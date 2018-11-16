The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey

Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey

Published:
By

Cantonese people have been expertly roasting poultry of all kinds for thousands of years: duck, chicken, pigeon, the list goes on. So why not add a Thanksgiving Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey to the list?

Our Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey is a non-traditional recipe for preparing your Thanksgiving turkey this year. Whether you’re entertaining Chinese guests for Thanksgiving dinner or simply want to provide a new twist to your turkey (and sides!), your guests will love this unique Cantonese turkey, roasted with authentic Chinese flavors and honey glazed for sweetness.

During the Thanksgiving season, everyone in our extended family loves to share their turkey photos and dinners with each other on Facebook and Instagram. Being Chinese, we invariably see the traditional roasted turkey and sides, along with a host of Chinese dishes prepared to round out the feast or to make sure the elders have something familiar to eat.

This was the inspiration for this Cantonese turkey recipe. Why not just combine Chinese and American tradition and––no pun intended––kill two birds with one stone?

Plus, the familiar flavors of a Cantonese roast duck or Hong Kong Style Pigeon translate very well to a turkey: five-spice powder, ground bean sauce, hoisin sauce, and plenty of garlic and ginger. This recipe includes a non-traditional spin on mashed potatoes, but you could really go all out and prepare some of our other Chinese recipes as side dishes rather than the traditional stuffing and green bean casserole.

I have to say though, most years, we go traditional, so we don’t blame you if you want to as well!

If you’re going that route, use our go-to recipe for Grandpa’s Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey and our other holiday recipes to plan your Thanksgiving dinner.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

First, thaw your turkey. Make sure you provide plenty of time for this step. It’s best to let your turkey thaw overnight in the kitchen sink a couple of days before Thanksgiving (if it’s frozen solid) or the day before you’re going to cook it (preferably the morning, as it will still need to marinate). When the turkey is completely thawed, remove it from the wrapper, and if the inside of the turkey is still frozen, run some warm water into the cavity and let it sit for a few more hours to thaw. If you’re in a hurry, you can soak the turkey in lukewarm water to aid the thawing process.

This is the single most important step to ensuring your turkey cooks evenly. Be sure to also remove the giblet package in the cavity and thoroughly rinse the cavity and outside of the turkey. Next, drain all of the water from the cavity, and pat the whole turkey dry with paper towels. You can also let it drip dry on a rack.

Make the marinade by mixing together ¼ cup ground bean sauce, 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce, 4 teaspoons minced garlic, 1 tablespoon finely minced shallot, 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger, 1½ tablespoons salt, 3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine, and 1 teaspoon five spice powder.

Rub the turkey down inside and out with the marinade, ensuring all surfaces are thoroughly coated. Work the marinade under the skin where possible.

If you think you have too much marinade, you don’t – just use the surplus amount in the cavity. Finish the turkey by placing the Chinese dried tangerine peels into the cavity.

Place the turkey in a roasting pan, cover it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. The next day, take the turkey out 3 hours prior to roasting to bring it up to room temperature.

When you’re ready to cook the turkey, line the roasting pan with the 3 pounds of chopped potatoes and the chopped leek. Place the turkey on top of the vegetables, breast side down.  (We’re going to flip it later).

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F, and arrange an oven rack in the lower third of the oven. While that’s happening, prepare the glaze. Mix together ⅓ cup hot water, 2 teaspoons red Zhejiang vinegar, and 3 tablespoons of honey. Set aside.

Roast your Cantonese turkey for 30 minutes. Then use a basting brush to glaze the turkey with your honey mixture and rotate the pan 180 degrees. Roast for another 30 minutes, and give the turkey another basting with the glaze.

Remove the turkey from the oven, and lower the temperature to 325 degrees F. Using a clean kitchen towel and a sturdy roasting fork, flip the turkey breast-side up. Carefully brush off any vegetables that may be stuck to the turkey, taking care not to damage the skin on the breast.

Roast the turkey at the lower temperature for another hour and 5 minutes (for a 13 pound turkey) to an hour and a half (for a 15 pound turkey). Glaze the turkey every 15 minutes, and rotate the pan halfway through the second block of roasting time. If the turkey is browning too much, tent it lightly with aluminum foil.

The surest way to check if your turkey is cooked through is to use a meat thermometer. The internal temperature of the thigh should register 165 degrees and the juices should run clear (not pink).

When your turkey is done, transfer it to a serving plate, cover it lightly with aluminum foil, and let it rest for 20 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to scoop the potatoes and leeks out of the pan. Serve them as-is, or make them into a delicious side of roasted mashed potatoes (just add milk, butter, and salt to taste).  

Lastly, pour the pan drippings through a fine mesh strainer into a fat separator to make the gravy. Check out our post on how to make the perfect gravy for your Thanksgiving turkey!

Serve this Cantonese Turkey with your choice of sides!

Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey

Cantonese people have been expertly roasting poultry of all kinds for hundreds of years, so why not add a Thanksgiving Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey to the list? If you’re looking to mix things up, prepare this turkey with plenty of Chinese flavors and a honey glaze.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time2 hrs 35 mins
Total Time3 hrs 35 mins
Course: Chicken &amp, Holiday, Poultry
Cuisine: American/Chinese
Keyword: cantonese turkey
Servings: 12
Calories: 635kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

To prepare the turkey:

For the honey glaze:

Instructions

  • First, thaw your turkey. Make sure you provide plenty of time for this step. It’s best to let your turkey thaw overnight in the kitchen sink a couple of days before Thanksgiving (if it’s frozen solid) or the day before you’re going to cook it (preferably the morning, as it will still need to marinate). When the turkey is completely thawed, remove it from the wrapper, and if the inside of the turkey is still frozen, run some warm water into the cavity and let it sit for a few more hours to thaw. If you’re in a hurry, you can soak the turkey in lukewarm water to aid the thawing process.
  • This is the single most important step to ensuring your turkey cooks evenly. Be sure to also remove the giblet package in the cavity and thoroughly rinse the cavity and outside of the turkey. Next, drain all of the water from the cavity, and pat the whole turkey dry with paper towels. You can also let it drip dry on a rack.
  • Make the marinade by mixing together ¼ cup ground bean sauce, 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce, 4 teaspoons minced garlic, 1 tablespoon finely minced shallot, 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger, 1½ tablespoons salt, 3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine, and 1 teaspoon five spice powder.
  • Rub the turkey down inside and out with the marinade, ensuring all surfaces are thoroughly coated. Work the marinade under the skin where possible. If you think you have too much marinade, use the surplus amount in the cavity. Finish the turkey by placing the Chinese dried tangerine peels into the cavity.
  • Place the turkey in a roasting pan, cover it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. The next day, take the turkey out 3 hours prior to roasting to bring it up to room temperature.
  • When you’re ready to cook the turkey, line the roasting pan with the 3 pounds of chopped potatoes and the chopped leek. Place the turkey on top of the vegetables, breast side down. (We’re going to flip it later).
  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F, and arrange an oven rack in the lower third of the oven. While that’s happening, prepare the glaze. Mix together ⅓ cup hot water, 2 teaspoons red Zhejiang vinegar, and 3 tablespoons of honey. Set aside.
  • Roast your Cantonese turkey for 30 minutes. Then use a basting brush to glaze the turkey with your honey mixture and rotate the pan 180 degrees. Roast for another 30 minutes, and give the turkey another basting with the glaze.
  • Remove the turkey from the oven, and lower the temperature to 325 degrees F. Using a clean kitchen towel and a sturdy roasting fork, flip the turkey breast-side up. Carefully brush off any vegetables that may be stuck to the turkey, taking care not to damage the skin on the breast.
  • Roast the turkey at the lower temperature for another hour and 5 minutes (for a 13 pound turkey) to an hour and a half (for a 15 pound turkey). Glaze the turkey every 15 minutes, and rotate the pan halfway through the second block of roasting time. If the turkey is browning too much, tent it lightly with aluminum foil.
  • The surest way to check if your turkey is cooked through is to use a meat thermometer. The internal temperature of the thigh should register 165 degrees and the juices should run clear (not pink).
  • When your turkey is done, transfer it to a serving plate, cover it lightly with aluminum foil, and let it rest for 20 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to scoop the potatoes and leeks out of the pan. Serve them as-is, or make them into a delicious side of roasted mashed potatoes (just add milk, butter, and salt to taste). Lastly, pour the pan drippings through a fine mesh strainer into a fat separator to make the gravy.

Notes

Remember, prep time of 1 hour does not include the time needed to thaw and then marinate your turkey!
Nutrition information includes serving of potatoes. 

Nutrition

Calories: 635kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 85g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 271mg | Sodium: 971mg | Potassium: 1337mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 335IU | Vitamin C: 14.2mg | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 7.3mg

 

19 Comments

  1. Sarah Spectacular says

    5 stars
    My husband and I made this yesterday for Thanksgiving dinner! It turned out absolutely beautifully. The only difference is we slightly undercooked it according to American standards. My Cantonese husband and in-laws prefer a bird still pink around the bones, even knowing there’s a salmonella scare right now. So far, no one is sick so I’m crossing my fingers. My little sister declared it the best turkey shes ever had. And the pan drippings made the best gravy! What did we serve it with? Oyster dressing augmented with hoe see! All in all, a very tasty holiday for us.

    I’ve been a longtime reader and never commented. Thank you for the hard work and delicious recipes!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sarah, Thanks for your comment and sharing! I understand about the slightly pink bones similar to how many Chinese cook chicken. It does ensure a juicier turkey (especially the breast) but if you use a meat thermometer and factor in the resting time when the turkey continues to cook after being taken out of the oven, with some practice, you can come really close to a perfectly cooked turkey also! Happy Thanksgiving!

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Emily, using a turkey breast is fine, but you will have to reduce the amount of marinade and reduce the cooking time (use a meat thermometer to check when done).

      Reply

  5. Albert says

    Yummy recipe! Thanks again for such a wonderful recipe. For the honey glaze can I skip the vinegar or use a different type of vinegar?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Albert, I chose the red vinegar because it has a nice flavor and has about half the acidity of regular vinegar. You can dilute red wine vinegar with an equal part of water and add a small pinch of five spice powder and a splash of Shaoxing wine if you have it. Happy Thanksgiving!

      Reply

  6. T says

    4 stars
    Wow…so close to the way my Mom made turkey! She was not a fan of turkey, so we only got it once a year and she did the marinating and then it was my job to get that bird in the oven and baste it and flip it. And then break that bird down so the carcass hit the stock pot for the traditional pot of congee/jook!

    Mom’s been gone for almost 3 years now and I’ve been taking her old methods and taking them a couple steps further and making them my own….been lucky in recreating some of the dishes without recipes….I enjoy seeing some of Mom in your recipes! Thanks!

    Reply

  7. Mary Janack says

    5 stars
    I’ve done a version of this turkey many times. I usually take the turkey apart and start the dark meat 30 minutes early to avoid overcooking of the white meat. I don’t bother with the bed of vegetables, just use a heavy roasting pan. And I serve it with a garlic and ginger spiced rice instead of spuds, and spiced pork dumplings instead of stuffing and a Thai flavored cabbage salad. Some extra marinade thinned with some Japanese seasoned vinegar for drizzling is good. And the leftovers (rice, turkey, cabbage, sauce) are great the next day heated in a wrap with lots of Sirracha. The entire meal is so much easier, tastier and quicker than the traditional turkey. Save the drippings and stock to make a hot and sour soup for later in the week.

    Reply

  8. Heidi E. says

    You know, I spent my whole life wondering why people ate such horrible things as traditional Thanksgiving dinner and pretended they were celebrating while doing so. I actually didn’t realize until fairly advanced in adulthood that, for whatever reason( well, technically the reason is autism spectrum condition and associated sensory aversions), I did not come equipped with a typical American palate and it wasn’t until I discovered authentic Chinese food that I really began to actually enjoy eating, period. I usually am alone for this holiday, but this makes me very tempted to try it. Maybe I could use a chicken or Cornish game hen. Or just have a freezer full of leftovers to take me through the winter! :)

    Reply

  9. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    Excellent idea Bill! Turkey is a foreign custom for us Greeks and there aren’t many households that roast a whole bird on the Holidays. However, even when they do, they don’t know about the gravy, and find the meat boring and blunt. With your amazing Cantonese version AND your awesome gravy that we just read, we want to try it out and surprise everybody with a burst of flavors:) Thanx so much, Happy Thanksgiving guys! xoxo

    Reply

