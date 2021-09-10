The Woks of Life

How to Poach Chicken Breast

23 Comments
You wouldn’t think so, but poaching is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to prepare chicken breast. 

The result is juicy, tender chicken that both preserves the pure flavor of the meat and serves as an excellent blank canvas for spicy chili oil or clean ginger scallion oil (pictured here). In this post, I’ll show you how to poach chicken breast for a quick and easy meal. 

Poached Chicken Breast with Ginger Scallion Oil

A Healthy Way to Prepare Chicken Breast

There are a range of healthy dietary choices out there and different motivations, but many agree that chicken breast is a great choice for anyone in search of a low-fat, high protein diet. 

Poaching chicken breast is a particularly healthy route as you don’t need extra oil for searing in a pan or on the grill. 

Most of all, it lets you concentrate on a supercharged marinade or sauce, while still preserving a very concentrated chicken flavor and tender texture! 

Our Best Poached Chicken Recipes

Some of our favorite Chinese recipes involve poaching chicken. Some call for dark meat or a mix of dark and white meat, or a whole chicken. But you can easily adapt these recipes with only poached chicken breast. 

Or you don’t need a recipe at all! You can toss some chicken over rice and serve it with your favorite chili oils and hot sauces or throw it into your favorite salad. 

In recipes like Curred Chicken Salad or Chicken Pot Pie that otherwise call for roasted or grilled chicken, you can also throw in poached chicken breast. 

Tip!

Even if you are making a non-Chinese recipe, we feel the small amount of ginger and scallion in the poaching water brings out the natural flavor of the chicken! 

In a medium pot, bring about 5 cups water (enough water to submerge the chicken breast) to a boil over high heat along with the ginger slices and scallion. 

Once boiling, lower the chicken breast into the pot. Bring back to a boil (stay close to the stove, as it will happen very fast). 

Once the water is boiling again, immediately reduce the heat to the lowest setting, cover, and simmer for 3-5 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of your chicken breast.

After 3-5 minutes, turn off the heat and let the pot stand on the stove (still covered) for 10-15 minutes to continue cooking. 

To test if the chicken is cooked, pierce the thickest part of the chicken to make sure the juices run clear, not cloudy in the poaching water. 

Poached Chicken Breast

Transfer the chicken to a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes to stop the cooking process and lock in the juices.

Poached Chicken Breast in cool water

Drain and slice right before serving.

Poached Chicken Breast with Ginger Scallion Oil

We served ours here with raw ginger scallion oil. You can use just the plain version…

How to Poach Chicken Breast

Or add soy sauce for extra umami:

How to Poach Chicken Breast

Enjoy this easy technique!

5 from 3 votes

Learn how to poach chicken breast with our method that yields juicy, tender results, preserves the flavor of the meat, and serves as an excellent blank canvas for sauces, dressings, and more!
by: Judy
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Poached Chicken Breast with Ginger Scallion Oil
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 cups water
  • 2 slices ginger (⅛-inch thick, 2 inches long)
  • 1 scallion (whole)
  • 1 pound chicken breasts (about 2 breasts)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In a medium pot, bring about 5 cups water (enough water to submerge the chicken breast) to a boil over high heat along with the ginger slices and scallion.
  • Once boiling, lower the chicken breast into the pot. Bring back to a boil (stay close to the stove, as it will happen very fast).
  • Once the water is boiling again, immediately reduce the heat to the lowest setting, cover, and simmer for 3-5 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of your chicken breast.
  • After 3-5 minutes, turn off the heat and let the pot stand on the stove (still covered) for 10-15 minutes to continue cooking.
  • To test if the chicken is cooked, pierce the thickest part of the chicken to make sure the juices run clear, not cloudy in the poaching water.
  • Transfer the chicken to a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes to stop the cooking process and lock in the juices. Drain and slice right before serving. Slice the chicken against the grain (i.e., across the breast so you get short pieces) to get the best texture.

nutrition facts

Calories: 262kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 1g Protein: 48g (96%) Fat: 6g (9%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 2g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 145mg (48%) Sodium: 294mg (12%) Potassium: 864mg (25%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 128IU (3%) Vitamin C: 4mg (5%) Calcium: 34mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Follow us on Facebook