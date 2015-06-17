The Woks of Life

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

I don’t think there’s any debate on this issue. Lu rou fan (滷肉饭) is one of THE most beloved Taiwanese comfort foods. Second only perhaps to a piping bowl of beef noodle soup (and even then, a very close second).

There is, however, an on-going debate on whether this dish originated in Taiwan or Shandong, China. Apparently, 滷肉饭 and 鲁肉饭 are written differently, but both sound alike and the latter states the origin of Shandong in its name. To help set the record straight, the Taipei government actually launched a huge campaign in 2011, handing out 1000 bowls of lu rou fan and claiming ownership of the dish. That’s dedication, my friends. Can you imagine the U.S. government handing out a thousand apple pies or cheeseburgers, in the quest to put their political weight behind a food item?

Just to be clear, I’m not about to open up any arguments here. Quarreling at the dinner table is bad for the digestion. I’m just happy that this dish has been passed down through so many generations and that we get to enjoy it today. I decided to post this recipe after watching a Taiwanese travel show that pretty much involved two guys crossing the country to try all the best local versions of lu rou fan they could find. As I watched them happily slurp up the rice and morsels of pork as one would a bowl of noodles, I decided it was time to make my own.

The dish is a bit similar to the traditional Shanghainese dish, hong shao rou, or red cooked pork. We love that dish so much that we have TWO recipes for it. My Shanghai pork belly recipe, and my mother’s old school Shanghai pork belly recipe. The difference is in the aromatics and spices used, as well as the size at which the pork belly is cut. While hong shao rou involves big, luscious chunks of pork belly, lu rou fan is almost like a braised meat sauce.

In the old days, eating meat was often a luxury. How does one feed an entire family in the rare moment one has a small piece of pork to work with? You cut it into small pieces, braise it for a long time to create a savory braised meat sauce that’s bursting with flavor, and mix it with lots of steaming, comforting rice so the whole family can enjoy it. Genius.

Okay, before we start, I want to point out a few things:

  • Use pork belly with skin, and don’t shy away from the fat. We’re going traditional here, and this is not a dish for dieters or low-fat substitutes. We have lots of other recipes for those looking for healthier options. Check out the vegetarian section!
  • You can use fresh or dried shiitake mushrooms. Dried shiitakes will be stronger in flavor.
  • You can braise the meat longer if you like; it’s the perfect dish to make in a slow-cooker, if that’s your kind of thing.
  • Use the lowest heat possible while simmering. At the end, you’ll want to thicken the sauce over higher heat, but you don’t want it to dry up.

You’ll need: 

For the Chinese spices (wrap everything in cheese cloth and tie with kitchen string): 

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and blanch the chopped pork belly for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok over low heat, and add the sugar. Cook the sugar until it starts to melt and then add the onions. Turn up the heat to medium high and stir-fry the onions for a minute. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another couple minutes.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the blanched pork, shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and water.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the spices, along with the peeled hardboiled eggs and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

At this point the meat should be fall-apart tender.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

To finish the dish, remove the spice packet and turn up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce, stirring occasionally. This process should take about 5-minutes. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but there should still be plenty of it left. Serve over steamed white rice.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

In the meantime, make plenty of rice and most importantly: don’t forget to share this favorite Taiwanese braised pork belly rice bowl!

4.82 from 11 votes

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

Lu rou fan, a Taiwanese comfort food classic of braised pork belly over rice, is probably the best recipe to come out of our kitchen this month.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time1 hr 40 mins
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: lurou fan
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 698kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

You'll need:

  • 1 lb skin-on pork belly (450g, cut into 1/2” pieces)
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 1/2 oz. rock sugar (14g, or about 2 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar)
  • 1 small onion or a couple of shallots (finely chopped)
  • 8 shiitake mushrooms (cut into 1/2” pieces)
  • 1/4 cup shaoxing wine (60 ml)
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce (45 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce (30 ml)
  • 2 cups water (475 ml)
  • 4 hardboiled eggs (peeled, optional)

