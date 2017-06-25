The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨) – Oven Baked

Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨) – Oven Baked

Published: Last Updated:
By 37 Comments

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Summer is officially here, which means that we Americans are feeling our yearly license to picnic and BBQ to our heart’s content. While hamburgers and hot dogs will always have their place, we’ve found that ribs are an extra special crowd pleaser for summer get-togethers, and these Honey Glazed Ribs or mì zhī pái gu (蜜汁排骨) are no exception.

These ribs are normally fried at Chinese restaurants, but we’re always looking for ways to enjoy our favorites with less guilt-inducing versions, so we’ve reworked this recipe by baking the ribs instead! If you’re getting tired of your go-to BBQ sauce, these ribs are a great alternative.

(We did actually both bake and fry these honey glazed ribs when preparing this recipe, so that you can see the difference between the two versions. Honestly, though, the baked ones tasted just as good as the fried ones!)

If you’re looking for even more ways to prepare baby backs or regular pork ribs, we have a handful of recipes that are perfect for addressing all of your porky cravings. My personal favorites are Fried Chinese Spare Ribs, Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs, Chinese Ribs with A Sesame Crust, and Peking Style Ribs.

Ribs for everyone!

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Wash the ribs and thoroughly pat them dry with paper towels. Next, marinate the ribs with a mixture of onion powder, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine for one hour.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and put the ribs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Turn and flip the ribs every 10 minutes until all sides are golden brown.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Alternatively, you can fry the ribs until golden. Here’s what that looks like:

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

About 10 minutes before the ribs come out of the oven, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the rock sugar, and let it melt, taking good care not to burn it.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the water, honey, cider vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat slightly to bring the sauce to a low boil, and turn off the heat.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the ribs are done, coat them in the hot (temperature-wise) sauce while the ribs are still hot. Only when the ribs are straight out of the oven will they properly absorb the sauce and get that coveted sheen.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Make these honey glazed ribs part of your next summer party!

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Glazed Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 9 votes

Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨) - Oven Baked

Honey Glazed pork ribs are an extra special crowd pleaser for summer get-togethers, and these Honey Glazed Ribs are super-easy to make and quite delicious
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time1 hr 45 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: honey glazed ribs
Servings: 4
Calories: 407kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the ribs and thoroughly pat them dry with paper towels. Next, marinate the ribs with a mixture of onion powder, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine for one hour.
  • Next, preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and put the ribs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Turn and flip the ribs every 10 minutes until all sides are golden brown.
  • About 10 minutes before the ribs come out of the oven, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the rock sugar, and let it melt, taking good care not to burn it. Next, add the water, honey, cider vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce. Turn up the heat slightly to bring the sauce to a low boil, and turn off the heat.
  • Once the ribs are done, coat them in the hot (temperature-wise) sauce while the ribs are still hot. Only when the ribs are straight out of the oven will they properly absorb the sauce and get that coveted sheen. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 407kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 99mg | Sodium: 629mg | Potassium: 372mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Fried Chinese Spareribs
Gyudon (Japanese Beef & Rice Bowls)
Hong Kong Egg Tarts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

37 Comments

  1. Sue T says

    5 stars
    Chinese descendant from Malaysia. I discovered that my childhood Chinese food differs with Chinese food commonly found at the local places in the states. Our Chinese food is heavily influenced by Cantonese cuisine. Anyways, I am almost alway intimidated by making ribs Chinese style. Decided to give this a try. OMG its my fav recipe. Relatively easy and delicious! Love love your website.Reminds me of my childhood food. Thank you.

    Reply

  2. John says

    5 stars
    This was the first recipe I tried from this wonderful site and I’ve been hooked ever since!
    I had some ribs and was tired of the same old bbq.
    Definitely going to try this one again.
    Also made the asian pork chops and the incredible chili oil (which I now put on everything!!)

    Reply

  3. Kim Sawyer says

    5 stars
    These were fantastic, so I have heard. I prepared these as part of a large Chinese themed dinner at church. I made 18# of ribs and they were all gone before I had the chance to grab one. After the ease of the recipe and the glowing reviews, I will definitely be making these again!

    Reply

  4. Jonathan Bookallil says

    When I tried there seemed yo be too much water .. although I used exact measures ..
    After bringing sauce to boil .. should it be reduced ? After turning off heat I added the ribs but didnt get the same blackening on edges you did. Did you leave the heat on and stir fry the ribs ?
    My ribs turned out fairly flavorless ..
    it also felt there wasnt enough liquid to the marinade .. thoughts ?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Jonathan, the blackened edges came from baking the ribs, not from coating the sauce. Also, the ribs must be hot out of the oven when you coat them in the sauce for them to properly absorb the sauce. The ribs will not absorb the sauce unless they are piping hot, which might explain the “too much sauce” issue.

      Reply

  5. Julia says

    5 stars
    This was delicious!! Flavorful and quick to make! It tasted similar to the ribs that I usually buy from Chinatown.

    Reply

  7. Vanessa says

    Hello

    May I know if frying involves deep frying or pan frying?

    Can’t wait to try this recipe. Thank you in advance!

    Reply

  8. Heather Spencer says

    5 stars
    I love this recipe. Alas, I do not have a proper steel wok so cannot get the temperature high enough
    to get that perfect glaze. That being said, the flavor of the ribs have always come out perfect. Even my
    “ribs doused in BBQ sauce” husband has been converted. Keep these awesome recipes coming! Some of them are a little intimidating, but the ones that I have tackled are amazing! I think that I just need to break down and get the right tools for the job!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables