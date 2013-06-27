The Woks of Life

Kaitlin’s Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein)

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe is Kaitlin’s invention, whipped up on a rainy afternoon in Beijing from a few ingredients that we had on hand. Made with lo mein noodles, these special noodles are spicy and incredibly flavorful, and we all bowed down to her greatness after we finished every bit of what was on the plate.

Kaitlin’s Special Noodles feature our favorite Chinese hot sauce, a mixture of chili peppers and Chinese fermented black beans that we featured in our very first noodle recipe. It’s called “Lao Gan Ma Black Bean Chili Sauce,” and can be found in any Chinese grocery store for just a couple bucks. It can also be found on Amazon, of all places, though it’s a LOT cheaper at your local Chinese grocery store. Whatever your source, you have to try it. There are a couple different sauces made under this brand, so make sure you find the black bean and chili one specifically.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein) lao gan ma chili bean paste, by thewoksoflife.com

Th special noodles recipe also calls for Sichuan (Szechuan) peppercorns, which creates a spicy flavor that sort of numbs your tongue a little. It sounds a little weird, but Sichuan cuisine characterized by this ingredient has become wildly popular across China. At first, it’s sort of strange when you realize that your tongue is tingling. But then it becomes this seriously addictive thing, and you can’t stop eating. It’s an optional ingredient, but definitely recommended if you want to lend the dish a bit of Sichuan flare.

We were pretty detailed with the photos for this one, so here’s the step-by-step. You can also scroll down for this unique lo mein recipe in full.

First, you’re going to want to slice, chop, and mince up all your ingredients, because the dish moves really quickly once you’ve started. With any Chinese dish, it’s good to be prepared before you start!

If you’re shy about too much spice, check out  Honey Hoisin Pan Fried Noodles and  Soy Scallion Noodles.

Here’s what you need:

So gather it all up.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, heat oil in your wok over medium-low heat and infuse it with the flavor of your dried (or fresh) red chilis, Sichuan peppercorns, and ginger.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Raise the heat to medium-high and add the pork. Continue frying until the pork is cooked through.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the minced garlic, a couple splashes of cooking wine, and the ½ teaspoon of sugar. Stir and cook for another minute.

Then add 2-3 heaping tablespoons of the black bean chili sauce.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and cook for a couple minutes to let the flavors meld together.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Then add your sesame oil, white pepper, and soy sauce…

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the peanuts…

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

And the scallions.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for another minute to get those scallions nice and sweet.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

And it’s time to add the cooked lo mein noodles!

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Once you’ve stirred those lo mein noodles around and heated them through, which should take a few minutes, you can add your veggies and wilt them down. We used a kind of bok choy here. Taste it. If it needs a bit more salt, you can add a few dashes of soy sauce (careful not to add too much!).

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Plate up these spiced up lo mein special noodles, and prepare for greatness.

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein), by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s the full recipe for Kaitlin’s special noodles:

4.8 from 5 votes

KAITLIN’S SPECIAL NOODLES

Kaitlin's special noodles are spicy, incredibly flavorful and made with ground pork and lo mein noodles.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 4
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Pour 1/3 cup oil into the wok over medium-low heat and add the chilis. Let the peppers infuse the oil while you prepare the other ingredients. If using, crush the Sichuan peppercorns and add them to the oil as well, keeping the heat low enough so that nothing burns.
  • After a few minutes, add the minced ginger, turning up the heat very slightly in order to lightly fry the ginger.
  • Add the pork and stir until just cooked through, breaking up big chunks. The heat should be medium to medium-high right about now. Add the minced garlic, a couple splashes of cooking wine, and the ½ teaspoon of sugar. Stir and cook for another minute.
  • Then add 2-3 heaping tablespoons of the black bean hot sauce. Stir and cook for a couple minutes to let the flavors meld together.
  • Add ½ teaspoon white pepper, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon sesame oil. Stir in the peanuts and the scallions. Stir until the scallions have cooked through.
  • Turn the heat up to high and add the noodles. Quickly stir fry the noodles for a few minutes to heat them through. When they’re heated and well-coated with the sauce, add the leafy veggies and stir some more. If the noodles start sticking to the wok, stir faster and lower the heat slightly.
  • Taste for salt and add additional soy sauce in small increments to taste. Continue stirring until everything is combined and happy. Serve!

 

49 Comments

  1. Jennifer says

    I’m super excited for this recipe, thank ya’ll for making it! Before I do – is there a way to make this dish and easily remove the peppercorns in the end result? I’m constantly worried about taking a big bite of peppercorn, and it is rather strong and annoying to pick it out. Or, maybe I’m doing something wrong or my peppercorn pieces are too small … Thanks!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Jennifer, Mimi is right here! If you really want to be more conservative though, you could stir-fry the peppercorns in a bit of cheese cloth to lightly infuse the oil and then remove. The flavor will be quite subtle though. You can also buy powdered Sichuan pepper corns at your Asian grocery store. Good luck!