For the spices (wrap everything in cheese cloth and tie with kitchen string):

Instructions

  • Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and blanch the chopped pork belly for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  • Heat the oil in a wok over low heat, and add the sugar. Cook the sugar until it starts to melt and then add the onions. Turn up the heat to medium high and stir-fry the onions for a minute. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another couple minutes.
  • Add the blanched pork, shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and water. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the spices (which should be tied in cheese cloth), along with the peeled hardboiled eggs and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
  • At this point the meat should be fall-apart tender. To finish the dish, remove the spice packet and turn up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce, stirring occasionally. This process should take about 5-minutes. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but there should still be plenty of it left. Serve over steamed white rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 698kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 68g | Saturated Fat: 24g | Cholesterol: 268mg | Sodium: 1167mg | Potassium: 486mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 260IU | Vitamin C: 2.4mg | Calcium: 67mg | Iron: 2.4mg

 

122 Comments

  2. Sha Lynn Chan says

    I could not get the spice mix or spice packets, so I bought 5 spice powder and am planning to add fresh ginger & bay leaves. I hope this will do! Is 1 tbsp too much? or should I use 1/2 tbsp?

    Reply

  3. mostlyharmless says


    Hi Judy, we recently returned from a Taiwan trip and really enjoyed the Lu Rou Fan. Your recipe is such a hit with us! (And you know what: your food photos are drop-dead gorgeous!).
    Thanks!

    Reply

  4. Ariane says

    Do you braise everything in the wok? Recipe doesn’t say to transfer to another pan but in all the photos it looks as if the pork is in a pot, not the wok! Thanks.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Ariane, you can do it either way. You can start in a pot and finish cooking it in a pot or you can start in a wok and finish cooking it in a wok. In this case, I started in the wok and finished it in a pot. Just know that thick bottomed pots retain liquid much better than a wok.

      Reply

      • Teresa says

        Have yet to try this but am sure it will be delish. Would you be able to update the wok vs pot in the instructions? I was equally confused.

        Reply

  5. Memly says


    Delicious! Thank you! As a short cut, I used Chinese meat braising spice packs– sort of like over grown tea bags– instead of making my own. They are available at Chinese supermarkets. I still added the ginger.

    I also like my eggs just cooked with yolk still soft and slightly runny. I added the soft boiled eggs to the done sauce, let them sit for 15 minutes to soak up the brown color instead of boiling them with the sauce for an hour.

    Lastly at least triple/quadruple the recipe to make it worth the time spent assembling and boiling everything. This delicious sauce doesn’t last long. Keeps well in fridge and freezer (don’t freeze the eggs though. Make fresh ones to add to defrosted sauce).

    Nom nom nom nom nom.

    Reply

  6. X. says


    One of my favorite growing up and I can’t believe I found it here! The pork turned out soft and not too fatty. This is a great mix of seasoning, easier than how my mom does it but keep the essence of flavor. Also, very little active cooking time

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Yes, Iris, please double the recipe. But be careful with the aromatics. You might have to remove them early during simmering, they can be overpowering.

      Reply

      • Nicole says


        Hello…I tried this recipe (doubling it) &, by & large, it turned out pretty well…thanks for sharing for your family recipes!

        However, as a leftover, it has a slightly bitter aftertaste. Is there any remedy for this please?

        Look forward to hearing from you ☺

        Reply

  10. Katie says

    Hi, what’s the reason for blanching the pork?

    Also, is there a way to make the tea eggs without overcooking the yolks? Would the egg still get the flavor if you let it sit overnight in the cooked sauce?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Katie, blanching the pork is like “cleaning” it to rid it of impurities. Regarding your question on the tea eggs, did you see my post on “Tea Eggs, Revamped“? Check it out, because it is exactly the technique you mentioned here to achieve a soft yolk :-)

      Reply

      • Katie says

        Awesome, thanks for the info!

        I’ll be trying this out over the weekend for a potluck. Am thinking about adding some extra pork shoulder for more meat but not as much additional fat. Think that would work?

        Reply

