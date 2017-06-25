The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨)

Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨)

Judy
by:
41 Comments
Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Summer is officially here, which means that we Americans are feeling our yearly license to picnic and BBQ to our heart’s content. While hamburgers and hot dogs will always have their place, we’ve found that ribs are an extra special crowd pleaser for summer get-togethers, and these Honey Glazed Ribs or mì zhī pái gu (蜜汁排骨) are no exception.

Crowd-Pleasing Sweet Chinese-Style Ribs

These ribs are normally fried at Chinese restaurants, but we’re always looking for ways to enjoy our favorites with less guilt-inducing versions, so we’ve reworked this recipe by baking the ribs instead! If you’re getting tired of your go-to BBQ sauce, these ribs are a great alternative.

(We did actually both bake and fry these honey glazed ribs when preparing this recipe, so that you can see the difference between the two versions. Honestly, though, the baked ones tasted just as good as the fried ones!)

If you’re looking for even more ways to prepare baby backs or regular pork ribs, we have a handful of recipes that are perfect for addressing all of your porky cravings. My personal favorites are Fried Chinese Spare Ribs, Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs, Chinese Ribs with A Sesame Crust, and Peking Style Ribs.

Ribs for everyone!

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Glazed Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Wash the ribs and thoroughly pat them dry with paper towels. Next, marinate the ribs with a mixture of onion powder, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine for one hour.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and put the ribs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Turn and flip the ribs every 10 minutes until all sides are golden brown.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Alternatively, you can fry the ribs until golden. Here’s what that looks like:

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

About 10 minutes before the ribs come out of the oven, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the rock sugar, and let it melt, taking good care not to burn it.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the water, honey, cider vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat slightly to bring the sauce to a low boil, and turn off the heat.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the ribs are done, coat them in the hot (temperature-wise) sauce while the ribs are still hot. Only when the ribs are straight out of the oven will they properly absorb the sauce and get that coveted sheen.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Make these honey glazed ribs part of your next summer party!

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 9 votes

Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨) - Oven Baked

Honey Glazed pork ribs are an extra special crowd pleaser for summer get-togethers, and these Honey Glazed Ribs are super-easy to make and quite delicious
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:honey glazed ribs
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds baby back ribs (900g)
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce (separated)
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 15 grams rock sugar
  • cup water
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ½ teaspoon cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Wash the ribs and thoroughly pat them dry with paper towels. Next, marinate the ribs with a mixture of onion powder, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine for one hour.
  • Next, preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and put the ribs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Turn and flip the ribs every 10 minutes until all sides are golden brown.
  • About 10 minutes before the ribs come out of the oven, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the rock sugar, and let it melt, taking good care not to burn it. Next, add the water, honey, cider vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce. Turn up the heat slightly to bring the sauce to a low boil, and turn off the heat.
  • Once the ribs are done, coat them in the hot (temperature-wise) sauce while the ribs are still hot. Only when the ribs are straight out of the oven will they properly absorb the sauce and get that coveted sheen. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 407kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 99mg (33%) Sodium: 629mg (26%) Potassium: 372mg (11%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 10g (11%) Vitamin A: 30IU (1%) Calcium: 44mg (4%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

41 Comments

  1. AvatarOlivia says

    I have made these twice already and it honestly tastes so good! I can’t believe I was able to make it. This time though to save on time I was wondering if I can leave the marinade overnight. I’m afraid it will be too salty.

    Reply