      Reply

  2. spike says


    The first recipe I ever tried from this site, or in the Sichuan style. I have learned a lot in the last three years but still one of the best, endlessly substitutable, 15m, one pot, and always comes out good. Chicken, pork, beef or tofu, any thing green, and any kind of noodle. I add a bit green hua jiao for extra Sichuan flavor, but I think you can do just about anything and it will come out good.

    Reply

  3. Agnes says

    Hi! Can you please tell me the approximate weight of the pack of yellow lo mein noodles you use? We don’t have that particular one here, so I don’t want to add too much when I subsitute (which might dilute the taste).

    Many thanks :)

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      16 ounces for fresh lo mein noodles, Agnes–sorry we didn’t see your comment last year, but hopefully this is helpful for you and for others as well!

      Reply

  5. Mary says

    Now that I have made several recipes from your site, I think I am going to get a REAL wok! I have one from Williams Sonoma but I am not in love with it since it tends to stick (I think it’s a basic stainless steel one). I looked in the cooking tools section and saw the 40 year old one you guys use. What metal is it made of? I am search on the WokShop’s website and see many types. Which would you recommend using on a gas stove? My family and I LOVE LOVE LOVE your site! Thank you for guiding me!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Mary, Pretty much all of our woks are carbon steel, but carbon steel does have varying grades. Carbon steel is the right choice for cooking over gas, and they key is how you take care of the wok and most importantly cooking with it often!

      Reply

  6. Pamela says

    I made a test run of this tonight for a party tomorrow and it turned out amazing! I followed everything exactly except I didn’t have peppercorns and omitted the peanuts because I wasn’t sure about allergies.
    It is so easy to make and so delish. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  7. Blaine says

    WOW.. Great. So the best tip I could given anyone that makes these. Double the amounts. Like a Great Chili. There will be a fight for the leftovers at lunch the next day… Can’t wait. The flavors will only grow better.

    Reply

  8. okiegirl says

    Mmmmmm mmmm good. Of all the fabulous noodle dishes on this site, this is one of my faves. So simple and fast, yet so (literally) perfectly delicious! I’m a semi-wuss about spicy so went light on those sneaky little fresh red chilis but full bore on the Sichuan peppercorns and the Lady Sauce. It was just right.

    I ate too much. Now I need a nap. It’s a tough life, but somebody has to do it.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hahahahahahahah these noodles ARE good aren’t they. We haven’t had them for a while, but your comment (and food coma) are making me think that we’re do for a batch soon! :) Cheers!

      Reply

  9. gautam says

    Thank you very much for the hints about the wok stovetop. Would you please say a few more things about how to find one:

    1. I notice that your kitchen back wall has been modified with a stainless steel shield to meet fire codes and also has a more powerful venting system, probably greater than 1200 cu. ft./min, which perhaps also requires a dedicated cold air intake?

    2. What is the maximum BTU/hr output of the wok burner: 32K, 55K or 77K, and the rest of the burners: 15 or 32 K each? Did it require a special 1/2 inch natural gas piping to be installed?

    Canada requires a special nipple-type device to be installed at the wall interface that allows such larger diameter gas piping to wrench out of walls. causing the gas supply to shut off during earthquakes or other tremors shaking the building, so as to minimize explosive fires. I wonder what the US rules are?

    Please pardon these intrusive questions. Since I am interested in several designs of kitchen high output burner stoves I have seen, should like to know about the associated modifications to the kitchen required for their use from a regular user.

    Thank you.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Gautam,
      I’ll do my best to answer your questions! When we renovated our kitchen, we decided it would be a working kitchen. Utility was the priority, and we wouldn’t be bashful about wear and tear. I haven’t shopped around for a similar wok burner lately but the choices these days are much better.

      1. We did install a stainless steel cover on the wall but more for practical reasons than fire code. We wanted to put tile up like the rest of the kitchen, but figured that it would be too difficult to clean given the amount of cooking we do. Also, the stainless steel is getting dinged up and scratched and we can easily remove it and replace it when we are ready.

      2. You’re testing my memory about the burners––it is a 48 inch Viking model with the center wok burner (65K BTU I think?) and 2 side burners on either side which I think were 18K BTU each. It is made for residential use but the wok burner gives off enough heat. The other individual burners are good but while the burners are big, they don’t heat a large or small pan as evenly as they should. The middle of the pan does not get as much heat because the 4 inch diameter middle piece of the burner is too big. For the next one, I would get a burner that has a more distributed flame.

      We actually did not require any special gas connections. 3/4 inch comes into the house and for this stove, we have a 1/2 inch pipe with a shutoff valve in the cabinet below the range. We did have a licensed plumber install it with all of the required permits so I would suggest you do the same to follow local codes where you live.

      Send me an email at [email protected] if you want to continue the discussion.

      Hope that helps and good luck!

      Reply

      • Julie says

        Five Star makes a great stove with as much BTU output for 1/2 the price of Viking. I love my 6 burner with a griddle/grill and dual fuel ovens. I have a wok ring not a wok burner and it works wonderfully well.

        Reply

  10. spike says

    I can’t stop making these. I’ve been using tofu instead of pork as the fam is vegetarian – a proper mala heat and so quick and easy. I can get fresh lo mein noodles and they are just lovely in this.

    Reply

