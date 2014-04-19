The Woks of Life

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

It’s a relatively rare occurrence when the sheer delight and originality of a new recipe totally and completely makes your day. Today is that day, my friends.

Okay, so at first glance this cake does kind of look like jalapeño cornbread or something with all those rand-o green specks in it. The cognitive dissonance caused by what looks like dried parsley floating in your cake batter can be difficult to get used to at first. But you WILL get used to it, because this cake–it’s genius. Of course, lemon and basil together isn’t really a new combination. A world of pasta recipes and a plethora of over-priced hand soaps can attest to that.

But in a dessert? Oh man.

The main cause for this Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake was this huge basil plant that’s thriving in our overheated, sun-pounded, south-facing apartment. There’s really no gradual, pleasant transition to Spring in Beijing. It just goes from really cold to really hot in the span of a couple weeks, and we’ve already had 80 degree weather here. Meanwhile, the state mandates that the air conditioning across the city won’t be turned on until they say so. So we’ll just have to sit here and melt until then.

The Basil: la-di-da! Happy times!

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Us: Not the light! We’re meltinggggg!! MELTING!!!! We might as well be this guy right now:

Ahem. While trawling the internet for interesting recipes in which basil plays a starring role, I came across a Trader’s Joe’s lemon basil cake, involving one of their boxed cake mixes. Considering the closest Trader Joe’s Vanilla Cake mix is probably approximately 7,456 miles away, I decided to adapt my own yogurt cake recipe. It’s an incredibly moist, light, yogurt olive oil cake that will knock yo’ socks off.

A few packs of yogurt with sketchy expiration dates in the fridge + a basil plant in need of pruning = TRIUMPH.

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Slice and serve this refreshing Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake with a strong cup of coffee!

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

The impetus for this Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake was this huge basil plant that's thriving in our overheated, sun-pounded, south-facing apartment.
Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • finely grated zest of 2 lemons
  • 3/4 cup yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (or vegetable oil)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup basil (finely chopped)

For the glaze:

  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon milk

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour an 8-inch round pan or standard loaf pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
  • Using your fingers, mix the sugar with the lemon zest in a large bowl until the sugar has the texture of damp sand. Add the yogurt and lemon juice, and mix well. Then add the vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla, and basil. Whisk until well-blended.
  • Carefully fold in the dry mixture until just combined. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 40 to 50 minutes (adjust time according to the type of pan you used), or until a toothpick comes out clean.
  • Make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and milk. Stir. When the cake is cool, drizzle the glaze over the top.

Nutrition

Calories: 365kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 44mg | Sodium: 174mg | Potassium: 202mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 34g | Vitamin A: 135IU | Vitamin C: 3.5mg | Calcium: 95mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

56 Comments

  1. Chris says

    I put 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup and cake was plenty sweet. The lemon and moistness were lovely but I couldn’t taste the basil at all and that was disappointing.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Very surprised to hear that, Chris! The basil is a relatively subtle, but still forward flavor in this cake. Perhaps my basil was a bit more pungent than yours or our taste buds are just different. That said, so sorry that you were disappointed by this cake. :( You could certainly try adding more basil next time!

      Reply

  2. Penny says

    5 stars
    This recipe looks amazing! How long does it keep? If I made it on a Tuesday would it be fresh on Thursday (I need a cake I can make ahead for an event).

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Penny, I wouldn’t make this cake two days in advance necessarily if you really want it to taste fresh. The flavor of the fresh basil in the cake shines best sooner after it’s been baked. You could make it 1 day in advance, though!

      Reply

  3. Trina says

    Hi! I’d love to make this recipe but don’t have powdered sugar. How should I go about making the glaze with regular granulated sugar…? Thanks!

    Reply

  4. Kristen says

    5 stars
    Exquisite! I made mini-bundt cakes with this recipe. Baked them for about 15 minutes @ 340F because I used a dark-finish nonstick pan. I subbed one tbsp dried lemon basil in place of the fresh, because we grow lemon basil and have a ton of it dried, and it turned out perfectly! I wish I knew how to attach a picture to this post. Excellent recipe, which I will add to my menu. Thanks for this!

    Reply

