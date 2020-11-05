The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Inside-Out Hong Kong Coconut Buns

Sarah
by:
86 Comments
Baked Inside Out Hong Kong Coconut Buns

Coconut buns, or “cocktail buns” are a beloved bakery favorite among locals in Hong Kong and Chinatowns everywhere. It combines the soft, buttery milk bread ubiquitous around Asia, with a sweet, rich coconut filling.

Often, the filling ends up baked in a big hunk in the center of the bun. When I eat one, I tend to rip off pieces of bread along with bits of filling to get both in each bite. But that got us thinking…what if everything was all evenly distributed to begin with? 

We decided to try making these “Inside-Out” Hong Kong Coconut Buns to do just that. They’re so pretty when baked—a swirl of soft bread and sweet coconut. They’re also surprisingly easy to make!

You can also try our more traditional Chinese Coconut Cocktail bun recipe, which is also very good. It’s all up to whether you prefer your filling in the middle of your bun, or spread throughout the bun!

Note: This recipe was originally published in July 2014. We have since updated it with a softer dough recipe (our beloved Milk Bread!), clearer instructions, new photos, metric measurements, nutrition information, and more. Enjoy!

Inside Out Coconut Buns: Recipe Instructions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add ingredients in the following order: heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt. 

Turn the mixer on to the lowest setting to bring the dough together. Knead on low speed for 15 minutes. If needed, turn off the mixer to bring the dough together with a rubber spatula. 

The dough should not stick to the sides of the mixer, but it may look a little bit sticky (sticking to the bottom of the mixer is ok).

If you’re in a humid climate, and the dough is sticking to the sides of the mixing bowl, add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until it comes together. 

Alternatively, you can stir the ingredients together with a wooden spoon in a large mixing bowl, and then knead by hand for 20 minutes. 

Milk Bread dough in mixer, thewoksoflife.com

After 15 minutes of kneading, scrape the dough from the dough hook. Cover the bowl with an overturned plate or damp towel, and place in a warm spot to proof for 75-90 minutes, or until the dough doubles in size.

(A good proofing environment is a closed microwave, with a mug of hot boiled water next to the bowl.) 

Risen milk bread dough after first proofing

After the first proof, put the dough back in the mixer, and stir for another 5 minutes to punch the air out of it.

While that’s happening, mix the filling. In a medium bowl, combine the coconut, milk powder, sugar, salt, melted butter, egg yolks, and milk.

Coconut filling ingredients in metal mixing bowl

The texture of the filling should be moist enough to hold together, but shouldn’t be overly wet/paste-like.

Coconut filling for Hong Kong-style buns

After the mixer has punched the air out of the dough (you can also do this by hand), dump it onto a lightly floured surface.

Shape it into a ball, and cut it in half. Cut each half of dough into 6 pieces, so you get 12 total pieces of dough. 

Portioned dough pieces

To shape the buns, knead and roll piece of dough into an even ball, and flatten.

Even dough disc before shaping

Roll the piece of dough out into a long rectangle, about 5×10 inches.

Rolled rectangle of dough

Spread a layer of filling onto the rectangle, pressing the filling into the dough and leaving about a half inch of margin all around. 

Spreading filling onto flat piece of dough
Filling evenly spread on dough

Roll the dough lengthwise into a cigar.

Rolling dough into cigar lengthwise
Rolled cigar of dough

Cut the cigar in half lengthwise, leaving it attached at the top end, so it kind of looks like a long pair of pants.

Cutting dough cigar in half lengthwise

Twist the two pieces together…

Twisted filled coconut dough

And then roll into a snail shape, tucking the ends underneath the bun. Place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

You’ll need two baking sheets, six buns per baking sheet. 

Inside out coconut buns shaped

Cover with a damp towel, and proof the buns for 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and position a rack in the middle of the oven. 

Brush the risen buns with beaten egg.

Buns brushed with beaten egg

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden. Remove from the oven, and while the buns are still warm, brush with sugar solution.

Inside Out Hong Kong Coconut Buns

Enjoy your Inside Out Hong Kong Coconut Buns warm, with a nice cup of Hong Kong Milk Tea, Yuanyang Tea, or coffee!

Inside Out Chinese Coconut Buns

These buns are best enjoyed fresh and warm out of the oven. However, you can continue to enjoy them for 4-5 days.

