The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese pork recipes » Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

Published: Last Updated:
By 118 Comments

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

I don’t think there’s any debate on this issue. Lu rou fan (滷肉饭) is one of THE most beloved Taiwanese comfort foods. Second only perhaps to a piping bowl of beef noodle soup (and even then, a very close second).

There is, however, an on-going debate on whether this dish originated in Taiwan or Shandong, China. Apparently, 滷肉饭 and 鲁肉饭 are written differently, but both sound alike and the latter states the origin of Shandong in its name. To help set the record straight, the Taipei government actually launched a huge campaign in 2011, handing out 1000 bowls of lu rou fan and claiming ownership of the dish. That’s dedication, my friends. Can you imagine the U.S. government handing out a thousand apple pies or cheeseburgers, in the quest to put their political weight behind a food item?

Just to be clear, I’m not about to open up any arguments here. Quarreling at the dinner table is bad for the digestion. I’m just happy that this dish has been passed down through so many generations and that we get to enjoy it today. I decided to post this recipe after watching a Taiwanese travel show that pretty much involved two guys crossing the country to try all the best local versions of lu rou fan they could find. As I watched them happily slurp up the rice and morsels of pork as one would a bowl of noodles, I decided it was time to make my own.

The dish is a bit similar to the traditional Shanghainese dish, hong shao rou, or red cooked pork. We love that dish so much that we have TWO recipes for it. My Shanghai pork belly recipe, and my mother’s old school Shanghai pork belly recipe. The difference is in the aromatics and spices used, as well as the size at which the pork belly is cut. While hong shao rou involves big, luscious chunks of pork belly, lu rou fan is almost like a braised meat sauce.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/lu-rou-fan-6.jpg

In the old days, eating meat was often a luxury. How does one feed an entire family in the rare moment one has a small piece of pork to work with? You cut it into small pieces, braise it for a long time to create a savory braised meat sauce that’s bursting with flavor, and mix it with lots of steaming, comforting rice so the whole family can enjoy it. Genius.

Okay, before we start, I want to point out a few things:

  • Use pork belly with skin, and don’t shy away from the fat. We’re going traditional here, and this is not a dish for dieters or low-fat substitutes. We have lots of other recipes for those looking for healthier options. Check out the vegetarian section!
  • You can use fresh or dried shiitake mushrooms. Dried shiitakes will be stronger in flavor.
  • You can braise the meat longer if you like; it’s the perfect dish to make in a slow-cooker, if that’s your kind of thing.
  • Use the lowest heat possible while simmering. At the end, you’ll want to thicken the sauce over higher heat, but you don’t want it to dry up.

You’ll need: 

For the Chinese spices (wrap everything in cheese cloth and tie with kitchen string): 

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and blanch the chopped pork belly for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok over low heat, and add the sugar. Cook the sugar until it starts to melt and then add the onions. Turn up the heat to medium high and stir-fry the onions for a minute. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another couple minutes.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the blanched pork, shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and water.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the spices, along with the peeled hardboiled eggs and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

At this point the meat should be fall-apart tender.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

To finish the dish, remove the spice packet and turn up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce, stirring occasionally. This process should take about 5-minutes. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but there should still be plenty of it left. Serve over steamed white rice.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

In the meantime, make plenty of rice and most importantly: don’t forget to share this favorite Taiwanese braised pork belly rice bowl!

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/lu-rou-fan-6.jpghttps://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/lu-rou-fan-6.jpg

4.8 from 11 reviews
Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Lu rou fan, a Taiwanese comfort food classic of braised pork belly over rice, is probably the best recipe to come out of our kitchen this month.
Author:
Recipe type: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
You'll need:
  • 1 lb skin-on pork belly, cut into ½” pieces
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • ½ oz. rock sugar (or about 2½ teaspoons granulated sugar)
  • 1 small onion or a couple of shallots, finely chopped
  • 8 shiitake mushrooms, cut into ½” pieces
  • ¼ cup shaoxing wine
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 cups water
  • 4 hardboiled eggs, peeled (optional)
For the spices (wrap everything in cheese cloth and tie with kitchen string):
  • 3 star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 6 cloves
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • 2 pieces dried tangerine peel
  • 2 slices fresh ginger
Instructions
  1. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and blanch the chopped pork belly for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  2. Heat the oil in a wok over low heat, and add the sugar. Cook the sugar until it starts to melt and then add the onions. Turn up the heat to medium high and stir-fry the onions for a minute. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another couple minutes.
  3. Add the blanched pork, shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and water. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the spices (which should be tied in cheese cloth), along with the peeled hardboiled eggs and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Simmer for 1½ hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
  4. At this point the meat should be fall-apart tender. To finish the dish, remove the spice packet and turn up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce, stirring occasionally. This process should take about 5-minutes. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but there should still be plenty of it left. Serve over steamed white rice.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

118 Comments

  1. Simone says

    May I know if this can be cooked in a slow cooker please? If so, what are the heat settings and how long should I cook it for? Thank you!

    Reply

  2. Anne says

    Hi Judy
    I found your recipe very easy to follow and it looks just like the ruroufan that I like! However, I couldn’t get the meat to tenderize as shown in the pictures nor could the sauce get thicken. Would you mind to give your insight about my problem? Thank you.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Anne, I assume you’ve followed the recipe. Sounds like you just have to increase the cooking time until the meat reaches the right tenderness. Also, to thicken the sauce, simply cook on higher heat with the the lid open (all stoves are different!). You just have to watch it closely, because this process only takes minutes.

      Reply

  3. Thierry says

    Bonjour, votre plat me paraît succulent, mais dommage que la recette ne soit pas traductible en français car j’aurait bien aimé la réalisée.

    Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables