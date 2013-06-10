The Woks of Life

How to Eat With A Bunch of Chinese People

If you’ve seen the movie The Joy Luck Club (the dinner scene anyone?), you understand that Chinese dining etiquette can be ambiguous to some. Now, the rules aren’t quite as strict as this list would have you believe. Let us remember that slurping of soup and/or noodles is totally allowed, as is very loud talking and/or shouting.

But before sitting down at a Chinese family dinner table or going out to dinner with Chinese friends, we advise that you be at least a little familiar with the basics:

1. Younger people at the table shouldn’t start until the elders have started eating first, unless the older people insist on everyone just starting (even then, you should gesture graciously to the elders so they can dig in first).

2. When the hostess says his/her food is not good enough, all guests should make sure and tell him/her just how GOOD it is. Chinese chefs love fishing for compliments at the table.

3. Don’t point your chopsticks at anyone; it is perceived as a hostile challenge. You don’t want anyone storming away from the table when all you wanted was a bit more of the steamed fish.

4. Never stand your chopsticks upright in your rice bowl. This method is used during funerals and ancestral memorial ceremonies. Instead, rest them across your bowl or plate. That way, you keep the table clean and don’t invite any unwanted spirits. Better safe than sorry, right?

5. If you serve someone with your own chopsticks, it’s polite to use the opposite ends that don’t come into contact with your mouth. However, it’s fine for everyone to just serve themselves from the communal dishes using the right end of the chopsticks. Eh. Go figure.

6. Knives should not be seen on the dinner table. It symbolizes the end of the friendship or family unity. Food is always cut into bite-sized pieces, and chopsticks are used both as a fork and knife.  (See our guide on how to eat with chopsticks here.)

7. Now one of the most important things to remember is that you will be offered food. At times, it’ll be a lot more than you actually want or could ever hope to fit in your very normal-sized gut. Now listen carefully. You must accept gracefully, but you don’t have to finish. And if you really don’t like something, don’t lie and say that you do or it will be piled up on your plate for the rest of the dinner and possibly at any and/or all future meals as a show of hospitality and thoughtfulness. This is all first-hand experience, people. Any time our grandmother hears that we “like” something, it’s at every meal that she makes for us after that, and she expects us to eat the whole pot of it. At a Chinese New Year bash six years ago, our great aunt made these special sticky rice meatballs that we showed polite enthusiasm for (they are pretty good). You better believe those suckers are on the table every time we see them for dinner.

8. Don’t reach across the table for food on the far side. ‘Tis not polite.

9. If you happen to like fish heads, you should still reserve it for the host or hostess. What? Fish heads aren’t your fancy? But sucking out the eyeballs is the best part!

10. If your host/hostess tells you that such-and-such morsel or piece of crispy skin is the greatest thing ever and that you should eat it rather than toss it off to the side of your plate, try it at least once to show respect and openness.

11. Kids should ask adults if they want a refill when rice bowls, soup bowls or beverage cups are empty. You’ll get major brownie points with the elders for doing this.

12. Never pick through a dish for items you like and leave behind items you don’t like. It’s a lot easier to do with chopsticks, but don’t be tempted! At some point, everyone will notice that you’re Bogarting all the beef and ignoring the string beans.

13. When taking food from a plate, don’t take a large amount all at once. Take a leetle at a time, and you shall be rewarded with the respect of your Chinese peers.

14.  If you’re dining out, the inviter usually pays for the meal. It is considered polite–even protocol–to make an effort to pay, but expect strong resistance. This is why in many Chinese restaurants, it is a common sight to see two people arguing loudly after a meal—they’re fighting for the right to pay. It is expected for the guest to offer to pay for the meal multiple times, but ultimately allow the host to do so. This can be a long and drawn out process, and we have even witnessed it coming to blows at times. (Mostly harmless, just a few sharp taps to the shoulder and some unguarded attempts to snatch the check out of opposing hands). Use your own judgment.

15. Proper table manners are an indication of a person’s upbringing. Incorrectly holding chopsticks and poor manners in general leaves a bad impression and shames the parents.

Uphold the family honor!

Mulan

78 Comments

  1. Heidi E says

    I have a bit of a weird etiquette question. I love dim sum, but I don’t have any local friends or family to share with. I’ve heard some people say dim sum is a thing for families ( which is presumably why, even though they are technically “small plates” the portions are sized for 3 people). Is it rude to go to a dim sum restaurant as a single person and get a to-go box for the extra?

    I would hate to have to stop doing this ( and I suppose since I am paying for the food, no one will actually stop me), but I don’t want to make everyone in the place uncomfortable, which is already somewhat of an issue since I’m white (I had one guy try to shoo me out of his restaurant because he thought white people won’t eat dim sum—which seems a little unfair, but having previously experienced having co-workers who wouldn’t even go out for regular American Chinese food due to dumb racist stereotypes, he’s probably had to deal with some unpleasant scenes over, say, the “chicken fingers” that literally are chicken fingers, and everyone was perfectly welcoming once they figured out I actually do know what I’m ordering). So is it really awkward to just go get dim sum for one and take what you can’t eat home for tomorrow?

    Reply

  2. Anna says

    Thanks to all involved in creating this incredible blog! I’ve been reading it compulsively over the last week, trying out the summery recipes.
    I’m a Pole living in Vancouver, previously I lived in London for many years. In both places I’ve had a plethora of Chinese supermarkets but it’s always been overwhelming for me to shop in them, with so many unfamiliar products. Your blog is a real gem, I now know exactly what I’m looking for and I’m not shy to ask if I can’t find something.
    I find this post especially interesting as in Poland we have similar manners/behaviours. It almost brought tears to my eyes because I remembered how my granddad would always make me apple fritters or buy chocolate coated prunes despite the fact I was never really crazy for them and my grandma always made pig trotters jelly especially for me because I actually adore that. Now they’re too old and frail to do all that and I miss it so much.

    Thanks again,
    Keep up the amazing work!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thank you so much for your comment Anna. We’re so glad that you’ve found the blog, and I loved hearing about your own experiences with your grandparents. Food is how we show love, and that’s pretty universal. :)

      Reply

  4. Mary says

    I’m so pleased to have found your site. I’m really enjoying all of the questions answered – and I’m tired of having to take my chances when I have a craving for hot and sour soup!

    I had to laugh about the “fighting for the check”. My utterly Occidental family does this habitually.
    I’d also never, ever reach across to the far side of the table for something, lest my white-haired old mother faint in shame (or smack me with a spoon). A great many of these rules, like cherry-picking foods or taking overly-large servings, are simply good manners.

    As to “Don’t say you like it unless you mean it.”, in his youth, my husband once mildly favored a type of lunch meat – and his mother pushed it on him relentlessly for years, even when he’d decided that he was very much over it.
    My great aunt used to bring me smoked oysters until her death (they’re nice, but I never told her that it was more about when I ate them with her sister, my grandmother), and my siblings and I always bought a particular kind of candy for my mother on every mother’s day, although I never knew, until was I much, MUCH older, that she actually didn’t favor it…but those are all expressions of love, a different manner of feeding people. You want to please them. For that reason, the lunch meat, oysters and candy were eaten in the spirit in which they were offered.
    Food is memory, tradition, culture, nurturing, loving; it’s so much more than just nutrition.

    I think that tomorrow, when I go to buy some dried mushrooms and lily buds, I’ll also buy some smoked oysters, and when I remember my aunt and my grandmother as I eat them, the taste will become subtly different and the better for it.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      What a lovely comment, Mary. Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. You’re so right that food is so much more than just nutrition. Food is love!

      Reply

  5. Tome says

    :) That’s great advice on etiquette with regard to serving and who starts eating, and how to ask for more.

    If I am in China eating with Chinese people I will make every attempt to learn how to use chopsticks, and I will honor the custom if I am ever in the country. But, if we are in the US and I’m eating at with Chinese people, then it’s most respectful to honor how each person eats at home. Since I cannot use chopsticks very well, it would be respectful to honor me by offering a fork. :)

    If traditional Chinese people are invited to my home for a meal I would certainly have chopsticks available to honor them and their preferred utensil.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Tome, just know that your Chinese friend will respect you and offer you a fork (and a knife) knowing that you cannot use chopsticks :-)

      Reply

    • Leelee says

      OH and you forgot the finger tapping after the tea (not only during dim sum) !! Tell them about the two finger double tap!

      Reply

      • Sarah says

        Haha thanks Leelee, yes tapping your index and middle fingers on the table when someone pours tea for you is a thing that I learned from my grandmother!

        Reply

  7. Ming says

    Is it etiquette or cultural for guests to ask how much a meal is, if dining out? I notice my Taiwanese in-laws always ask how much a bill is and if you don’t volunteer the information, they force you to show them.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Ming, it is unusual for guests to ask what the bill is, but with family, it is generally normal. Because well, they are family. I would guess they would not or at least be more hesitant to ask a non-family member the same question.

      Reply

