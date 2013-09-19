Jen’s Tofu Stir-Fry – Chinese Home Cooking

Because she used to request it every time she came to visit, I named this tofu stir-fry after my niece, Jennifer. Now she doesn’t even need to request it; it’s automatically part of the meal when she’s over for dinner. Jen is half-Chinese, and her father is Jewish, so she grew up with the best of 2 really great food worlds.

During her high school years, she worked part-time at a McDonald’s. One day, the four of us decided to surprise her and pay her a visit at work: our not-so-good excuse to have a Big Mac and some fries. The second she saw us come through the door, she pointed at us and jumped up and down like a bouncing ball, loudly exclaiming to her co-workers: “I told you I was Chinese! I TOLD you!” Her told-ya-so shriek was so sudden—so loud and hysterical—that it stopped everyone in their tracks. Sales stopped, chattering stopped, chewing stopped…fry racks paused in mid-air. Jennifer took no notice. With us there, she finally got the proof that she needed.

Jen, thank you for that memorable moment. This one is for you. Now you can make it yourself, any time you want! You’ll need:

For the Marinade:

For the dish:

½ cup of thinly sliced lean pork

1.5 cup thinly sliced spiced tofu

1.5 cup of thinly sliced long hot green peppers or bell peppers (use the long hot green pepper if you can take the heat)

1 cup of thinly sliced celery

4 tablespoons oil

Salt

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons cooking wine

White pepper

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Combine the marinade ingredients with the pork and allow to sit for 15 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. Slice the tofu, peppers, and celery.

In the wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil over high heat. Stir-fry the spiced tofu for a couple minutes until browned slightly. Set aside.

Heat another tablespoon of oil and stir fry the peppers for about a minute. Dish out and set aside.

Repeat this process with the celery…

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, keeping it over high heat. Stir-fry the marinated pork until brown.

Then add in cooked tofu, peppers, and celery. Immediately add salt to taste, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of cooking wine, white pepper, and a teaspoon of soy sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another couple minutes until combined.

Plate and serve this lively five spice vegetable tofu stir-fry with rice!