

We haven’t seen ma lan tou (technically known as Kalimeris Indica, Indian Aster, or Indian Kalimeris ) at any markets in the US, although we did find sources for where to buy seeds and live plants on the internet (for those of you who enjoy home gardening). Check out our ma lan tou entry on our Chinese Leafy Greens page for more information about this fragrant vegetable and where to get your hands on some!

Turning to the second key component of the dish: dry spiced tofu. There are many types of dried tofu with different flavors, as you can see on our Tofu and Bean Curd Ingredients page. However, it’s best to select a mild-flavored dried tofu for this dish, since the fragrant ma lan tou flavor should be the star of the dish. 

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Since we recognize that not all of you have the commitment or the wherewithal to grow these veggies in your garden just to enjoy one dish, you can substitute other fragrant vegetables like fresh celery leaves, tong ho (chrysanthemum leaves), or even a mixture of Shanghai bok choy leaves and cilantro. Get creative with what you have available, and the possibilities are endless for this dish!

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what you’ll need for this ma lan tou spiced tofu, classic Shanghainese cold appetizer:

Note: If you’re scaling this dish up, the ratio of the ma lan tou to dried tofu should be about 3 to 1.

Wash the ma lan tou thoroughly, removing any yellow leaves. We like to wash our leafy green veggies three timesPrepare a wok of boiling water and blanch the ma lan tou for about 15 seconds, or until just wilted. Transfer immediately to an ice bath to cool.

Using a colander, drain all water from the veggies, and use your hands to squeeze out any excess. You’ll end up with a small bunch of ma lan tou. Keeping it in one bundle as best as possible,  finely chop the veggies. Cut the tofu into small cubes like you see in the picture.

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the chopped ma lan tou and chopped tofu to a mixing bowl, and add the salt, sugar, and oil. Mix thoroughly. The tablespoon of sesame oil will be quite fragrant, and if you want a more subtle flavor, reduce the sesame oil to 1 teaspoon, and add 2 teaspoons of peanut oil instead.

I recommend that you add the salt, sugar, and sesame oil gradually, let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld, and then adjust the seasonings to your own liking. I consulted Judy’s mother when making this dish with the amounts in this recipe, and she gave her nod of approval that it tastes the way Shanghainese like it–just enough salt with a hint of sweetness!

You can make this dish ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve. If you want to get a little fancy, lightly pack the mixture into a mold (we used a rice bowl), turn it over onto your dish of choice, and serve!

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu!

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Ma Lan Tou Spiced Tofu, A Shanghai Favorite

This Ma Lan Tou Spiced tofu dish is a Shanghainese favorite cold appetizer dish. The key vegetable used, ma lan tou, is very fragrant, and when combined with cold spiced tofu, it makes for a really lovely refreshing dish for the summer months.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: spiced tofu
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 45kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the ma lan tou thoroughly, removing any yellow leaves. We like to wash our leafy green veggies three times. Prepare a wok of boiling water and blanch the ma lan tou for about 15 seconds, or until just wilted. Transfer immediately to an ice bath to cool.
  • Using a colander, drain all water from the veggies, and use your hands to squeeze out any excess. You’ll end up with a small bunch of ma lan tou. Keeping it in one bundle as best as possible, finely chop the veggies. Cut the tofu into small cubes like you see in the picture.
  • Transfer the chopped ma lan tou and chopped tofu to a mixing bowl, and add the salt, sugar, and oil. Mix thoroughly. The tablespoon of sesame oil will be quite fragrant, and if you want a more subtle flavor, reduce the sesame oil to 1 teaspoon, and add 2 teaspoons of peanut oil instead.
  • I recommend that you add the salt, sugar, and sesame oil gradually, let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld, and then adjust the seasonings to your own liking. I consulted Judy’s mother when making this dish with the amounts in this recipe, and she gave her nod of approval that it tastes the way Shanghainese like it--just enough salt with a hint of sweetness!
  • You can make this dish ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve. If you want to get a little fancy, lightly pack the mixture into a mold (we used a rice bowl), turn it over onto your dish of choice, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 45kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 347mg | Potassium: 345mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 106.3% | Vitamin C: 19.3% | Calcium: 6.2% | Iron: 9.8%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cantonese Chicken & Salted Fish Fried Rice
Chinese Cured Pork Belly (Cantonese Lap yuk)
Japanese Eggplant with Chicken & Thai Basil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

15 Comments

  1. Sarah says


    Thanks for posting this- it’s our favourite dish to order when we go to Shanghai in the summer! Unfortunately, I can’t get ma lan tou in any form here in central Virginia, so I made it the other day with chrysanthemum. It was really good, but it lacked the sweetness of the ma lan tou that makes it such a nice foil for the tofu (not sugar sweetness, but the flavour of sweet greens). Is there some other green I could throw in a handful of to lift the taste of the chrysanthemum? Basil? Lemon balm? Celery leaves? I don’t want to overpower the other flavours, but it could definitely use something.

    Reply

  2. JT says


    replace the sugar with some chili and pepper power if you like…a little vinegar and soy sauce also make the dish taste good.

    Reply

  3. Allison says

    I make this all the time and use frozen ma lan tou from Ranch 99. It freezes really well, and I think it tastes just as good as the versions done in China, and the frozen ma lan tou is readily available where I am (California). Just a suggestion if you can’t find the fresh stuff.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Allison, you are right. Bill and I just saw it last week in the freezer section at our local Asian supermarket. It’s only become available very recently here on the east coast. We should revise the post with this piece of information. Thank you!

      Reply

  5. robert Burke says

    Oh My God, Bill. This has been my favorite Chinese cold dish for 30 years. I took my daughter to China for the first time a couple of years ago and now it is hers. I have tried to make it just from figuring out the ingrediants but it has never worked. I am going to make it tomorrow!!!

    Reply

  6. Cathy Thomas says

    Hi. This recipe looks very different. I think I could get the tofu easily but do you think Ma Lan Tau could be substituted with rocket?

    Love love love your recipes. I have tried a few of them. Thank you
    Cathy

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Cathy, Rocket would be an interesting substitution and as I said in the post, you can substitute different vegetables for the difficult-to-find ma lan tou. If you decide to use rocket, I suggest that you omit the blanching and use the rocket raw like you do in a salad as it does not “cook” well. I think the spiciness of the rocket (arugula) would make a wonderful dish!

      Reply

  7. Pey-Lih says

    I haven’t had dofu gan in some time! Thank you for this recipe. I will have to go find this vegetable at my asian grocer. I hope you guys are enjoying your long weekend. I’ve got homework to do. blah!

    Reply

  8. Alan Sommerman says

    Thanks for all your great recipes, and especially for including the Chinese for ingredients and names of dishes. When something interests me, I take a pic of the Chinese and then show it in a store or restaurant – really helpful, and I think I get better service since my efforts are appreciated. For vegetables, I have been told if something is out of season but try later in the year which is a great time saver. My schedule has me walking thru Manhattan’s Chinatown once or twice a week, so if it’s available in the US, I can usually find it.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Alan, you are welcome and you have the right idea to look for vegetables in season. In the US, there are lots of vegetables that are always available, but it is good to know when they taste best. In China, with a few exceptions, you could not purchase vegetables that were out of season, so markets ensured that you ate seasonal vegetables!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables