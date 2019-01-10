The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Instant Pot Pho

Instant Pot Pho

Published: Last Updated:
By 23 Comments

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Nothing satisfies my deepest cold weather food cravings like a big bowl of piping hot pho. Unless you have a favorite Vietnamese spot nearby, however, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bowl. Which is why I developed and posted a full pho recipe on The Woks of Life back in 2015. For those looking for a quick an easy option, I also posted a quick 20-Minute Chicken Pho recipe.

It’s hard to beat the flavor of a beef-based pho broth, however. But alas, it can take at least 6 hours to make, or much longer if you simmer the broth overnight as some Vietnamese families do! Enter: The Instant Pot. Our new favorite kitchen toy, this programmable electric pressure cooker has been in use more and more these days, whether it was to whip up a quick dinner for a crowd over the holidays or to make wintry soups and stews in enough time for a weeknight dinner.

This Instant Pot pho has the satisfying flavor a long-simmered broth, but it can be made in less than half the time of pho broth simmered traditionally on the stove.

Now, tools like the Instant Pot (or its opposite, the slow cooker) aren’t necessarily always practical for making soup stocks and broths because size is a limiting factor. We have one of the larger Instant Pot models. That said, if you’d like to use a smaller Instant Pot for this and just make soup for 1-3 people, you can cut the recipe in half or by a third. Simply reduce all the quantities accordingly. For large single ingredients like the cinnamon stick, simply break it into a smaller piece.  

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Another quick note before we begin. You’ll notice that my broth looks darker than a traditional pho broth, which is generally clearer and lighter, while still being full of flavor. Pho broth is traditionally simmered very slowly, at a very light bubble (if bubbling at all). With the pressure cooker, however, the broth is cooked much faster. But I do believe that the flavor of the broth is still rich and delicious, and you can be slurping away at a bowl of noodles in much less time, which isn’t a bad thing!

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’d rather go with the low and slow method, visit my original tried and true stovetop Pho recipe. But if you’d like to take your Instant Pot out for a spin and get the job done faster, then you’re going to love this version!

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Start by charring your ginger and onions. Use tongs to hold the ginger and onions over an open flame, or place directly on an electric burner. Turn until they’re lightly blackened and fragrant about 3 minutes. Rinse away the blackened skins and set aside.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the bones and beef chuck in large stockpot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse. This process will give you a much cleaner broth.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Set aside your beef chuck in the refrigerator for use later. Transfer the bones to your Instant Pot, along with the charred/cleaned ginger and onions. Add the scallions, fish sauce, sugar, and salt.

Now toast the spices (star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, black cardamom, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds) in a dry pan over medium low heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Use kitchen string to tie up the spices in a piece of cheesecloth, and add it to the pot.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover everything with 3 ½ quarts of water.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Seal the Instant Pot and place on the manual high pressure setting for 120 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally (15-30 minutes). Add the beef chuck and put back on the meat/stew setting for 30 minutes.

Use the Quick Pressure Release, and when the Instant Pot is once again safe to open, skim the broth for excess fat and impurities. Adjust seasoning by adding more salt, sugar, and/or fish sauce to taste.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

To serve, boil the rice noodles according to package instructions. Add to a bowl. Place some slices/shreds of the beef chuck on the noodles. Cover with broth, and garnish with sliced onion, bean sprouts, and Thai basil, and be sure to squeeze some fresh lime juice over the top! You can also add some cooked beef balls or thinly sliced eye round if you like.

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Pho, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.75 from 4 votes

Instant Pot Pho

This Instant Pot pho can be made in less than half the time of traditional stovetop pho broth!
Cook Time3 hrs
Total Time3 hrs
Course: Noodle Soup
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Servings: 6
Calories: 644kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the broth:

To assemble your pho:

Instructions

  • Start by charring your ginger and onions. Use tongs to hold the ginger and onions over an open flame, or place directly on an electric burner. Turn until they’re lightly blackened and fragrant about 3 minutes. Rinse away the blackened skins and set aside.
  • Place the bones and beef chuck in large stockpot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse. This process will give you a much cleaner broth.
  • Set aside your beef chuck in the refrigerator for use later. Transfer the bones to your Instant Pot, along with the charred/cleaned ginger and onions. Add the scallions, fish sauce, sugar, and salt.
  • Now toast the spices (star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, black cardamom, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds) in a dry pan over medium low heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant. Use kitchen string to tie up the spices in a piece of cheesecloth, and add it to the pot. Cover everything with 3 ½ quarts of water.
  • Seal the Instant Pot and place on the manual high pressure setting for 120 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally (15-30 minutes). Add the beef chuck and put back on the meat/stew setting for 30 minutes.
  • Use the Quick Pressure Release, and when the Instant Pot is once again safe to open, skim the broth for excess fat and impurities. Adjust seasoning by adding more salt, sugar, and/or fish sauce to taste.
  • To serve, boil the noodles according to package instructions. Add to a bowl. Place some slices/shreds of the beef chuck on the noodles. Cover with broth, and garnish with sliced onion, bean sprouts, and Thai basil, and be sure to squeeze some fresh lime juice over the top! You can also add some cooked beef balls or thinly sliced eye round if you like.

Nutrition

Calories: 644kcal | Carbohydrates: 84g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 98mg | Sodium: 2067mg | Potassium: 732mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 5.9% | Vitamin C: 19.6% | Calcium: 10.9% | Iron: 24.7%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Apple Cream Cheese Tart
Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls
Ketchup Shrimp Stir-Fry: Bill's Mom’s Recipe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

23 Comments

    • Sarah says

      Hey Bob, we don’t have a recipe for beef balls currently! i actually watched an episode of a show called Flavorful Origins on Netflix recently that showed how one type of beef ball in China is made, and it looks pretty intense! It’s on our list. :)

      Reply

  2. Laura says

    Looks very good! My parents make theirs similarly except in a stovetop pressure cooker and using oxtail. If they can get it on sale, we’re having pho! We can’t go out for pho now because it just never measures up, ha. I’m really craving some now.

    Reply

  3. Emily says

    Hi! Quick question: With this recipe, how oily is the broth? Is it just the right amount or do you need to separate the oil from the both after cooking in the instant pot? I have made chicken broth with bones before in the pot and definitely needed to separate out the fatty oil. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Emily, if using marrow bones, like I did, there will be a LOT of fat to skim off. I skimmed almost 2 cups of fat from my broth, but I did get it all out using a fat separator. I mentioned this step in the recipe instructions. That said, if you use beef knuckle bones instead of marrow bones, there will be less fat (though most stocks have at least a little bit of fat to skim off).

      Reply

      • KC says


        Fat separator? Where can I get one of those? I looked under ur Chinese tools section and couldn’t find it .
        Often I use the spoon to skim off into a pint cup / container which I stick in the fridge and end up w half the container w fat on top and stock beneath, then try to salvage the remainder of the soup beneath

        Reply

        • Sarah says

          Hey KC, fat separators are basically like little measuring cups where the opening for the cup spout is placed at the very bottom of the cup, so that you can pour liquid/stock out of the spout while the fat remains on top. Here’s a link to one on Amazon so you can see. Your method works too, bit it requires a bit more time for the fat to harden. Hope that helps!

          Reply

  5. Anita says

    I have a lot of spice packets leftover from your Taiwanese Beef Noodle soup recipe. Can I use those in this recipe? Thanks!

    Reply

  6. Frank Mosher says


    Love your recipes, however this one in particular, calls for beef bones which are not easy to come by particularly in our modern Supermarkets here in Canada, where most of the beef brought in, is already pre-cut to various degrees upon receipt by the store. Few if any sides of beef or whole animals are brought in – that would require several staff butchers, etc. In lieu of the unavailability of same, the Vietnamese spice cubes Pho are readily available with the end result being almost as good and the difference almost undetectable. Just a thought, not a critique. Cheers!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      THanks for sharing, Frank! Our local supermarket (not in a particularly ethnic area) actually sells the marrow bones now, so maybe your local grocery will begin stocking them. I’ve never used Vietnamese pho spice cubes before, but will look for them next time!

      Reply

    • Rowland Hill says

      Do you have any smaller markets catering to Hispanic or Asian cuisines? I am lucky to have both here in upper Midwest (MN USA) and can find items such as these is these establishments

      Reply

    • Justin Yap says

      Suggestions for Frank: While the major supermarket chains may not carry them in Canada, I’ve regularly seen both beef marrow and knuckle bones (in Toronto) at Asian supermarkets like T&T, and at chains like Nations Fresh that specialize in global foods. They’re also often available at my local No Frills.

      Reply

    • Carmen says

      Depending which city you live in in Canada, Asian supermarkets such as T&T and Lucky Supermarkets should have these available for sale :)

      Reply

      • Genoa says

        I found marrow bones at the Real Canadian Superstore here in Sherwood Park Alberta. I am making this recipe this week. If I couldn’t find the bones at my usual store I would have gone to one of the specialty butcher shops. I can’t wait to see how the recipe turns out.

        Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Rie, we have the 8 qt. You may have to reduce the recipe a bit, as the bones take up a lot of volume. Maybe use 2 1/2 – 3 pounds of bones instead. :)

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables