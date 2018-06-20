Soy Sauce Chicken is a beloved Chinese dish that you’ve probably seen before hanging in a Chinatown restaurant window somewhere.

An Easier Version of Soy Sauce Chicken

We have a recipe for the traditional version of soy sauce chicken, which is ridiculously delicious, but in my dad’s attempt to nail down a superior flavor and look, his recipe is a bit time intensive. This riff on Soy Sauce Chicken is super easy. AND it comes together in an Instant Pot! Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken. With all mentions of the Instant Pot, magic ensues from here on out.

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs go into the Instant Pot and come out tender and imbued with that umami soy sauce-y goodness. Shred the chicken and serve over bowls of rice with your choice of veg. Spoon some of the braising liquid over and voila–extremely delicious meal in almost no time.

Even without an Instant Pot, this recipe is easy to prepare. My mom would make this for dinner when we were growing up, because she could be sure that we wouldn’t in any way protest and that she could save the liquid for next time.

The chicken would simmer for a couple of hours on the stove, and we’d wait until it got sticky and tender. At the end of the meal, the liquid always went into plastic soup containers and into the freezer. I had many an elementary school lunch of my mom’s Soy Sauce Chicken over rice while the other kids munched on their turkey and ham sandwiches.

Don’t Forget to Save Your Braising Liquid!

This instant pot soy sauce chicken recipe uses the exact same quantity of ingredients as my dad’s soy sauce chicken recipe, but you’ll notice that there are halved measurements in parentheses.

That’s because the great thing about Soy Sauce Chicken is that once you make it, you can save the braising liquid and freeze it for later.

But to make this quantity of chicken, you really only need half the liquid and even then you’d be left with a good amount to make this dish a couple more times. You might need a bit more soy sauce and wine to taste. This Soy Sauce Chicken braising liquid is something that can be replenished several times––which means really fast and easy dinners over and over again!

Before You Start: Quick Recipe Guidelines

If making the full recipe, you can freeze the reserved liquid and use it again 3 to 4 times.

If you halve the recipe, you’ll have less liquid, which is good for 1 to 2 additional uses.

When reusing the liquid, just add more water, more ginger and scallion, and an additional teaspoon of salt, if desired.

If you’d rather use chicken on the bone, you could also make this recipe with bone-in chicken thighs, chicken legs, wings, and/or chicken leg quarters.

Ok let’s get started! (Scroll down to the recipe card for the full list of ingredients!)

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls: Recipe Instructions

Grab your instant pot. Turn on the sauté setting, and add the oil and ginger. Let it caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds. Add the star anise, rice wine, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water.

Close the lid of the instant pot, and make sure you have your vent set so it is not venting. Cook for 5 minutes on the high pressure cooking setting.

Safely release pressure, open the lid, and carefully lower the chicken thighs into the instant pot.

Cook the chicken for 15 minutes on the high pressure setting. (Update: we originally stated 20 minutes, but some readers have been saying that the chicken is dry. While ours turned out super moist and tender, we’ve reduced the cooking time.) Carefully release the vent when the timer is up. As soon as all the steam has escaped, you can open the instant pot.

Use two forks to shred the chicken into big chunks and serve over rice with sauce spooned over the top. Let the braising liquid cool, and store it in containers in the freezer. When you need it again, let it thaw in the refrigerator and throw it back in the instant pot with more chicken.

Questions about any of the ingredients we used in this recipe?

Here are some helpful links: