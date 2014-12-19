The Woks of Life

15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian)

15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian)

These 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles are beyond easy to make. Here’s the basic gist: You boil some noodles and veggies in the same pot, throw them in a bowl with some seasonings,  pour a couple tablespoons of hot oil over everything, and mix. DONE. How’s that for easy Chinese noodles recipe!

It’s deceptive, how easy it is. You wouldn’t think that such a simple dish could be that amazing, but with good ingredients (your favorite chewy noodle, for instance. We used this flat xi’an style noodle similar to what we used in our Beijing Fried Sauce Noodle recipe), it’s going to win you over big time. For a while, my mom was going on and on about this dish, and how awesome it was. Having never tried it, I made it for the first time last weekend, and it was a serious epiphanic moment. Where have these noodles been all my life?

This dish gets most of its intense flavor from 2 cloves of raw garlic. Now that may seem really strong. And it is. But in Northern China, raw garlic is used extremely often, and we grew to love it. The hot oil poured over the top mellows it out a bit, but you still get that spicy hum throughout the dish. If you’re not in love with garlic like I am, you can reduce the amount you put in.

But that would make me sad.

But don’t mind me. Feel free to adjust the quantities of any of the seasonings in this dish to your liking. I myself tend to add way more chili and garlic than is probably advisable.

Here’s what you’ll need:

 

Boil the noodles according to package directions until al dente.

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

In the same pot, blanch the leafy greens until cooked through. Drain.

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked noodles and greens to a heatproof bowl, along with the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, scallion, cilantro, and minced garlic.

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

In a small pot, heat the oil until shimmering. Carefully pour the hot oil over the bowl of noodles…

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

And mix everything together. Serve!

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

 

77 Comments

  4. Alice says

    Hi Sarah,

    Amazing recipes – love your blog! I made this last night and it was great, I threw some leftover pork/green bean saute that I had. Question – if I wanted to add some meat to this dish, would you have any suggestions?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Alice, I would just thinly slice some chicken or pork, marinate it with a tablespoon of oil, a teaspoon of cornstarch, and a teaspoon of soy sauce, stir-fry it, and then add it to the noodles after they’ve been mixed up. :)

      You could also do that with some ground chicken or ground pork and fry it up until crispy.

      Reply

  6. Lisa M. says


    I tried this today, and it’s absolutely phenomenal! I love the bite of the raw garlic, tempered a little by the hot oil and noodles, the freshness of the green onions and cilantro, and the little bit of sweet from the Chines black vinegar. So easy and delicious. I have some homemade chili oil, and was wondering if I could use that instead of regular oil next time?

    Reply

