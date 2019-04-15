The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home » Recipes » Japchae: Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry

Japchae: Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 49 Comments

Japchae (Korean Glass Noodles), by thewoksoflife.com

Seasoned simply with soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar, japchae is a noodle dish perfect for a light lunch or dinner–i.e., when you want something satisfying but not too heavy, and/or are tired of an endless parade of salads.

In fact, if you were to pack these noodles up in a few containers for the beach or an outdoor picnic, you’d totally be winning at life. Many readers have requested a japchae recipe from us, so this one is long overdue!

Check out some of our other easy Korean recipes here.

Note: This recipe was originally published in June 2017, and has been republished with updates!

What is Japchae?

Japchae is a simple Korean noodle dish jam-packed with a rainbow of vegetables and accented with a hit of flank steak. 

Japchae is made with Korean potato starch glass noodles, which are surprisingly light, and completely gluten-free!

(That’s kind of like saying that popcorn is gluten free, as if it’s some kind of brilliant food science workaround, but now you know without a shadow of a doubt.)

Package of Korean Glass Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

As is the case with many of our favorite Chinese dishes, this Japchae recipe is a bit heavy on the chopping, but once you’re over that hump, it’s pretty easy to put together.

Do yourself a favor and do what I did–make a big batch! These noodles are pretty great cold or reheated the next day.

Japchae (Korean Glass Noodles), by thewoksoflife.com

Japchae Recipe Instructions

Mix the beef together with 1 clove of the garlic, 1 teaspoon sugar, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil.

Prepare the vegetables, and set aside.

Japchae ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Cook the noodles for 7 minutes in a large pot of boiling water. Strain and cut with kitchen scissors so that they’re a little shorter. Add 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 2 teaspoons sugar to the noodles. Toss thoroughly.

potato starch noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Boiling Korean sweet potato noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Heat up a skillet over medium high heat. Stir-fry the onion and carrot with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil until tender, but still a little crunchy. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Stir-frying carrot and onion, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan, and add the mushrooms. Cook until caramelized, and transfer to the mixing bowl along with the onion and carrot. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan, and cook the red peppers until tender. Add in the spinach, scallions, and the remaining garlic. Cook the entire mixture until the scallions and spinach are wilted. Transfer to the mixing bowl with the other vegetables.

Stir-frying vegetables, thewoksoflife.com

Japchae vegetables, thewoksoflife.com

Turn up your heat to high, and add the beef to the pan. Stir-fry for a couple minutes until the beef is no longer pink.

cooking flank steak in cast iron pan, thewoksoflife.com

searing flank steak, thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the noodles and the beef to the mixing bowl…

sweet potato noodles with beef, thewoksoflife.com

Along with the sesame seeds.

Mixing together japchae, thewoksoflife.com

Add 3 teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, 2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to the mixing bowl full of ingredients.

Toss to combine all the ingredients together and serve this Korean Japchae noodles hot!

Japchae with beef and vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Japchae has just the right amount of salty sweetness that is characteristic of Korean cooking!

Japchae (Korean Glass Noodles), by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 8 votes

Japchae

Japchae is a simple Korean noodle dish packed with a rainbow of vegetables and accented with a hit of flank steak. Japchae is made with Korean potato starch glass noodles, which are surprisingly light and gluten-free!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Korean
Keyword: japchae
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 500kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces flank steak (170g, cut into thin strips)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced, divided)
  • 6 teaspoons sugar (24g, divided)
  • ¾ teaspoon black pepper (divided)
  • tablespoons soy sauce (67 ml, divided - can substitute tamari or gluten-free soy sauce)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil (plus 2 tablespoons, divided)
  • 1 onion (sliced thinly)
  • 2 carrots (julienned)
  • 4 fresh shiitake mushrooms (cut into thin strips)
  • 1 small red bell pepper (cut into thin strips)
  • 4 ounces baby spinach (115g, about 3 large handfuls)
  • 3 scallions (cut into 3-inch sections and thinly sliced)
  • 10 ounces 280g dangmyeon (sweet potato starch noodles)
  • vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Mix the beef together with 1 clove of the garlic, 1 teaspoon sugar, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil.
  • Prepare the vegetables, and set aside. Cook the noodles for 7 minutes in a large pot of boiling water. Strain and cut with scissors so that they’re a little shorter. Add 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 2 teaspoons sugar to the noodles. Toss thoroughly.
  • Heat up a skillet over medium high heat. Stir-fry the onion and carrot with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil until tender, but still a little crunchy. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan, and add the mushrooms. Cook until caramelized, and transfer to the mixing bowl along with the onion and carrot. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan, and cook the red peppers until tender. Add in the spinach, scallions, and the remaining garlic. Cook the entire mixture until the scallions and spinach are wilted. Transfer to the mixing bowl with the other vegetables.
  • Turn up your heat to high, and add the beef to the pan. Stir-fry for a couple minutes until the beef is no longer pink. Transfer the noodles and the beef to the mixing bowl, along with the sesame seeds.
  • Add 3 teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, 2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to the mixing bowl full of ingredients. Toss to combine all the ingredients together, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 500kcal | Carbohydrates: 79g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 26mg | Sodium: 1203mg | Potassium: 632mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 175.5% | Vitamin C: 63.3% | Calcium: 10.2% | Iron: 14.8%

 

49 Comments

  1. rin tay says


    Great recipe! Tried it today and it was delicious!! I made a huge batch like u suggested and didnt regret it. Thanks!!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      That’s a good question, Collin. I’ve never tried it, but I think these would be ok on a steam table. You could always drizzle in a bit of oil to make sure the noodles don’t stick together.

      Reply

  4. Ellyn Gilbride says

    Sounds like it would taste great. The photo makes my mouth water. But it seems like a whole lot of effort – too much for this old lady.

    I’m still trying to get together the cabbage and glass noodles! :)

    Reply

