Coconut buns, or “cocktail buns” are a beloved bakery favorite among locals in Hong Kong and Chinatowns everywhere. It combines the soft, buttery milk bread ubiquitous around Asia, with a sweet, rich coconut filling.

Often, the filling ends up baked in a big hunk in the center of the bun. When you eat it, you can rip off pieces of bread along with bits of filling so you can get both in each bite. But that got us thinking…what if everything was all evenly distributed to begin with? We decided to try making these “Inside-Out” Hong Kong Coconut Buns to do just that. They’re so pretty when baked–a swirl of soft bread and sweet coconut. They’re also surprisingly easy to make!

You can also try the more traditional Chinese Bakery Coconut Cocktail bun recipe which is really popular, amazingly good and you can make that at home too!

UPDATE: You can still use this recipe for the bread dough, but you also have the option to use our new Milk Bread recipe, which is considerably easier (and, truth be told, softer). Find our milk bread recipe here.

Here’s what you need:

For the buns:

6g active dry yeast (about 2 teaspoons)

3 tablespoons warm water

1 cup whole milk, at room temperature

5 tablespoons castor sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

500g bread flour (about 3 ½ cups)

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons softened butter (55 grams)

egg wash (1 egg, beaten with a tablespoon of water)

For the coconut filling:

1 ¼ cups sweetened coconut flakes, plus 2 tablespoons

1/4 cup non-fat dry milk powder

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons softened butter

2 egg yolks

2 1/2 tablespoons milk

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the warm water and set aside for 5 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat together the milk, sugar, and egg. In a large mixing bowl or mixer with a dough hook attachment, combine the flour and salt. Add in the yeast and milk mixtures.

If using a mixer, knead with a dough hook on low for a minute, and then high for 2 minutes. Then add the softened butter and knead on a medium high setting for 13 minutes. Yeah…adding the butter at this stage is kind of gross. Just trust us…knead it well, and you’ll get a smooth, soft dough.

If kneading by hand, knead for about 8 minutes and add the butter. Then knead for another 25-30 minutes (you may want to switch on the TV or something). Basically, you need to knead and develop the gluten until you can stretch a piece of dough really thin without it breaking.

Cover the bowl with a damp towel and allow the dough to rise for 50 minutes. After it’s proofed, punch out all the air and divide the dough into 12 equal pieces. Let it rest for 15 minutes while you make the filling—just mix all the filling ingredients together in a bowl.

To shape the coconut buns, simply roll each piece out into a long rectangle, about 10 inches long. Spread a layer of filling onto each…

…and roll it up lengthwise like a cigar. Cut the cigar in half lengthwise, leaving it attached at one end, so it kind of looks like a long pair of pants.

Split them pants apart (we tried really hard to somehow not make that sound inappropriate and obviously failed), so you kind of just get this really long rope.

Curl up the rope like a snail to make the buns, with all the little lines of dough and filling facing up.

Place onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, cover with a damp towel, and let rise again for another hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and brush the coconut buns with egg wash.

Bake 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown.

Eat your Inside out Hong Kong coconut buns warmed with a nice cup of tea and coffee!