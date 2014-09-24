The Woks of Life

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade

Published: Last Updated:
By 15 Comments

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Olive Tapenade, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s an easy vegetarian party appetizer idea for ya’ll. Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade. Deceptively easy, and really tasty.

I opened the fridge last week and took a real good look at the condiments and other sundries on the door. Among the jars and bottles of mustard, mayonnaise, and Sriracha, I immediately pinpointed a sad jar of green olives that had probably been there since Lost ended and Lady Gaga showed up at the VMA’s in a meat dress. I cracked open the jar, hoping they weren’t quite as old as I’d thought. After a cursory whiff of approval, I decided to put said olives out of their misery and dumped them into a food processor.

Here’s what I ended up with! Cheesy olive toasts with lemon zest and fresh black pepper. They’re super easy to make in bulk, so if you have your own sad, forgotten jar of olives in the fridge with nowhere to go, give this recipe a try.

You’ll need:

  • 1 cup Spanish green olives
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • zest of 1 lemon, plus more for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 baguette, sliced
  • 2-3 tablespoons softened butter
  • 1 ½ cups grated Manchego cheese (you can also substitute parmesan, asiago, etc.)
  • fresh black pepper

 

Rinse the olives and place them in a food processor along with the capers, garlic, lemon zest, sugar, and olive oil. Pulse for about 2 minutes, until smooth. Spread one side of each slice of bread with a thin layer of butter and place onto a sheet pan.

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade by thewoksoflife.com

Toast lightly under the broiler (set to low), for about 1-2 minutes. Flip over and toast for another minute. You just want the other side of the bread to be lightly toasted before adding the olive spread and cheese.

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade by thewoksoflife.com

Spread tapenade onto each toast (the unbuttered side) and sprinkle with cheese.

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade by thewoksoflife.com

Broil until cheese is melted. Garnish the toasts with plenty of lemon zest and cracked black pepper.

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade by thewoksoflife.com

 

Lemon Manchego Toasts with Green Olive Tapenade

These lemon manchego toasts make a great party appetizer, and they're easy to make too!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Servings: 6
Calories: 383kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Spanish green olives
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • zest of 1 lemon (plus more for garnish)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 baguette (sliced)
  • 2-3 tablespoons softened butter
  • 1 ½ cups grated Manchego cheese (you can also substitute parmesan, asiago, whatever you want)
  • fresh black pepper

Instructions

  • Rinse the olives and place them in a food processor along with the capers, garlic, lemon zest, sugar, and olive oil. Pulse for about 2 minutes, until smooth.
  • Spread one side of each slice of bread with a thin layer of butter and place onto a sheet pan. Toast lightly under the broiler (set to low), for about 1-2 minutes. Flip over and toast for another minute.
  • Spread tapenade onto each toast (the unbuttered side) and sprinkle with cheese. Broil until cheese is melted. Garnish the toasts with plenty of lemon zest and cracked black pepper.

Nutrition

Calories: 383kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 40mg | Sodium: 848mg | Potassium: 55mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 360IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 346mg | Iron: 1mg

15 Comments

  1. Megan says

    5 stars
    I just made these today – they are fantastic! I had a mix of spanish and kalamata olives and it worked as well. Thanks!

    Reply

  3. Culinary Flavors says

    All this melting goodness! Thanks for coming and linking up at The Weekend Social. All posts get pinned on our pinterest board! Please be sure to come back next week starting Thursdays at 9PM EST on culinaryflavors.gr! I hope to see you there!

    Reply

