Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos

The idea for these tofu tacos was 1) My dad’s, and 2) Of the rather harebrained variety.

When he first suggested it to me–distant memories of dry, cardboard tofu cubes from the barren wasteland that was my college dining hall’s “Vegan Station” suddenly resurfacing–my initial gut reaction was just… “no.”

When he threw out the idea to Kaitlin over Skype one weekend, her initial reaction was similarly contrarian. “What? Why?”

In our family, we eat vegetarian meals often–multiple times a week. But we don’t necessarily “mark” them as vegetarian, or even notice that they’re meatless. It’s just habit at this point. And we definitely don’t need another excuse to eat tofu. I love the stuff, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be turning into a giant soy puff à la Violet Beauregard any day now.

But in the end, my father is nothing if not obstinate in such situations. So we ended up trying it–smothering firm tofu in a mixture of honey and Sriracha, rolling it in crispy coating, pan-frying it (similar to our Duo of Dippables chicken and tofu fingers), and then serving it with tortillas and a bunch of toppings and a truly kick-ass green onion cilantro sauce. And I have to say…it was pretty boss. Like, actually.

We used homemade corn tortillas for these tofu tacos, which are so easy to put together even without a tortilla press, which by the way, truthfully would have been handy. Just combine corn masa with water (full instructions on that thar package) and cook the resulting tortillas in a pan. Voilà! Somewhat bastardized fusion vegetarian tofu tacos that will surprise and captivate.

Here’s how to make them:

Gather the following ingredients…

  • 1 package firm tofu
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 cup fine cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 3 scallions
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1/4 cup yogurt
  • warm corn tortillas

Other toppings (feel free to go crazy here):

  • shredded cheese
  • chopped tomato
  • chopped onion
  • sweet corn
  • avocado
  • lime wedges

Cut the tofu into 3/4 inch cubes. In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the Sriracha and honey, and gently toss the tofu in the mixture.

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

In another wide, shallow bowl, combine the cornmeal, chili powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Toss the tofu in this dry mixture until well-coated. Emphasis on well-coated. You’re going for crispy.

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

In a cast iron or non-stick skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the tofu and allow the pieces to crisp up on all sides.

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, whizz up the scallions, cilantro, and yogurt in a food processor or blender (if the sauce is a little thin, just add more cilantro and scallion). Build your tacos with tortillas, your sauce, and whatever toppings you like. Here’s how we went about it:

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

From one tofu-loving meat-eater to a skeptical audience…you may be a non-believer, but these crispy tofu tacos were pretty awesome.

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos by thewoksoflife.com

4.82 from 11 votes

Loaded Crispy Tofu Tacos

These crispy tofu tacos may sound weird but after you experience this ultimate vegetarian taco with our scallion cilantro sauce, these crispy tofu tacos may sway you to the vegetarian side!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Mexican
Keyword: tofu tacos
Servings: 4 servings
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

You'll need:

  • 1 pound firm tofu (450g)
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 cup fine cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 3 scallions
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1/4 cup yogurt
  • warm corn tortillas

Other toppings:

  • shredded cheese
  • chopped tomato
  • chopped onion
  • sweet corn
  • avocado
  • lime wedges

Instructions

  • Cut the tofu into 3/4 inch cubes. In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the Sriracha and honey, and gently toss the tofu in the mixture. In another wide, shallow bowl, combine the cornmeal, chili powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Toss the tofu in this dry mixture until well-coated.
  • In a cast iron or non-stick skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the tofu and allow the pieces to crisp up on all sides. While that's happening, whizz up the scallions, cilantro, and yogurt in a food processor or blender. Build your tacos with tortillas, your sauce, and whatever toppings you like.

 

  1. Jocelyn says

    Oh my goodness, these are SO good!!! I wish I doubled the batch! Seriously, they’re delicious, and I couldn’t stop snacking on them as I was finishing prepping the toppings. Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!! It’s a keeper in our house!

    *And I also discovered that you have to be patient and let the tofu brown completely in the skillet or else they would fall apart while trying to flip….

