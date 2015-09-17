The Woks of Life

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders

Everyone has those days.

When you’re sick of work, really not feeling that final paper that’s due in two days, or you’re just plain old bored of your same old routine.

Well I recently had such a day, and what should one do on such a day?

Make some chicken tenders. But some limp, “oven-baked” chicken tenders aren’t going to soothe your sorrows. You need some DOUBLE-DIPPED BUTTERMILK FRIED Chicken Tenders.

Nay, you need double-dipped buttermilk KOREAN fried chicken tenders. And…what’s that? Gochujang dipping sauce, you say? Don’t mind if I do.

Now, before you lampoon me for clogging your arteries and corrupting your diets, I ask you, is there anything more therapeutic than being transported back to simpler times? You would walk into a restaurant with your family and not even have to glance at the children’s menu before knowing that you wanted the chicken fingers and French fries. Your culinary choices weren’t hampered by diets or whether or not the latest gastropub you picked for lunch is just trendy enough. Your biggest concern during mealtimes was just why you could never seem to locate a green crayon to properly draw a flower on the paper-lined table-top of your favorite chicken finger-slinging restaurant.

So I say have a chicken tender, gosh darnit! These Korean fried chicken tenders are double-dipped in buttermilk and flour for an extra crunchy coating. Korean chili powder rounds out the flavors, adding a delightful spice. And the gochujang dipping sauce? It’s pretty awesome, too.

For the sauce:

5 from 1 vote

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders

These Korean fried chicken tenders are double-dipped in buttermilk and a spicy flour mixture. When served with a gochujang dipping sauce, they're perfect.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Korean
Keyword: korean fried chicken
Servings: 4
Calories: 357kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

For the tenders:

  • 2 chicken breasts (cut into 15 tenders)
  • Buttermilk (enough to coat the chicken)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
  • 1 ½ cups flour
  • 3 tablespoons Korean chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • Vegetable oil (enough to fill a small, deep pot for frying)

For the sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons gochujang paste
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon honey (or agave)
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons dijon mustard

Instructions

  • First, place the chicken tenders in a medium sized bowl. Pour enough buttermilk into the bowl to submerge the chicken. Add the soy sauce and dijon mustard. Stir thoroughly and let sit for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a shallow dish, combine the flour, Korean chili powder, salt, and pepper.
  • Heat the oil over medium high heat. When a chopstick dipped into the oil sizzles, you're ready to start frying.
  • Dredge each chicken tender in the flour mixture, coating thoroughly. Then dip the chicken tender back into the buttermilk. Dredge in the flour mixture a second time, and gently place into the hot oil. Fry until the chicken is golden brown. Remove to a cooling rack placed over a baking sheet.
  • Repeat the double-dipping/dredging and frying with the remaining pieces of chicken. When you're done frying the chicken, combine the gochujang, soy sauce, agave, sesame oil, and dijon mustard for the dipping sauce. Serve immediately--maybe alongside some French fries if you're having yourself an extra little splurge!

Nutrition

Calories: 357kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 74mg | Sodium: 1120mg | Potassium: 658mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 1860IU | Vitamin C: 2.6mg | Calcium: 53mg | Iron: 4mg

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

36 Comments

  1. Ling says

    I wish you did a youtube version. I can’t seem to achieve the textured coating like your pictures. Mine is smooth and doesn’t brown evenly like yours. When i dredge the chicken in flour followed by buttermilk, it seemed to make it super thick.

    Reply

  3. Peter Gu says

    5 stars
    I made the Peruvian chicken that you’ve recently posted and it was incredible! It makes me want to visit Peru to try their other food. What really made that dish was the mind blowing green sauce – absolutely incredible! However, that green sauce recipe made way more than was needed to flavor the chicken. I’ve been brewing over what to do with the remaining and thankfully your chicken tenders came to the rescue. Might I dare say, the green sauce is even better than the korean dipping sauce? Peruvian chicken tenders FTW! :) Much thanks! You guys are the best!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Peter, my sister’s Peruvian chicken was soooo gooooood. Nom. And that green sauce…don’t get me started. I may have to make some + these chicken tenders soon!!! Thanks for stopping by and sharing :)

      Reply

  4. Ea says

    Hi there!

    Very interested with this recipe, the fried chicken’s picture looks so delicious!

    But I got 1 major problem with ingredients, I can’t find Buttermilk in my country as it’s not a common ingredients :(

    Do you have any ideas for buttermilk substitutes?

    Cheers!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Ea, you can make a substitute for buttermilk by mixing 1 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon of white vinegar or lemon juice, then letting it sit for 10 min. If you go this route I would use whole milk, to give that richer flavor! Good luck!

      Reply

      • Ea says

        Ah I see, so with Buttermilk the chicken will taste sourish? and is it okay if I just use milk only to marinade the chicken?

        Thanks Kaitlin :)

        Reply

        • Kaitlin says

          Hi Ea, that buttermilk does not add any sour taste, only delicious richness. I’m honestly not sure how it would turn out if you only used milk. The buttermilk is quite thick. But I’m not opposed to trying things at least once!

          Reply

  5. Ayesha says

    Can’t wait to make this.I don’t have korean chilli powder, would it be possible to substitute it with something else, cayenne perhaps?

    Reply

  6. Susan says

    This recipe is awesome!! My chicken turns out really nice and golden brown. Only one problem for me is somehow when I eat the chicken is a bit limp, not very crispy. Do you have this problem? Could it be I didn’t fry the chicken longer? Great recipe tho :)

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Susan, Hmmm… the chicken should be fried for a decently long time at a high enough heat to make sure the flour really has time to harden. I will say that upon refrigerating, they do go quite limp and sad, but reheating them in a toaster oven or regular oven did the trick for us. Hope that helps!

      Reply

