The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home How-To How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot

How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot

Judy
by:
33 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Wrapped Cooked zongzi (Sticky Rice Dumplings), by thewoksoflife.com

Today, we are talking about how to cook zongzi in an Instant Pot. Cooking freshly made zongzi can take 7-8 hours on the stove. In an Instant Pot, it will take about 90 minutes (1 hour under high pressure, plus time for the pot to pressurize and release naturally). 

What Are Zongzi?

Zongzi are Chinese sticky rice dumplings, wrapped in bamboo leaves. They are almost like tamales––just with bamboo leaves instead of corn husks, and sticky rice instead of corn masa. They are normally served around the Dragon Boat Festival, which occurs near the summer solstice (this time of year).

We have covered several zongzi recipes here on The Woks of Life, including our Shanghai Pork Zongzi, Cantonese-Style Zongzi (with pork, Chinese sausage, peanuts, and salted egg yolk), and sweet red bean jianshui (alkaline) zongzi

Shanghai Style Pork Zongzi (Sticky Rice Dumplings), by thewoksoflife.com
Shanghai Pork Zongzi
Zongzi (Cantonese Style Rice Dumplings), by thewoksoflife.com
Cantonese Style Zongzi
Jianshui Zong (Alkaline Rice Dumplings - 碱水粽), by thewoksoflife.com
Alkaline Zongzi with Red Bean

 Those recipes contain everything you need to know about preparing the filling and how to wrap the zongzi. In those posts, we use a simple cooking method of simmering the zongzi for 7-8 hours in a pot. 

Instant Pot Zongzi to the Rescue!

If you are looking to save some time and have an Instant Pot in your kitchen, cooking zongzi under pressure is much faster, taking a fraction of the normal cooking time. 

  •  The Instant Pot reduced the traditional cooking time from 7-8 hours to 90 minutes, saving time and energy. 
  • The pressure cooker will penetrate the zongzi all the way through, yielding a gooey, melt-in-your-mouth texture. While we just posted our “Lazy Zongzi” recipe, in which the rice is steamed together in a container, the texture will be more like lo mai gai (a dim sum sticky rice dish). You could steam it for hours, but the rice texture will never turn gooey. 
  • The Instant Pot will cook without as much heat and steam, leaving your kitchen environment cooler-–especially nice in summer.

If you have an Instant Pot on hand and enough room in it to cook a big batch of zongzi, I would definitely recommend cooking them this way. There is no sacrifice in taste or texture.

Instant Pot

Important Notes When Cooking Zongzi in an Instant Pot

Note 1: Good zongzi are not overstuffed.

This is especially important when cooking them in an Instant Pot. It shouldn’t be loose, but you also want to avoid packing in too much rice. Here’s why: 

  • Sticky rice expands as it cooks, so if the rice is compacted too tightly when raw, there isn’t much room for the rice to expand. 
  • The rice will take longer to cook through. 
  • The texture may turn out dense and chewy, rather than gooey. 
  • Flavor from the other filling ingredients (such as pork belly, sausage, or other umami elements) won’t seep into the rice as easily. 
  • Most importantly, the bamboo leaves may burst, causing you to lose rice and flavor. Overstuffed zongzi are especially prone to bursting in the high pressure environment of the Instant Pot. 

See each of our zongzi recipes for more details and step-by-step photos on how to properly wrap them.

Note 2: Cook each type separately!

If you’re making multiple zongzi flavors or varieties, you shouldn’t cook more than one variety at a time. If you cook multiple flavors together, they will end up tasting the same. 

This is especially important when it comes to making savory and sweet zongzi. Be sure to cook them separately! 

How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot: Instructions

Make sure your zongzi are not overstuffed, and that they’re wrapped securely. Neatly nest the zongzi in the Instant Pot, in a way that minimizes gaps between them (treat it like a puzzle!). Handle with care so as not to damage the bamboo leaves. Fill the pot until it’s no more than 2 inches below the max fill line.

Filling Instant Pot with zongzi, thewoksoflife.com

Put the metal steamer rack that came with your pot on top of the zongzi, to keep them in place during cooking. Fill with water just until you reach the max fill line. (If you have fewer zongzi, simply cover the zongzi with at least 2 inches of water.)

Cover the Instant Pot and lock the lid in place. Set on manual high pressure for 1 hour, and allow the pressure to release naturally. Be sure all pressure is released before safely opening the lid. 

Cooked zongzi in Instant Pot, thewoksoflife.com

Note that the cooking time will vary slightly depending on the size of your zongzi. You can adjust the cooking time up or down by about 10 minutes, but no more. Longer cooking times may cause the zongzi to burst, especially if they are wrapped or tied poorly. Depending on the number of zongzi you have and the size of your Instant Pot, you may have to cook them in several batches. 

Cooked zongzi in Instant Pot, thewoksoflife.com

How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot, thewoksoflife.com

That’s it! Now you know how to cook zongzi in an Instant Pot this Dragon Boat Festival. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday!

How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot

Learn how to cook zongzi (savory or sweet Chinese sticky rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves) in an Instant Pot. It takes just 90 minutes, not 8 hours!
by: Judy
Cuisine:Chinese
Wrapped Cooked zongzi (Sticky Rice Dumplings), by thewoksoflife.com
Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • wrapped zongzi
  • water

Instructions

  • Make sure your zongzi are not overstuffed, and that they’re wrapped securely. Neatly nest the zongzi in the Instant Pot, in a way that minimizes gaps. Handle with care so as not to damage the bamboo leaves. Fill the pot until it’s no more than 2 inches below the max fill line.
  • Put the metal steamer rack that came with your pot on top of the zongzi, to keep them in place during cooking. Fill with water just until you reach the max fill line. (If you have fewer zongzi, simply cover them with at least 2 inches of water.)
  • Cover the Instant Pot and lock the lid in place. Set on manual high pressure for 1 hour, and allow the pressure to release naturally. Be sure all pressure is released before safely opening the lid.

Tips & Notes:

Note that the cooking time will vary slightly depending on the size of your zongzi. You can adjust the cooking time up or down by about 10 minutes, but no more. Longer cooking times may cause the zongzi to burst, especially if they are wrapped or tied poorly. Depending on the number of zongzi you have and the size of your Instant Pot, you may have to cook them in several batches.

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

33 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarJean says

    Hi Judy. Thank you for the instant pot Zongzi recipe. I can’t wait to try it but I don’t have a steam rack for my instant pot. Would any metal rack that fits the pot work? Thank you.

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook