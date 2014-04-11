The Woks of Life

Hong Shao Kao Fu: Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms

by:
100 Comments
Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Shao Kao Fu, (红烧烤麸) is a Shanghainese vegetarian cold appetizer. Kao fu is a form of wheat gluten, often sold dried, that tastes kind of like tofu. What a lot of people don’t know about Chinese food is the abundance of cold dishes often served before the main meal. This is one of those traditional dishes. If you’re a vegetarian, congratulations! You’ll really enjoy this.

My guess is that you don’t see this dish everyday…in fact, you probably never have. It’s not commonly served in Chinese restaurants around the U.S. unless you’re sitting in a really authentic Shanghainese place.

Don’t be alarmed! We must all face our fermented black beans, tofu puffs, and wood ear mushrooms with an open mind. These are ingredients used all the time in Chinese cooking, and can open up a whole new world of authentic Chinese cuisine in your kitchen.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Pick up a pack of kao fu dried wheat gluten (烤麸) in your local Chinese grocery store, dried or fresh (if using fresh, there’s no need to soak it). I made this dish in the afternoon so we could use natural daylight for photos, and the dish never made it to dinner table.

We ate everything right after the photo session. That’s how good it is! If you grew up eating this, you already know what I mean. Some people like this dish to be slightly sweeter, as is traditional. If you like, you can add a little more sugar to suit your tastes.

Recipe Instructions

Here’s what the dried wheat gluten (kao fu) looks like before soaking. Looks kind of like a slice of stale bread.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Soak it in warm water, and once the kao fu is soft, rinse it under running water. Then cut each piece into 1-inch by 1-inch squares.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Soak and rinse the dried shitake mushrooms, dried wood ear mushrooms, and dried lily-flower. Drain and set aside.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds. Add the wheat gluten, and cook until slightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the mushrooms, wood ear, lily flower, and peanuts. Mix everything well. Then add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, and water.

Stir well and bring to a boil. Cover the pan, turn the heat to low, and simmer for about 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes to prevent sticking. Serve warm or cold (this is usually served as a cold dish).

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Have you ever tried this dish or Shanghai Cuisine?  We’d like to hear about it!

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

4.93 from 13 votes

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms

Hong Shao Kao Fu, (红烧烤麸) is a Shanghainese vegetarian cold appetizer. Kao fu is a form of wheat gluten, often sold dried, that tastes kind of like tofu that is reconstituted and braised in a red-cooked sauce with mushrooms.
by: Judy
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Kaofu with wood ears and peanuts
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 2 hours

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Once the kao fu is soft, rinse it under running water. Then cut each piece into 1-inch by 1-inch squares. Rinse the mushrooms, wood ears, and lily flower. Drain and set aside.
  • Heat oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds. Add the kao fu, and cook until slightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, wood ear, lily flower, and peanuts. Mix everything well. Then add the wine, soy sauces, sugar, and water. Stir well and bring to a boil.
  • Cover the pan, turn the heat to low, and simmer for about 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes to prevent sticking. Serve warm or cold (this is usually served as a cold dish).

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

100 Comments

  1. Elyse says

    Just made this earlier this week–was delicious. Thank you for the recipe! If I hadn’t seen it, I may have never realized the “spongy stuff I ate in Shanghai” was actually kaofu.

    Reply

  2. Meep says

    Thank you so much for this posting!!! I’ve been looking for a good recipe to try. My mom used to make this all this time though she had a much more extensive process by deep frying the wheat gluten. I love this recipe and your site. My mom passed away several years ago and I’m trying to figure out how to cook shanghainese food like she did. Actually I just found out this dish’s real name. In my 8yr old broken mixed english/shanghainese we always referred to as ‘fake meat’ roughly translated. Thank you again for this and all your family’s recipes. I am a real big fan

    Reply

  3. Diana says

    I tried this dish once in a Chinese restaurant here in Frankfurt and I’d love the taste of it. So glad that I’ve found your blog. I’ve tried your recipe today and it turned out sooooo delicious. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  5. Hilary Beth says

    I’ve been living in Shanghai since August, and being vegetarian I’ve eaten huge amount of this thinking it was tofu! Today I found out it’s proper name and decided to search for the long, arduous recipe – I was so thrilled to find this blog post! I’m actually going to go to the supermarket tonight and try it out for myself. Thank you so much!

    Reply

  6. GustoGuy says

    I had Kao Fu in a restaurant in Beijing and was blown away by it. I scrambled to find dried Kao Fu and now using your recipe have been able to duplicate the dish from China. Thanks for this most amazing recipe. I just throw in any wild mushrooms I can get at the farmers market and it works well. I haven’t found the wine you specified but have used a bit of sherry instead and it seems to substitute very well.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thank you so much for the comment, Larry. This is such a wonderful dish, especially for vegans and vegetarians. I’m just glad that it’s (very slowly) getting some of the recognition it deserves. ^_^

      Reply

  7. WV says

    Thrilled to finally be able to make this dish that I craved so fiercely during my pregnancy 17 years ago. Thank you so much! The Asian market in my nearby city gave me black fungus which I guess is similar to our wood ear mushroom – worked perfectly.

    Reply

  8. Bel says

    I live in Tasmania (Australia) there is a shanghai restaurant near my house that serves the most amazing kao fu . It is by far one of my all time favourite dishes. I cant wait to try your recipe :)

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi, Bel, I’m especially grateful when readers comment on this recipe. I think it’s such a great dish and I would like to see more people trying it. Please let me know what you think after trying.

      Reply

  9. Clara says

    I love Kao fu! I had it the first time here in Shanghai during my exchange year.
    I am gonna make this when I come home and show my family!
    Thanks for sharing

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi, Clara, when I first posted this dish, I got no response. I figured oh well, this post will be for my girls only…because they really love it. Now I have another fan. Yeahhh! You made me very happy! ;-) It’s not very well-known, but this dish really does taste great and is high in protein (great for vegans and vegetarians. In my opinion, this dish can definitely compete with our https://thewoksoflife.com/2014/04/shanghai-style-braised-pork-belly/ recipe that everyone loves. thank you so much for commenting.

      Reply

  10. CC says

    I love kao fu – we always order it in restaurants here in NYC and now I can’t wait to make it myself. Your family blog is awesome – looking forward to more homestyle Chinese recipes I know and love, and new stuff too!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thanks for the complements and it is so awesome to hear that you like the kao fu. I’ll make sure we continue to have a good share of the homestyle recipes!

      Reply

    • Yan says

      Thank you for sharing your recipe, I can’t wait to make it. Was wondering if I can replace the sugar, assuming it’s white sugar, with brown sugar? Thanks!

      Reply