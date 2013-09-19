The Woks of Life

Jen’s Tofu Stir-Fry – Chinese Home Cooking

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

Because she used to request it every time she came to visit, I named this tofu stir-fry after my niece, Jennifer. Now she doesn’t even need to request it; it’s automatically part of the meal when she’s over for dinner. Jen is half-Chinese, and her father is Jewish, so she grew up with the best of 2 really great food worlds.

During her high school years, she worked part-time at a McDonald’s. One day, the four of us decided to surprise her and pay her a visit at work: our not-so-good excuse to have a Big Mac and some fries. The second she saw us come through the door, she pointed at us and jumped up and down like a bouncing ball, loudly exclaiming to her co-workers: “I told you I was Chinese! I TOLD you!” Her told-ya-so shriek was so sudden—so loud and hysterical—that it stopped everyone in their tracks. Sales stopped, chattering stopped, chewing stopped…fry racks paused in mid-air. Jennifer took no notice. With us there, she finally got the proof that she needed.

Jen, thank you for that memorable moment. This one is for you. Now you can make it yourself, any time you want! You’ll need:

 

For the Marinade:

For the dish:

Combine the marinade ingredients with the pork and allow to sit for 15 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. Slice the tofu, peppers, and celery.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

In the wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil over high heat. Stir-fry the spiced tofu for a couple minutes until browned slightly. Set aside.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

Heat another tablespoon of oil and stir fry the peppers for about a minute. Dish out and set aside.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

 

Repeat this process with the celery…

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

 

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, keeping it over high heat. Stir-fry the marinated pork until brown.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add in cooked tofu, peppers, and celery. Immediately add salt to taste, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of cooking wine, white pepper, and a teaspoon of soy sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another couple minutes until combined.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve this lively five spice vegetable tofu stir-fry with rice!

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Jen's Tofu Stir-fry

Jen's tofu stir-fry is named after my niece, because she requests this dish every time she comes over. Simple and delicious, it's definitely a family comfort food dish.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Servings: 4
Ingredients

FOR THE MARINADE:

FOR THE DISH:

  • ½ cup lean pork (thinly sliced)
  • 1 1/2 cups spiced tofu (thinly sliced)
  • 1 1/2 cups long hot green peppers or bell peppers (thinly sliced; use the long hot green pepper if you can take the heat)
  • 1 cup celery (thinly sliced)
  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • Salt
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce

Instructions

  • Combine the marinade ingredients with the pork and allow to sit for 15 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. Slice the tofu, peppers, and celery.
  • In the wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil over high heat. Stir-fry the spiced tofu for a couple minutes until browned slightly. Set aside.
  • Heat another tablespoon of oil and stir fry the peppers for about a minute. Dish out and set aside. Do the same with the celery.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, keeping it over high heat. Stir-fry the marinated pork until brown. Then add in cooked tofu, peppers, and celery. Immediately add salt to taste, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of cooking wine, white pepper, and a teaspoon of soy sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another couple minutes until combined. Plate and serve with rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 318kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 516mg | Potassium: 317mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 115IU | Vitamin C: 7.5mg | Calcium: 129mg | Iron: 1.8mg

 

7 Comments

  1. Deborah says

    5 stars
    Nice recipe. My kids never liked celery but now that they are out of the house, I am always on the lookout for good and easy ways to cook it. Tried this today and loved it. There is something about the taste of celery that tells you that it is healthy!

  3. Alice says

    5 stars
    Thank you for your recipes! I’ve been cooking based on your recipes and it has always been a success in terms of getting the right flavor and also keeping it as authentic as I can remember like my parents’ cooking. Your website is my go-to guide for great authentic Asian cooking!

  4. Carlton Yee says

    Cute Story about Jenn being half Jewish and half Chinese. My siblings are mostly mixed marriages. We called ourselves saffron and rice teams.

