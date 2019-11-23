When fall rolls around, I tend to fall back on classic tried and true seasonal flavors—think maple syrup, sage, rosemary, bacon—but sometimes you want a little zing in your meal. Well, these Honey Sriracha Roasted Brussels Sprouts with chili oil definitely deliver!

A New Kind of Brussels Sprouts Side Dish

Most dishes featuring brussels sprouts––especially around Thanksgiving and the holidays––feature bacon or cheese. While I love those things as much as anyone, this stands up to those classic versions with some new flavors.

The three important ingredients in these brussels sprouts are, of course, honey, spicy garlicky sriracha, and a few drizzles of our homemade chili oil! The result is more savory than knock-your-pants-off spicy, for a unique side dish or a great add-in for warm fall salads!

With this recipe, the sauce is made before you toss the brussels sprouts, so taste as you go to make sure your brussels sprouts are sweet and spicy the way you like them.

How to Shred Brussels Sprouts

I much prefer shredding brussels sprouts than halving them, because while brussels sprouts are delicious, at the end of the day it still is a tiny head of cabbage.

When shredded and roasted, they cook up faster and are a bit easier to eat. Plus, more crags for the honey sriracha oil!

Now, it’s tempting to walk into the supermarket and bee-line for the pre-prepared brussels sprouts, but if you use a food processor with a slicing attachment, you can slice a ton of sprouts in no time! If you don’t have one, you can slice them roughly by hand or just halve them. I won’t tell on you!

Honey Sriracha Roasted Brussels Sprouts: Recipe Instructions

Clean the brussels sprouts by soaking them in cold water. Using the slicing attachment of the food processor, slice the brussel sprouts into thin rounds. If you don’t have a food processor, you can do this by hand with a sharp knife.

Transfer the brussels sprouts and chopped garlic to a sheet pan.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt to taste. There’s salt in the sriracha, so don’t go overboard.

In a small bowl, mix together 3 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons sriracha, and 3 tablespoons chili oil. You can adjust the amounts to taste if you like your food more or less spicy.

Toss the brussels sprouts with the sauce and spread in a single layer.

Roast at 450F for 15-20 minutes, finishing them under the broiler for 1-2 minutes if they need crisping further.

Finish with another drizzle of chili oil (optional), and serve!