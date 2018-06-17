The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Lao Gan Ma Noodles & The Godmother of The Godmother Sauces

Lao Gan Ma Noodles & The Godmother of The Godmother Sauces

Published: Last Updated:
By 78 Comments

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

If you have never heard of The Godmother’s Chili Crisp Sauce or The Godmother’s Black Bean Sauce, get out from under your rock because you are MISSING OUT. Simply put, everyone who has tried her sauces is hooked. We’ve mentioned these Lao Gan Ma (“The Godmother”) sauces here and there in recipe posts over the years, but we really need to take the time to point out the phenomenon of these sauces. And, in case you were wondering, this is not a sponsored post!

In fact, our very first post on the blog, for Simple Spicy Pan-fried Noodles, uses the sauce. The name of the brand is in Chinese only, so everyone made up their own name for the brand which, in Chinese, lao gan ma, means “old godmother.” Here are some names we’ve heard over the years:

  • “Lady sauce” (our family’s preferred terminology)
  • “Old lady sauce”
  • “Angry man sauce” (we had to clarify to a neighbor that it’s actually a woman on the label!)

People may not know the proper name of the brand, but they know they can create wonderfully tasty dishes by adding in a spoonful of these sauces.  

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

The Godmother is actually a real person––a widow who never finished school and can’t read. But her sauces helped raise her two boys, and she built a world famous brand in just twenty years’ time! As a businesswoman in a former life, I understand hard work, but going from a small village in China to building a global brand boggles my mind. Her secret is the focus on the quality and integrity of products, and she proudly claims that her sauces are available wherever you find Chinese people! We even saw her sauces once in a Wegmans! It’s a global movement, people.  

I see no difference: 

Tao Huabi

the Godfather

We have not had a chance to try all her sauces and condiments, which range from many kinds of chili oil and sauces, to fermented bean curd, to hot pot sauce bases. But the two sauces that have their permanent spots in our refrigerator are the Chili Crisp and Black Bean Sauce. We use it as an addition to hot pot dipping sauce, noodles, and even stir-fried mixed vegetables. I made this simple single serving of spicy rice noodles with the Godmother’s chili crisp as an example by combining the hot oil technique from my Hot Oil Noodle recipe. It’s pretty great, but try it for yourself!  

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Chinese black vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons minced scallions
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1½ tablespoons of your favorite “godmother” sauce (lao gan ma), or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped za-cai (pickled radish)
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • ⅓ cup raw peanuts
  • 200 grams dried rice noodles (this makes a big single serving or two small servings)
  • A large handful of your leafy greens of choice
  • A small handful chopped cilantro

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

First prepare the sauce base in a large bowl by mixing together the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, scallion, ginger, garlic, “godmother” sauce, sesame oil, za-cai, and sesame seeds.

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok using medium heat, and wok fry the peanuts for 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through.

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Take out the peanuts and drizzle the hot oil left in the wok into the sauce base.

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the rice noodles per package instructions. Once the rice noodles are a minute away from done, add in the leafy greens to blanch. Cook for the remaining minute, and then drain the noodles and the greens. Pour the sauce base over the noodles, stir to combine, and top with chopped cilantro. Mix well and inhale enjoy!  

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.77 from 17 votes

Lao Gan Ma Noodles & The Godmother of The Godmother Sauces

This Lao Gan Ma Noodle recipe uses the "godmother" of all sauce brands––a staple in our kitchen!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: lao gan ma noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 710kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First prepare the sauce base in a large bowl by mixing together the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, scallion, ginger, garlic, “godmother” sauce, sesame oil, za-cai, and sesame seeds.
  • Heat the oil in a wok using medium heat, and wok fry the peanuts for 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through. Take out the peanuts and drizzle the hot oil left in the wok into the sauce base.
  • Boil the rice noodles per package instructions. Once the rice noodles are a minute away from done, add in the leafy greens to blanch. Cook for the remaining minute, and then drain the noodles and the greens. Pour the sauce base over the noodles, stir to combine, and top with chopped cilantro.

Nutrition

Calories: 710kcal | Carbohydrates: 86g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 36g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 910mg | Potassium: 527mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 37.5% | Vitamin C: 24.8% | Calcium: 11.6% | Iron: 13.4%

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

78 Comments

  1. Trish W says


    I finally had an opportunity to make this last night & it was *excellent* – we’ll be enjoying your Lao Gan Ma Noodles from now on, many thanks for sharing the recipe! I’m really looking forward to experimenting with The Godmother’s chili crisp sauce. Even though it looks fiery & intimidating (probably wouldn’t have bought it if not for you guys!) it wasn’t nuclear-hot & we all really liked its level of spiciness.

    Note ~ Please forgive my unfamiliarity, but the term “za-cai” in the recipe stating “pickled radish” & your ingredient index explanation of “zha-cai” were somewhat unclear. Going by the recipe photo of the “Yu Quan Preserved Vegetable” package, a Google search described this specific product as pickled mustard green stems rather than “radish”. I used sui mi ya cai (Google describes the brand I bought as preserved/pickled mustard green stems) & it seemed to work really well. Since I only used about a quarter of the package, we’ll have to try more of your recipes using it :-)

    Reply

  2. 尚宗 says

    Hey.
    Just bought all I need for the dish, but made a mistake. I just bought the black bean lao gan ma. Is it still usable? Or can I use homemade cillioil insted?
    Thanks.

    Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables