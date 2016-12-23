The Woks of Life


Kimchi Pancake (Kimchijeon)

Sarah
by:
89 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi pancakes (aka kimchijeon) are as easy to make as their breakfast/serve-with-maple-syrup counterparts. Unlike Chinese scallion pancakes, which require you to make a dough, kimchi pancakes are made from a simple batter.

Quick and Easy to Make

My sister has a problem. A kimchi problem.

She does this thing, where she walks into our local Korean-run market after work, walks straight to the back of the refrigerated aisle, and buys way too much kimchi for her own good––more than she will ever actually eat with her rice during the week.

So what is an older sister/roommate to do when there’s a container and a half of kimchi languishing on the top shelf of the fridge, with no immediate use in sight?

Make kimchi pancakes, that’s what.

Regular ol’ all purpose flour is your starting point. If you can find it, the addition of potato starch gives the pancakes extra crispiness (that said, if you can’t find potato starch, you can just substitute more all-purpose flour, no problem).

From there, you just chop up some kimchi and add it in—kimchi juice and all—along with some scallions, salt, and a little water to loosen it up. After a quick little mixeroo with your chopsticks or a fork, you fry it up for a few minutes in the skillet, and you’re done!

If you want, you can also serve it with a dipping sauce, which is even easier to pull together.

It’s just soy sauce, water, a little sugar, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. It’s the perfect quick appetizer, and I find myself making it on weeknights when I stagger into my apartment after a long workday and need something to eat FAST. Plus, it’s the perfect way to make sure no kimchi goes to waste.

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, you can use Store-bought Korean pancake mix, but why use that store-bought stuff when you can make your own homemade Korean pancakes from scratch?

Store-bought versions usually have added flavorings and preservatives, but in your homemade version, you know exactly what you’re putting in.

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchijeon Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the flour, potato starch, and salt until combined.

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the kimchi, kimchi juice, water, and scallion.

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Use a pair of chopsticks or a fork to stir the mixture until well-combined.

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a nonstick or cast iron pan over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and add the batter to the pan, spreading it in an even layer. Fry until browned on one side.

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Flip the pancake and continue to cook until browned on the other side.

Meanwhile, assemble the dipping sauce by combining the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Serve alongside your kimchi pancake! If you want a little extra nuttiness (and fanciness), you can sprinkle the pancake with toasted sesame seeds

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi Pancake, by thewoksoflife.com

4.72 from 14 votes

Kimchi Pancake (Kimchijeon)

Kimchi pancake is made from a simple batter of kimchi, scallions, salt, and water fried to a crispy pancake in the skillet and served.with a dipping sauce
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Korean
Keyword:kimchi pancake
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the pancake:

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup potato starch
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup cabbage kimchi (roughly chopped)
  • ½ cup kimchi juice
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

For the dipping sauce:

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, potato starch, and salt until combined. Add the kimchi, kimchi juice, water, and scallion. Use a pair of chopsticks or a fork to stir the mixture until well-combined.
  • Heat a nonstick or cast iron pan over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and add the batter to the pan, spreading it in an even layer. Fry until browned on one side. Flip the pancake and continue to cook until browned on the other side.
  • Meanwhile, assemble the dipping sauce by combining the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Serve alongside the pancake!

Tips & Notes:

Makes one large pancake.

nutrition facts

Calories: 407kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 60g (20%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Sodium: 822mg (34%) Potassium: 453mg (13%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 60IU (1%) Vitamin C: 2.6mg (3%) Calcium: 36mg (4%) Iron: 2.4mg (13%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

 

Reader Interactions

89 Comments

  1. AvatarKatie says

    5 stars
    This is the only recipe I have found that tastes like the kimchia pancakes I ate in Korea! Delicious! The potato statch really gives them the gooey middle that I love. I tried replacing the reg flour with gf flour blend and they came out just as good :)

    Reply

