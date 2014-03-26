The Woks of Life

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings – Baked, Not Fried

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Did you ever go to a party or gathering when the next day, the most memorable thing was something you ate there? These Honey Sriracha chicken wings are one of those things.

I have three words for these Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings: Finger. Lickin’. Good. That’s literally all I have to say. Just make them and you’ll know what I mean.

Oh yes, and these chicken wings are baked, very easy to make and could be one of the best “things” your guests remember the next day after your next weekend gathering or superbowl party!

This baked chicken wing recipe is incredibly easy and very quick to make. You’ll need:

  • 3 pounds chicken wings or drumettes
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ cup Sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine or sherry
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss the wings with salt and pepper and oil.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Line a sheet pan with nonstick foil or parchment paper, and spread the wings evenly on the pan.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for about 50 minutes, turning the wings halfway through. In the last couple of minutes, you can turn on the broiler to get them to really crisp up. Keep an eye on them, though!

When the wings are done, melt the butter in a skillet or wok and add the Sriracha, honey, rice wine, soy sauce, hoisin, and salt. Stir over low heat until bubbly.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the wings from the baking sheet into the pan with the sauce. Toss until coated.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve these honey Sriracha chicken wings immediately.

In the world of Sriracha hot wings, these might top them all. Perfectly spicy, a little sweet, and really sticky. They were literally gone in under 60 seconds. Well, not literally. But it was fast. Kind of scary, really.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

I have three words for these Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings: Finger. Lickin'. Good. That's literally all I have to say. Just make these baked honey Sriracha Chicken wings and you'll know what I mean.
