The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

How to Fold Wontons: 3 Ways

How to Fold Wontons: 3 Ways

by:
Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Wontons will always have a very special place in my heart. Like dumplings, we grew up with a bag of frozen wontons always in the freezer, ready to become wonton soup (breakfast, lunch or dinner), spicy wontons (a tasty snack or appetizer), or even fried wontons (a crowd-pleasing party favorite). We’ve posted several wonton recipes over the years, but today, we’re going to talk about how to fold wontons! 

How to Fold Wontons: Our 3 Methods Explained

Today, we’ll show you three ways to fold wontons. We use each method in different scenarios based on factors like the thickness of the wrapper, the amount of filling used, and how the wonton will be cooked.

  1. The Bonnet: the most common method, perfect for wontons using regular white wrappers that will eventually be boiled and mixed into soup or sauce.
  2. The Diamond: An alternative to the bonnet, yielding a slightly less compact wonton with pointed/flared ends. You can use this method for wontons that will be boiled, but it’s also our preferred folding method for fried wontons. It’s also a good option for wontons that will be tossed in sauce.
  3. The Scrunch: This method is used only with very thin wrappers and small amounts of filling. It involves simply squeezing the wrapper around the filling. We use this method for small Shanghai-style wontons in soup. 
How to fold wontons, thewoksoflife.com
Folded Wontons, thewoksoflife.com

Wonton Recipes to Try

Once you’ve figured out how to fold wontons, be sure to give these recipes a try! 

We also have a couple wonton recipes in our cookbook (available November 1, 2022)!

Ok, now that you know how to apply these new skills, let’s get into the folding techniques! 

Wonton Folding Method 1: The Bonnet

We call this method the “bonnet,” because the wontons look like little heads with bonnets on.

Fried Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com
Chicken Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com

It is our go-to folding method for most of the wontons we make, and yields a compact shape with tasty, chewy folds. Here’s how to do it:

1. Take a square wonton wrapper, and use your index finger to dab the edges of the wrapper with water.

2. Place 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of the wrapper.

Filling in wonton wrapper, thewoksoflife.com

3. Fold in half to create a rectangle.

Folding wonton wrapper in half around filling, thewoksoflife.com

4. Grasp the bottom corners of the rectangle (the filling side, not the seam side), and dab one of the corners with a little water.

Dabbing corner of wonton wrapper with water, thewoksoflife.com

5. Bring the two corners together and squeeze to seal. 

How to Fold a Wonton, thewoksoflife.com
How to Fold a Wonton, thewoksoflife.com

Wonton Folding Method 2: The Diamond

This method is similar to the bonnet, except that instead of folding the wrapper in half into a rectangle, you fold it in half into a triangle. When the two ends on the filling side of the triangle are brought together, you get kind of a diamond shape. 

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

The shape of this wonton is a little less compact, as you have two pointed ends of wrapper coming out of the sides. This makes this method especially well suited to fried wontons (crispy ends!).

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how to do it:

1. Take a square wonton wrapper, and use your index finger to dab the edges of the wrapper with water.

Filling in wonton wrapper, thewoksoflife.com

2. Place 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold in half along the diagonal to create a triangle.

Folding wonton wrapper in half into a triangle, thewoksoflife.com

3. Dab one of the filling-side corners of the triangle with water.

Dabbing corner of wonton wrapper with water, thewoksoflife.com

4. Bring the two corners together and seal. 

Sealing wonton, thewoksoflife.com

Wonton Folding Method 3: The Scrunch

This is the simplest and most specialized wonton folding method. This method is used to make a particular type of light wonton, using very thin wrappers. You basically gather the wrapper around the filling and squeeze to seal. 

Shanghai Wonton Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
Shanghai Wonton Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how: 

1. Place a small amount of filling on the wrapper.

Small amount of filling on wrapper, by thewoksoflife.com

2. Make a loose fist with your hand, and push the wrapper/filling into your fist.

Shanghai Wonton Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

3. Gently squeeze to seal.

Shanghai Wonton Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

That’s it! Which one of these methods do you like best? Do you have an alternative fold to share with us? Which wonton recipes are you eyeing? Let us know in the comments! 

How to Fold Wontons (3 Ways!)

by: Sarah
Cuisine:Chinese
Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
Prep: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

Instructions

Method 1: The Bonnet

  • Take a square wonton wrapper, and use your index finger to dab the edges of the wrapper with water.
  • Place 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of the wrapper, and fold in half to create a rectangle.
  • Grasp the bottom corners of the rectangle (the filling side, not the seam side), and dab one of the corners with a little water.
  • Bring the two corners together and squeeze to seal.

Method 2: The Diamond

  • Take a square wonton wrapper, and use your index finger to dab the edges of the wrapper with water.
  • Place 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold in half along the diagonal to create a triangle.
  • Dab one of the filling-side corners of the triangle with water. Bring the two corners together and seal.

Method 3: The Scrunch

  • Place a 1/2 teaspoon of filling on the wrapper.
  • Make a loose fist with your hand, and drop the wrapper/filling lightly into your fist.
  • Gently squeeze to seal.

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

