The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Life » Bill's Posts » How Did I End Up In Beijing?

How Did I End Up In Beijing?

Published: Last Updated:
By 4 Comments

Have you ever traveled and woken up in unfamiliar surroundings, experiencing that millisecond-long feeling of panic when you realize you’re not at home?

That happened to me the first week I relocated to Beijing for my international job assignment. But instead of being on a business trip, the realization set in that I was here to stay for 2 years.

I was born in the USA, as American as the next guy. Here in Beijing, I was definitely a fish out of water. Mandarin isn’t even my family’s home dialect, as both of my parents were from Guangzhou and Hong Kong, where the locals speak Cantonese.

I arrived in Beijing, polishing the rusty Mandarin skills I’d acquired in college, with the task of building a new R&D team in an entirely new environment of Chinese culture and people. It was a daunting task, but like anything else, once you really dig into the work, things generally turn out all right.

My beautiful wife and life-long friend, Judy accompanied me of course, and thank goodness for that. Judy grew up in Shanghai and immigrated to the US when she was 16, so this was a bit of a homecoming for her. It’s especially convenient considering she’s a native speaker and retained the ability to read and write Chinese (the helpfulness of this fact cannot be overstated!).

My two daughters were still in college, probably feeling a little abandoned but doing quite well. (At least I know that preparing meals for themselves won’t be an issue). For me, the illiterate Chinese-American, the Mandarin lessons would begin.

I reassured myself in those first days that this was a good move for my career. It was a unique opportunity to get back to my Chinese roots. And concerning the topics of Food and Travel, Beijing is the perfect launching pad for travel and culinary exploration in Asia–from Chinese regional dishes that we’ve never tried before to international cuisines. Let’s just say we’ve been eating a lot lately.

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Woks of Life Christmas Wishlist
Barley, Our Goldendoodle Growing Up
New Year's Eve Appetizers for Your Cocktail Hour or Party!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 Comments

  1. Jack says

    Let i tell you something about Beijing. It is China’s capital. According to the 3 years, ago survey its population is 22.54 million. There are lots of visit places here. This city hotel is famous all over the world. When you come with out beautiful wife?
    Accelerated recovery centers reviews

    Reply

  2. Lisa says

    My beautiful wife and life-long friend, Judy accompanied me of course, and thank goodness for that. Judy grew up in Shanghai and immigrated to the US when she was 16, so this was a bit of a homecoming for her. It’s especially convenient considering she’s a native speaker and retained the ability to read and write Chinese (the helpfulness of this fact cannot be overstated!).

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Yess! That is a shot of the inner garden of Palm Springs. I am a Beijinger now and cooking from my real chinese kitchen!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables