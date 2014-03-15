The Woks of Life

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

The Rice Bowl To End All Rice Bowls. The Clay Pot Rice Bowl That Launched A Thousand Ships. The rice bowl that needs only fifteen short minutes of cooking time before you’re happily scarfing it down.

This Clay Pot Rice Bowl is actually somewhat similar to a Korean bibimbap, in that you get those slightly crispy bits of rice at the bottom of the pot. You basically steam it with a bunch of Chinese charcuterie (cured pork belly and Chinese sausage), whip up a quick sauce, and stir it all together with fresh green onion. The salty, savory sausage and pork belly flavor the rice, and when you’re stirring that glorious mess together, it’s like…Helen of Who? If Agamemnon had this rice bowl, that whole Trojan War debacle could probably have been avoided. 

The key to the short cooking time in this Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice is soaking the rice for an hour beforehand (by the way, this recipe was written by my mom. I happen to just be writing the whole intro/preface/lead-in today).

Just put the rice and water into your pot and walk away for an hour. Read a magazine, get some errands done, binge-watch a few episodes of The Mindy Project. By the time you come back, the process of making this Hong Kong style clay pot rice bowl is incredibly simple. As for the main punch-you-in-the-face-with-flavor ingredients, i.e. the cured meats…you can find them at your local Chinese grocery near the butcher’s section. Look for a dark-colored, cured pork belly and regular dried Chinese sausage, or “lap cheung.” Although pretty much anything in that cured meats section would probably work for this. You can buy a bunch and keep it–vacuum packed–in your fridge for a few months.

For other similar recipes check out Chicken and mushroom clay pot rice and if you don’t have a clay pot, you can use your rice cooker for ribs and rice or just use a normal pot! And now on to the recipe,

Okay. Brace yourself.

You’ll need:

Soak your cup of rice in (exactly) a cup of water in your clay pot for an hour (see bottom of the post for instructions on making this in your trusty rice cooker).

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

After it’s been soaked, put the pot over medium heat and bring it to a boil. When it’s boiling, put the cured meats on top of the rice (don’t stir at this point. Just plop ’em in.). Also check out Judy’s recipe for homemade cured pork belly – it’s easy-to-make and totally worth the effort! Cover the pot, turn the heat down to the lowest setting, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauces, fish sauce, sugar, and white pepper.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

After the ten minutes have elapsed, uncover the pot and pour the sauce evenly over the rice. Cover it back up and simmer for another 3 minutes.

After that, uncover the pot, slice up the meats, and add them back to the pot along with your chopped scallion.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

Add more soy sauce if you like!

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

And now, the best part. Stir everything together.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

Jeez Louise. For once, my shoddy photography kind of did the dish justice.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

You can also make this clay pot rice bowl dish in a rice cooker. Just add the rice, water, and meat to the rice cooker, press the button, and cook normally. When the rice is done, take the meat out and slice it. Add it back to the rice along with the sauce and the scallions. It’s an easier method than the clay pot, but the clay pot is what gets the crispy rice bottom thing going.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

Let us know what you think in the comments below! If you’re looking for more dishes involving the life-giving grain that is rice, check out our Vegetable Fried Rice or our Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice.

4.75 from 8 votes

Hong Kong Clay Pot Rice

Hong Kong Clay Pot Rice bowl is made with Chinese sausage and cured pork belly. This Cantonese clay pot rice bowl has a layer of crispy rice at the bottom!
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Rice
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: clay pot rice
Servings: 2 servings
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Soak your cup of rice in (exactly) a cup of water in your clay pot for an hour. After it's been soaked, put the pot over medium heat and bring it to a boil. When it's boiling, put the cured meats on top of the rice (don't stir). Cover the pot, turn the heat down to the lowest setting, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.
  • In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauces, fish sauce, sugar, and white pepper. Uncover the pot, and pour the sauce evenly over the rice evenly. Cover it back up and simmer for another 3 minutes.
  • After that, uncover the pot, slice up the meats, and add them back to the pot along with your chopped scallion. Stir everything together. You can also add more soy sauce, to taste!
  • You can also make this dish in a rice cooker. Just add the rice, water, and meat to the rice cooker and cook normally. When the rice is done, take the meat out and slice it. Add it back to the rice along with the sauce and the scallions!

 

112 Comments

