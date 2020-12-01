Kangkung Belacan (Water Spinach with Shrimp Paste)

Kangkung belacan is Malaysian and Indonesian dish of stir-fried water spinach with fermented shrimp paste (belacan), is one of our favorite leafy green recipes.

You can find it in much of Southeast Asia, but the first time we had it was at a Malaysian restaurant here in NJ. It was packed full of aromatic umami flavors. Anytime we go out for Malaysian food, it’s a must-order!

When we recently posted our recipe for Belacan Sauce, many commenters immediately asked for this kangkung belacan recipe. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What is Kangkung?

Kangkung is the Malay/Indonesian term for water spinach, a long, leafy green vegetable with hollow stems readily available at most Chinese grocery stores.

Our family affectionately calls water spinach “hollow vegetables” in English. In Mandarin, it is called kōng xīn cài (空心菜), which translates to “hollow heart vegetable.” If you’re from a Cantonese family, you know it as ong choy.

You may also see it spelled kangkong, which is more of a Filipino spelling (in the Philippines, this recipe is known as kangkong with bagoong, the Filipino version of a fermented shrimp/seafood paste).

What is Belacan?

Belacan generally refers to a Malay variety of fermented shrimp paste, though it is a common ingredient (with some variation) across Southeast Asia and Southern China. If you’ve cooked with fish sauce, this ingredient is similar. It may have a funky smell, but it adds incredible flavor and umami to dishes.

Though the word “paste” connotes a wet sort of sauce, belacan is generally dried and sold in solid blocks. The process begins with fermenting small shrimp in salt until it is dried. The shrimp is then ground into a paste, further dried, and shaped into blocks.

The salt fermentation gives belacan its signature pungent smell, taste, and umami. Belacan is usually toasted, which further brings out that uniquely funky but delicious taste.

Developing This Recipe with Our Belacan Sauce

This kangkung belacan recipe builds off of our recipe for Belacan Sauce, a Malaysian-style sambal with dried belacan as well as dried shrimp, chilies, shallots, and garlic.

If you haven’t tried making it yet, I have provided steps in the recipe to make a shortcut version from scratch. Obviously, if you have a jar of pre-made Belacan sauce in the fridge, this recipe will come together quicker.

Whatever method you use, enjoy this classic Malaysian/Indonesian leafy green stir-fry!

Kangkung Belacan: Recipe Instructions

Make Quick Belacan Sauce (skip if you’ve already made it in advance)

If you haven’t made our belacan sauce in advance, follow these directions to make a quick version.

Chop the soaked dried shrimp, and add it to a mortar and pestle along with the ¼ cup of water it soaked in. Also add the belacan, sliced shallot, garlic, dried chili, and holland chili. Mix and grind until well-combined. The belacan should dissolve into the other ingredients and be well-incorporated. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Add 1 ½ tablespoons oil to a wok or saucepan over medium heat, and add the sauce mixture. Fry for about 5-8 minutes, or until fragrant, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary so it doesn’t burn. Use this quick belacan sauce in place of prepared belacan sauce if you don’t have any pre-made.

Trim and Wash the Water Spinach (Kangkung)

Trim the 1-2 inches from the tough ends of the water spinach and discard. Pick out and discard any leaves that aren’t fresh and vibrant green.

Cut the remaining water spinach into 2 to 3 inch (5-8 cm) lengths. Transfer them to a large basin of cold water. They should be fully submerged to clean them properly. Use your hands to agitate the water and the vegetables to shake out any grit. Soak for 5 to 10 minutes to allow any dirt or sand particles to settle.

Gently lift the water spinach out of the water to a colander. Discard the sandy water, and repeat the process 1-2 times, until the vegetables are clean.

Drain completely, giving the colander a few good shakes to remove excess water. You can also run the clean water spinach through a salad spinner to make sure it’s really dry!

Prepare Other Ingredients in Advance

Prepare and measure out the julienned ginger, chopped garlic, Shaoxing wine, sugar, MSG, and white pepper.

Stir-frying in a hot wok is a quick process, so you want to have all of these ingredients on hand and ready before turning on your stove.

Cook!

Heat your wok over medium high heat until it begins to smoke. Immediately add 3 tablespoons of oil, along with the ginger and garlic.

Stir for 5-10 seconds, and add the belacan sauce.

Cook for another 10 seconds, and add the water spinach.

Immediately turn your heat up to the highest setting, and use a scooping motion to mix the vegetables, oil, and sauce together. When the vegetables are half wilted, gather them together in a pile in the center of the wok.

Pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and cover it.

This will allow the sides of the wok to heat up, while the vegetables are protected from burning by the liquid pooled in the center. It’s a classic Cantonese technique, and can help you achieve a wok hei seared flavor even if you don’t have a large burner.

Depending on how hot your stove is, wait 30-60 seconds before removing the cover.

Toss in the sugar, MSG, and white pepper.

Spread the vegetables out onto the sides of the wok, and mix in a circular motion to get them seared on the heated wok perimeter.

Gather the vegetables to the middle again, let the wok heat up for 30 seconds (uncovered), and repeat the process. Taste and add salt if needed.

Serve immediately.