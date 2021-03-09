We partnered with Maruchan to bring you this Laksa Instant Ramen recipe. As always on The Woks of Life, all opinions are our own. Enjoy!

This Laksa Instant Ramen is our new favorite way of leveling up instant noodles—that favorite college dorm/emergency food.

All you need is coconut milk, laksa paste, and just a few other ingredients for this quick “laksa-fied” instant ramen noodle soup.

A Proven Track Record of Jazzing Up Instant Noodles

We grew up eating Maruchan Instant Ramen. When my mom and her family first came to America, instant noodles were quick, affordable meals. Sometimes, it was made more substantial with an egg cracked into it or some vegetables on the side.

It was also the first thing my sister and I learned how to cook by ourselves. To make a tasty snack, all we had to do was boil some water. (And never leave the stove while it was on, as our mom was sure to warn us.)

Our favorite flavors were chicken or beef. We would carefully transfer our bowls from the kitchen to the playroom, kneel in front of the coffee table with chopsticks and spoons, and slurp down our noodles while watching episodes of Arthur and Little Bear.

I loved my noodles searing hot (as I still do to this day), but my cousins and sister would drop ice cubes into theirs to cool them down before digging right in.

Since then, we’ve gotten creative with many a pack of instant ramen, particularly when we’re camping, which spawned such ideas as Pho Ramen and Campfire Curry Ramen. To this day, I can’t go on a camping trip without a few packs of instant noodles in tow.

Why You Definitely Want to Laksa-fy Your Ramen!

This might be our favorite Instant Ramen jazz yet.

Laksa is a spicy Southeast Asian coconut milk and broth-based noodle soup. You’ll find it in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia in various forms.

It mainly consists of an aromatic soup with shrimp paste, stock, and coconut milk, noodles (various kinds, depending on where you get it), and toppings like shrimp, chicken, and vegetables.

We have a traditional Laksa recipe, and I love it, but it is admittedly a bit of a project to make. It takes a little over an hour in the kitchen.

This “Instant” version involves simply adding a few ingredients to a couple packs of Instant Noodles.

It takes about 10 minutes to make (pretty much as long as it takes to boil water), making it fast enough for a weekday lunch or quick dinner.

Some Asia-based brands do make laksa flavored instant noodles, but they’re hard to find and can get pretty expensive outside of Asia. I’m using chicken and shrimp flavored Maruchan Instant Noodles as my base here, in a nod to the shrimp and chicken in a traditional Laksa broth base.

I’m also adding laksa paste—my key ingredient for both this instant version and my traditional laksa. You can find it in well-stocked Asian grocery stores.

Just add a few other ingredients, and you’ll be slurping up laksa deliciousness in no time.

Recipe Instructions

Place a medium (2 qt.) pot over medium heat. Add the laksa paste and brown sugar, and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Add the water, coconut milk, and the seasoning packets from the instant noodles. Bring to a simmer.

Add the instant noodles…

And cook for just 2 minutes, until softened but still al dente.

Divide the noodles and soup between two bowls, and top each with cilantro, scallions, chili (if using), and a lime wedge. Serve immediately.