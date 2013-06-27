The Woks of Life

Kaitlin’s Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein)

Everyone
61 Comments
Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe is Kaitlin’s invention, whipped up on a rainy afternoon in Beijing from a few ingredients that we had on hand. Made with lo mein noodles, these special noodles are spicy and incredibly flavorful, and we all bowed down to her greatness after we finished every bit of what was on the plate.

Kaitlin’s Special Noodles feature our favorite Chinese hot sauce, a mixture of chili peppers and Chinese fermented black beans that we featured in our very first noodle recipe. It’s called “Lao Gan Ma Black Bean Chili Sauce,” and can be found in any Chinese grocery store for just a couple bucks. It can also be found on Amazon, of all places, though it’s a LOT cheaper at your local Chinese grocery store. Whatever your source, you have to try it. There are a couple different sauces made under this brand, so make sure you find the black bean and chili one specifically.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein) lao gan ma chili bean paste, by thewoksoflife.com

Th special noodles recipe also calls for Sichuan (Szechuan) peppercorns, which creates a spicy flavor that sort of numbs your tongue a little. It sounds a little weird, but Sichuan cuisine characterized by this ingredient has become wildly popular across China. At first, it’s sort of strange when you realize that your tongue is tingling. But then it becomes this seriously addictive thing, and you can’t stop eating. It’s an optional ingredient, but definitely recommended if you want to lend the dish a bit of Sichuan flare.

We were pretty detailed with the photos for this one, so here’s the step-by-step. You can also scroll down for this unique lo mein recipe in full.

First, you’re going to want to slice, chop, and mince up all your ingredients, because the dish moves really quickly once you’ve started. With any Chinese dish, it’s good to be prepared before you start!

Recipe Instructions

So gather it all up.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, heat oil in your wok over medium-low heat and infuse it with the flavor of your dried red chilis (or fresh), Sichuan peppercorns, and ginger.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Raise the heat to medium-high and add the pork. Continue frying until the pork is cooked through.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the minced garlic, a couple splashes of Shaoxing wine, and the ½ teaspoon of sugar. Stir and cook for another minute.

Then add 2-3 heaping tablespoons of the Lao Gan Ma Black Bean Chili Sauce.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and cook for a couple minutes to let the flavors meld together.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Then add your sesame oil, white pepper, and soy sauce

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the peanuts…

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

And the scallions.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for another minute to get those scallions nice and sweet.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

And it’s time to add the cooked lo mein noodles!

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Once you’ve stirred those lo mein noodles around and heated them through, which should take a few minutes, you can add your leafy green vegetables and wilt them down.

We used a kind of bok choy here. Taste it. If it needs a bit more salt, you can add a few dashes of soy sauce (careful not to add too much!).

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Plate up these spiced up lo mein special noodles, and prepare for greatness.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s the full recipe for Kaitlin’s special noodles:

KAITLIN’S SPECIAL NOODLES

Kaitlin's special noodles are spicy, incredibly flavorful and made with ground pork and lo mein noodles.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Plate of Kaitlin's special noodles
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Pour 1/3 cup oil into the wok over medium-low heat and add the chilis. Let the peppers infuse the oil while you prepare the other ingredients. If using, crush the Sichuan peppercorns and add them to the oil as well, keeping the heat low enough so that nothing burns.
  • After a few minutes, add the minced ginger, turning up the heat very slightly in order to lightly fry the ginger.
  • Add the pork and stir until just cooked through, breaking up big chunks. The heat should be medium to medium-high right about now. Add the minced garlic, a couple splashes of cooking wine, and the ½ teaspoon of sugar. Stir and cook for another minute.
  • Then add 2-3 heaping tablespoons of the black bean hot sauce. Stir and cook for a couple minutes to let the flavors meld together.
  • Add ½ teaspoon white pepper, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon sesame oil. Stir in the peanuts and the scallions. Stir until the scallions have cooked through.
  • Turn the heat up to high and add the noodles. Quickly stir fry the noodles for a few minutes to heat them through. When they’re heated and well-coated with the sauce, add the leafy veggies and stir some more. If the noodles start sticking to the wok, stir faster and lower the heat slightly.
  • Taste for salt and add additional soy sauce in small increments to taste. Continue stirring until everything is combined and happy. Serve!

You may also like…

  1. AvatarRebecca Aye says

    5 stars
    This is the 2nd time we have made this, and it’s even better this time! We reduced the oil to 1/4 cup (next time we’ll use even less); we used 1/2 lb of hamburger instead of ground pok; reduced the spicy bean chili sauce to 1/4 teaspoon and added black bean with garlic sauce -2 rounded Tablespoons and used spinach as our veggie add in. WOW!!!

    Reply

