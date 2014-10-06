Pan-fried Honey Hoisin Noodles

A while ago, we posted a traditional yet versatile Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodle recipe, and we’ve since seen how people have made that recipe their own by adding whatever ingredients they happened to have on hand. It’s always great to rummage around in the fridge and be able to use what you have to put a small twist on a favorite dish. This time, a near empty, leftover jar of hoisin sauce was the catalyst for this version of pan-fried hoisin noodles, and it was so good, we knew we had to post it.

On this particular occasion, I really wanted to go purist with the pan-fried noodles. Have you ever just sat down with a bowl of mashed potatoes, or maybe a plate of pasta with just butter and parmesan? Sometimes, it’s the simple things in life that are the best.

In that vein, this recipe is just noodles — hoisin noodles in a great sauce with a sprinkling of scallions and sesame seeds. That’s all you need!

Made with honey and hoisin sauce and pan fried, these hoisin noodles are savory but slightly sweet, crispy, and very addictive. This easy to make dish is perfect for a quick weekday meal!

Here we go with the recipe folks!

You’ll need:

In a small bowl, mix together the honey, hoisin, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, shaoxing wine (if using), and white pepper. Set aside. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the noodles. Fresh noodles should be boiled for about 1 minute. For dried noodles, boil for 2-3 minutes. Rinse the noodles in cool water and drain thoroughly.

The next step is very similar to our Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles recipe, so if you have tried that recipe, this should be a snap! Heat the wok over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Spread the noodles across the surface of the wok in a thin, even layer, and swirl the wok to distribute the oil. Cook over medium to medium high heat until the noodles are crisp, about 5 minutes.

Flip the noodles over and add another tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok to let the other side crisp up. Don’t stress if you can’t turn the noodles over in one shot. The goal here is just to get the noodles to crisp evenly. You want them to be pretty dry, so that the sauce caramelizes when you add it.

Keep the heat at medium and add that last tablespoon of oil to the wok, along with the sauce. Toss the pan-fried noodles around for another 3 minutes, until they’re all coated and the sauce is caramelized. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.