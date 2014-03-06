Lightning Lunchtime Chicken & Rice

Lightning. Meteorological phenomenon? Or the perfect metaphor for this chicken & rice dish? When the midday hunger pangs strike without warning and you’re at home cooking for yourself (as I usually am), this lightning-fast chicken & rice is the perfect answer to your lunchtime cravings.

Just quickly chop up a few ingredients, take out some leftover cooked rice, and have this in a big bowl in a few short minutes. What really makes this chicken rice special is the addition of the scallion and ginger, which really compliments the chicken, as you can see in this recipe for Poached Chicken w/ Ginger Scallion Oil.

Here, you get a similar flavor much faster. And the best part is: no chopsticks needed. You have permission to just dig in with a spoon. We did.

Recipe Instructions

Have all your ingredients ready before you start, because dish really is fast. Once you get going, you want everything ready to get dropped into the pan.

Sarah barely had time to take pictures before this dish was done!

Heat your wok over medium high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Add the chicken to the pan, and let it get a good sear on one side (don’t mix). Continue browning for about 2 minutes, take it out of the pan, and set aside.

Add the other tablespoon of oil to the wok and add the scallion and ginger. Cook for thirty seconds and add the carrot and shiitake mushrooms.

If using fresh peas, add them along with the carrots and mushrooms. If using frozen, cook the carrot and mushrooms until they begin to soften (2 minutes) and then add the peas.

Once the vegetables are all relatively tender (about 3 minutes total), add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, shaoxing wine, and chicken stock.

Bring to a boil and allow everything to bubble up for another 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, until the liquid is reduced by half. Taste the sauce and season with salt and white pepper to taste.

Turn the heat down to low and stir in the cooked white rice and chicken, making sure everything is well combined. Serve!