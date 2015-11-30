The Woks of Life

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai)

By 44 Comments

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

This Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry, or Suan La Bai Cai (酸辣白菜) is going to be your next favorite vegetable side dish. Suan La Bai Cai means hot and sour napa cabbage and is a very popular dish in China

Napa cabbage is THE star when we talk about winter vegetables. Walk into any local produce market in China right now in the beginnings of winter season, and you will find truckloads of them with people buying three or four at a time.

I remember when I was very little living in Hubei, China…this was the only leafy vegetable we had in the deep winter. Every family hung them high on the kitchen wall, and there were enough to cover the whole perimeter of the kitchen. With no heating at that time, these vegetables lasted a couple of months, no problem! The outer leaves might look dry and shriveled up, but the inside was still perfect.

Napa cabbage, or bai cai, is really good sautéed with pork, added to soups, or dipped in the boiling broth of a hot pot. One of the most memorable dishes from that time was when my mother would put any leftovers into a soup pot, and then just add water, tofu and bai cai. She’d bring it to a boil and add some chili sauce––what a great meal that was, as we all huddled over the bubbling pot, eager to swim for “treasures” with our chopsticks.

Today, I want to share this hot and sour napa cabbage stir-fry with you. It might look simple, but it has a very complex flavor. A reader actually requested this dish a while back, but I had to wait until the cold weather months, because now is the time to enjoy this awesome vegetable. True to the name, this Sichuan napa cabbage stir-fry is both spicy and sour. I tend to make my dish a little on the spicier side, so remember to adjust to your own tastes accordingly.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

I know you are probably wondering what happened to the leaves. I actually only used the stems, cutting the leaves off and saving them for other dishes. The stems are much drier than the leaves, which can make your dish waterlogged. I sliced the stems on a 45 degree angle, so that there’d be enough surface area on them to absorb all the delicious sauce.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

We highly recommend checking out our Chinese Ingredients Leafy Greens page for more information about Napa cabbage and other vegetables used in Chinese cooking.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

On one final note, this dish comes together very quickly, so remember to prepare the sauce first in a mixing bowl before you start cooking!

For the sauce: 

For the rest of the dish: 

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

Start by making the sauce by mixing together all the sauce ingredients until the sugar is dissolved. In another small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in 1 tablespoon water to make a slurry. Set aside. (Remember, cornstarch settles quickly, so remember to stir the slurry again before adding it to the dish later).

Heat the oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chilies, and scallions, and cook for 1 minute.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cabbage and turn up the heat to high. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the prepared sauce and cook for another minute. Season with salt to taste (though you may not need it, as the soy sauce is pretty salty). Stir in the cornstarch slurry and stir-fry for one more minute, until the sauce is thickened.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this hot and sour napa cabbage stir-fry with steamed rice.

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai), by thewoksoflife.com

Isn’t stir-frying great? A dish can come together in 5 minutes! Enjoy! And remember to save those napa cabbage leaves! They’re great in soups, or just stir-fried with a little garlic and salt.

4.5 from 4 votes

Sichuan Napa Cabbage Stir-fry (Suan La Bai Cai)

This hot and sour napa cabbage stir-fry recipe has just the right amount of spice and tang. It comes together on the stove in 5 minutes and it's perfect with steamed rice.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: sichuan napa cabbage
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 105kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the sauce:

For the rest of the dish:

  • 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil (or vegetable oil)
  • 4 cloves garlic (smashed and chopped)
  • 3-6 dried red chilies (deseeded and chopped)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 1 pound napa cabbage (450g, bai cai, stems only, sliced at an angle)
  • Salt (to taste)

Instructions

  • Start by making the sauce by mixing together all the sauce ingredients until the sugar is dissolved. In another small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in 1 tablespoon water to make a slurry. Set aside. (Remember, cornstarch settles quickly, so remember to stir the slurry again before adding it to the dish later).
  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chilies, and scallions, and cook for 1 minute. Add the cabbage and turn up the heat to high. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
  • Now add the prepared sauce and cook for another minute. Season with salt to taste (though you may not need it, as the soy sauce is pretty salty). Stir in the cornstarch slurry and stir-fry for one more minute, until the sauce is thickened. Serve with steamed rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 105kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 470mg | Potassium: 295mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 490IU | Vitamin C: 32.1mg | Calcium: 93mg | Iron: 0.5mg

 

44 Comments

  1. David Boyd says

    Hi Judy,
    A quick question: Does the recipe call for one pound total of the cabbage white, or just for the amount of cabbage white that one pound of whole cabbage yeilds?
    Thank you,
    David

    Reply

  2. Don Bikiniun says

    I haven’t had this yet and looks like a generally good recipe, but I would a few amendments.
    To along with chilly garlic scallions, add 1 tspn whole Sichuan peppers.
    Omit the sugar, 2 tsp will make it take like a lollipop with an identity crisis. Or if you really must, add the tiniest pinch to the frying cabbage.
    You could also 1 tspn sesame oil to the sauce.

    Reply

  3. Barbara Morgan says

    Thank you for the green leaf directory, as well as the great recipes to go with each of them. I am new to wok cooking but I enjoy a great variety of soups. I’m always looking for new wallflowers to invite to the dance.

    If this planet had to subsist on only one food it would have to be the vast panoply of greens.

    Reply

  4. Mat says

    4 stars
    I definitely really enjoyed this though did not find it to be hot or sour enough. The first one I chalk up to the chillies I used (I’ll double down next time), but i did cut an entire teaspoon of sugar out of the salt and still didn’t find this to be very sour. Would you suggest increasing the ratio of vinegar to soy and cutting the sugar entirely? Thank you!

    Reply

  6. Rhonda says

    5 stars
    So simple, yet soooooo Good! I had the stems leftover after making your Vegetable Dumpling recipe. I made the recipe as directed. The sauce was amazing in this cabbage dish! It was spicy…great for me, but too much for the Hubby. Going to make a larger batch next time and maybe incorporate other vegetables as well.

    Reply

  7. Deborah says

    4 stars
    We often have cabbage when we go to the local North East restaurant but I’d never cooked it at home before. I only had a small cabbage so I just cooked it all, not just the stem. It turned out lovely. Such a quick and easy recipe.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      I am so glad that you have given this recipe a try, Deborah! Please try more of our recipes––we have many quick recipes like this one.

      Reply

  8. Lee Boroson says

    5 stars
    This is a great dish! Really shows off the Napa cabbage in nice way, celebrating the “stem”. I erred on the side of too few hot peppers (4), next time I would aim for 6 or more.

    Reply

  9. Allie says

    Just made this and seriously loved it. Will be going in the repertoire! Thanks so much – I am totally in love with your blog. I made the other stir fried cabbage recipe a couple weeks ago too and it was super awesome. Can you tell I love cabbage?

    Reply

