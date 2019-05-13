The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

by:
222 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Serving kung pao chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Kung pao chicken exists both in the traditional Chinese repertoire and Americanized takeout menus alike. When we lived in Beijing, I was actually surprised to see how popular Kung Pao Chicken was among restaurant goers.

At certain restaurants that featured family-style cooking, I’d often see kung pao chicken on one out of every three tables. Chopsticks would work hard to grab at the small bite-sized pieces of chicken. And trust me, when the dish was “hot-off-the-wok” good, those chopsticks were moving faster.

Note: While this recipe was originally published in February 2015, we’ve re-tested it and updated it with new photos and clearer instructions. We’ve also included a recipe video! Happy to report the recipe itself is the same, and still as good as ever. 

(Also, if you’d like to try a vegan version of kung pao, here are our recipes for kung pao tofu and kung pao mushrooms.)

What is Kung Pao Chicken?

Kung Pao Chicken is a dish featuring small pieces of diced chicken, peanuts, and chilies. While the dish originated in Sichuan province, its fame brought it to other provinces as well, each with their own regional variation.

The dish has also made its way out of China, and remains a common sight on Chinese takeout menus in countries around the world.

There are good reasons why everyone loves kung pao chicken. It’s got so many flavors going on: tangy, sweet, and salty with a hint of heat. The art is putting in the right amount of each ingredient to come up with that winning flavor combination.

It’s actually a relatively easy dish to make at home, and my goal was to make a restaurant-quality kung pao chicken recipe. Try it for yourself to see if I’ve succeeded!

Kung Pao Chicken Recipe: Instructions

1. Start by roasting the peanuts:

Shelled Raw Peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a wok over medium heat and add a cup of raw shelled peanuts. Stir constantly (or they’ll burn) for 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir for another minute using the residual heat in the wok.

Wok roasting peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

Set aside to cool. They will turn crunchy once they’re cooled completely.

Alternatively, you could skip this step and simply use shelled roasted peanuts!

2. Marinate the chicken:

Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon each of oil, cornstarch, and Shaoxing wine, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and a pinch of white pepper. Set aside to marinate for 20 minutes. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

Marinating chicken for kung pao chicken, thewoksoflife.com

3. Prepare the sauce:

Mix together light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sugar, water, and cornstarch, and set aside.

4. Grab the rest of your ingredients:

5. And you’re ready to cook kung pao chicken:

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Sear the chicken, remove from the wok to a bowl, and set aside.

Seared chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat to low and add another tablespoon oil. Add the garlic, ginger, chilies, Sichuan peppercorn powder, and scallions. Cook for a minute or two until fragrant.

Kung Pao Aromatics, thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken back to the wok. Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for a minute.

Then stir up your prepared sauce (the cornstarch will have settled to the bottom, so make sure it’s well incorporated).

Add the sauce to the wok and stir-fry for another minute. The sauce should thicken very quickly.

Cooking Kung Pao Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Finally, add the peanuts.

Adding peanuts to kung pao chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Give everything a final stir and serve.

Kung Pao Chicken, thewoksoflife.com
Kung Pao Chicken thewoksoflife.com

Watch video!

For a twist on this Kung Pao Chicken recipe, try our oven fried  Kung Pao wings, or vegan/vegetarian versions: kung pao tofu and kung pao mushrooms.

4.98 from 44 votes

Kung Pao Chicken Recipe – Chinese Restaurant Quality

Kung Pao Chicken exists both in traditional Chinese cuisine and on takeout menus. This easy, authentic Sichuan kung pao chicken recipe is the real thing.
by: Judy
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Serving kung pao chicken, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

To roast the peanuts:

  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup raw peanuts (shelled, with or without the skin)
  • Can also substitute roasted shelled peanuts and skip this step!

To marinate the chicken:

To prepare the sauce:

The rest of your ingredients:

Instructions

  • Heat a teaspoon of oil in a wok over medium heat and add a cup of raw shelled peanuts. Stir constantly (or they’ll burn) for 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir for another minute using the residual heat in the wok. Set aside to cool. They will turn crunchy once they’re cooled completely. You can also skip this step and use already roasted shelled peanuts.
  • Marinate the chicken. Mix together the chicken with all the marinade ingredients in a bowl and set aside for 20 minutes.
  • Prepare the sauce. Mix together all the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Sear the chicken, remove from the wok to a bowl, and set aside.
  • Turn the heat to low and add another tablespoon oil. Add the garlic, ginger, chilies, Sichuan peppercorn powder, and scallions. Cook for a minute or two until fragrant.
  • Add the chicken back to the pan and turn up the heat to high. Stir-fry for a minute and then use your finger to stir up your prepared sauce (the cornstarch will have settled to the bottom, so make sure it’s well incorporated). Add the sauce to the wok and stir-fry for another minute. The sauce should thicken very quickly.
  • Finally, add the peanuts. Give everything a final stir and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 440kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 33g (51%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 477mg (20%) Potassium: 654mg (19%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 270IU (5%) Vitamin C: 5.1mg (6%) Calcium: 60mg (6%) Iron: 2.1mg (12%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

222 Comments

  1. Pat says

    5 stars
    This is my first try and my wife said dish tasted wonderful. I am fortunate that I have an Asian grocery store near my home and they have everything you said I would need, so off I went , and came back made this to your exact instructions. Thank you for sharing. I made the steamed rice to go with dish.