Store these buns in an airtight container on the counter for 1-2 days, and then store in the refrigerator. Microwave for 30 seconds to soften/warm them up before enjoying.

Chinese Coconut Buns
5 from 9 votes

Inside-Out Hong Kong Coconut Buns

Coconut buns are a beloved Chinese bakery favorite, but the coconut filling is often lumped in the middle. This "inside out" version has coconut filling evenly distributed throughout the soft bun!
by: Sarah
Course:Bread and Pizza
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:coconut buns
Chinese Coconut Buns
serves: 12
Prep: 3 hours 35 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 4 hours

Ingredients

For the buns:

  • 2/3 cup heavy cream (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup milk (whole milk preferred, but you can use 2%, at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cake flour (can substitute 1/2 cup all purpose flour sifted with 1 tbsp cornstarch)
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour (tap measuring cup to avoid air pockets)
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

For the coconut filling:

  • 1 ¼ cups sweetened coconut flakes (sweetened or unsweetened)
  • 1/4 cup milk powder (non-fat or regular)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter (melted)
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons milk

To finish the buns:

  • 1 egg (beaten)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar (dissolved in 1 tablespoon boiling water)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add ingredients in the following order: heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt. Turn the mixer on to the lowest setting to bring the dough together. Knead on low speed for 15 minutes. If needed, turn off the mixer to bring the dough together with a rubber spatula.
  • The dough should not stick to the sides of the mixer, but it may look a little bit sticky (sticking to the bottom of the mixer is ok). If you’re in a humid climate, and the dough is sticking to the sides of the mixing bowl, add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until it comes together. Alternatively, you can stir all the dough ingredients together with a wooden spoon in a large mixing bowl, and then knead by hand for 20 minutes.
  • Shape the dough into a ball, and cover the bowl with an overturned plate or damp towel. Place in a warm spot to proof for 75-90 minutes, or until the dough doubles in size. (A good proofing environment is a closed microwave, with a mug of hot boiled water next to the bowl.)
  • While that's happening, mix the filling. In a medium bowl, combine the coconut, milk powder, sugar, salt, melted butter, egg yolks, and milk. Set aside.
  • After the first proof, knead for another 5 minutes to punch the air out of it. Then dump the dough on a lightly floured surface, shape it into a ball, and cut it in half. Cut each half of dough into 6 pieces, so you get 12 equal pieces of dough.
  • To shape the buns, knead and roll piece of dough into an even ball, and flatten. Roll into a 5×10 inch rectangle. Spread a layer of filling onto the rectangle, pressing the filling into the dough and leaving about a half inch of margin all around.
  • Roll the dough lengthwise into a cigar. Cut the cigar in half lengthwise, leaving it attached at the top end, so it looks like a long pair of pants. Twist the two pieces together, and then roll into a round spiral/snail shape, tucking the ends underneath the bun. Place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. You’ll need two baking sheets, with 6 buns on each.
  • Cover with a damp towel, and proof the buns for 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and position a rack in the middle of the oven.
  • Brush the risen buns with beaten egg, and bake for 22-26 minutes, until golden. Remove from the oven, and while the buns are still warm, brush with sugar solution.

Tips & Notes:

Though this recipe calls for active dry yeast, all the dough ingredients are combined in an all-in-one method, including the yeast. There is no need to activate the yeast in warm water beforehand. Make sure your yeast is within its expiration date!
These buns are best enjoyed fresh and warm out of the oven. However, you can continue to enjoy them for 4-5 days. Store these buns in an airtight container on the counter for 1-2 days, and then store in the refrigerator. Microwave for 30 seconds to soften/warm them up before enjoying.

nutrition facts

Calories: 346kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 50g (17%) Protein: 8g (16%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 81mg (27%) Sodium: 400mg (17%) Potassium: 161mg (5%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 18g (20%) Vitamin A: 389IU (8%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 73mg (7%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

86 Comments

  1. AvatarZack says

    5 stars
    These were amazing! Thanks for sending the recipe by email, I would not have sought them out otherwise.

    I would usually try to unsubscribe from “excess” emails, but receiving the woks of life emails has been inspiring me to cook new things during these weird pandemic times. Every recipe I’ve tried has been a success, but these, in particular, are delightful.

    If you have the inclination and can make a quick run to the store for the missing ingredients then I highly advise trying this one out!

    Reply