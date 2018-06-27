The Woks of Life

How to Make Lard: The Gateway to Many More Delicious Recipes

How to Make Lard: The Gateway to Many More Delicious Recipes

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

Yes, you read that right. I’m going to talk about how to make LARD today. Lard seems to be a word that everyone dodges and shuns. Unlike butter, it seems that lard has been swept to a forgotten culinary wasteland. This is a huge injustice! Not only is pork fat one of the most spectacular flavor additions out there, it’s actually one of the world’s top 10 most nutritious foods. And no, I did not make that up…just ask the BBC.

Apparently it’s more unsaturated than lamb or beef fat, and it’s a good source of B vitamins and minerals. Plus, lard has been used to treat illness and discomfort in Traditional Chinese Medicine for centuries.

Obviously, I don’t think we should all go around taking a spoonful of lard in the morning given it’s *ahem* caloric density, but very few home cooks consider it something practical, and probably fewer know how amazing it can be. That’s why we’re reclaiming our “tub of lard,” and I’m going to show you how to make lard at home!

Lard has long been an important ingredient in Asian cooking. Besides being used in everyday savory dishes like stir-fries and noodle soups, when it comes to Asian sweets like pancakes and pastries, lard is irreplaceable. We, the Woks of Life, have tried to replace lard in traditional recipes with butter in many of our recipes, but the flavor is just not the same. So we say no more of such substitutions! Knowing how to make lard will open doors to many more tasty recipes, and trust me when I say I will make good on that promise! (You’ll see a very special recipe involving lard in the coming days, in fact.)

Before we jump into the details of this lard recipe, a word of advice: be patient throughout the whole rendering process. Higher heat (when you see smoke) will burn the lard very quickly, and it will taste and look burned. Use medium heat for the duration of the process, and look for clear bubbles. When it’s done right, the color of the lard will be lightly golden in liquid form and creamy white after it has cooled and solidified. You’ll know it’s slightly burned when it looks anywhere from a light gray color to a rust color. It’s still okay to consume, but the flavor will be smokier, a little bit similar to bacon.  

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe makes two cups of lard––plenty to use in your favorite recipes. But in the interest of not wasting food, the family had a heated discussion about what to do with the cracklings––the crispy bits of porky fat left behind. Here are some suggestions we came up with:

  • Grind them up into coarse crumbs and use them like bacon bits
  • Sprinkle with salt and enjoy as a snack with an ice cold beer (they get very rich very quickly, so don’t go too crazy!)
  • Stir-fry them with vegetables––an option for when you can’t get your hands on other cuts of meat
  • Add them to soups for flavor

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

The world is your lard bar.

Ok, let’s talk about how to make lard in your home kitchen.

You’ll need a couple pounds of pork fat and some water.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the pork fat into roughly 1-inch squares.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

Add both the pork fat and ½ cup cold water to a cold thick-bottomed pot. We used our cast-iron skillet, but you can also use a Dutch oven. Place the skillet/pot over medium heat, uncovered.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

The water will cook off and the lard will render slowly.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s important to keep the heat below the fat’s smoke point. When the heat level is right, you’ll see a lot of small bubbles, but no smoke or steam of any kind. Stir periodically to prevent sticking. And as always with hot grease, be very careful!

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

When the oil starts to pool, you can scoop it out and strain it into a clean, heat-proof jar or container.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

You can do this gradually as the lard builds up. The whole process will take about an hour. Once it’s done, the rendered pork fat will be a light golden color.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the lard is cooled, cover and store it in the refrigerator. The fat will solidify and turn the loveliest creamy white color, and you’ll have plenty of lard to keep in the refrigerator for a few months.

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

As with all homemade sauces, condiments, etc., practice good sense and hygiene. Only dip clean utensils into your lard to preserve it! And keep it on the top shelf, which is the coldest part of your refrigerator.  

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com

How to Make Lard, by thewoksoflife.com
How to Make Lard

Lard is the key to creating a certain authenticity in many delicious recipes that butter just can't quite stand in for. It's easy to make at home with a little bit of patience.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Condiments
Keyword: how to make lard
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cut the pork fat into roughly 1-inch squares. Add both the pork fat and ½ cup cold water to a cold thick-bottomed pot. We used our cast-iron skillet, but you can also use a Dutch oven. Place the skillet/pot over medium heat, uncovered.
  • The water will cook off and the lard will render slowly. It’s important to keep the heat below the fat’s smoke point. When the heat level is right, you’ll see a lot of small bubbles, but no smoke or steam of any kind. Stir periodically to prevent sticking. And as always with hot grease, be very careful!
  • When the oil starts to pool, you can scoop it out and strain it into a clean, heat-proof jar or container. You can do this gradually as the lard builds up. The whole process will take about an hour. Once it’s done, the rendered pork fat will be a light golden color.
  • Once the lard is cooled, cover and store it in the refrigerator. The fat will solidify and turn the loveliest creamy white color, and you’ll have plenty of lard to keep in the refrigerator for a few months. As with all homemade sauces, condiments, etc., practice good sense and hygiene. Only dip clean utensils into your lard to preserve it! And keep it on the top shelf, which is the coldest part of your refrigerator.

 

34 Comments

  3. Gosia says


    In Poland we use a lot of lard in cooking. We also use it as a spread for bread. We mix cracklings with lard, add some marjoram and chopped apple or caramelized onion, salt, pepper and eat it with pickles (fermented ones, not vinegar pickles) on a slice of bread. We also fry donuts in lard, they are so much better from lard.

    Reply

  4. Wayne says

    Sorry. One more observation. There is NO WAY the pork could get as crispy as in the posted photos without a high enough heat that will generate smoke and steam. Very confused. :-(

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Wayne, you should try it. After one hour of rendering (even at low/medium heat), the pork fat will turn golden brown. Trust me, our recipes are intended for success :-)

      Reply

  5. Wayne says

    Pork fat over medium heat will produce steam and smoke. Please be more specific regarding when the heat should be turned down. Also it is hard to imagine anything under heat producing bubbles without at least steam if now smoke rising. Further insite would be useful. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Wayne, “medium heat” levels vary depending on the stove, so you may have to adjust accordingly. That’s why I gave this detail: “When the heat level is right, you’ll see a lot of small bubbles, but no smoke or steam of any kind.” I know your concerns, but you should give it a try. When in doubt, lower heat is better than high heat. Lower heat will take longer to render the fat, but higher heat will cause it to burn.

      Reply

    • Leonard Hatcher says


      I’ve seen fatback for sale at well stocked mega-marts (look in the misc section of the meat case). If you can’t find it at your local mega-mart, find a local butcher.

      If for some reason you don’t want to make lard yourself, you can buy Lard in tubs in the hispanic section of your mega-mart

      Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Richard, just ask the butcher at your local meat market or supermarket for some pork fat. They should gladly give it to you for free or at a token price.

      Reply

  7. Richard says


    This kind of recipe makes me love the multicultural continent we live on. My family immigrated from the Netherlands to Canada so I grew up on a diet of all kinds of stick-to-your-ribs Dutch cuisine. I love to cook all kinds of foods from around the world and have a particular love for Asian food and your wonderfully approachable website. I’ve left a few comments for other recipes that I completely enjoyed preparing and serving to friends.

    I made this lard today and the cracklings that were left propelled me back to when my grandmother would render pork fat, drain the golden nuggets and spread them on liberally buttered fresh white bread with a sprinkling of salt and pepper. Imagine the mouth watering glee. Perhaps that is why I grew to be 6 foot 2 inches tall.

    Keep the recipes coming!

    Cheers,
    Richard

    Reply

