Cantonese Spring Rolls

Homemade Spring Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Use this homemade spring roll recipe to make the Cantonese version of spring rolls that you know and love from dim sum restaurants!

Note: This recipe was originally published in September 2015, updated as of June 2019!

2 Chinese Spring Roll Recipes?

When I was growing up, Chinatown was the only place you went for authentic Chinese food, but it was almost exclusively Cantonese restaurants. Nowadays, Chinese food in the US has come a long way, thanks to an influx of immigrants from all over China.

So it’s no surprise that two distinct types of Chinese spring rolls would eventually arrive on the scene—this Cantonese version and the Shanghainese version.

Judy posted a Shanghai-style spring roll on the blog already. While I enjoy both versions, I wanted to set the record straight on why we are posting two spring roll recipes. Her version is what her Shanghainese family makes, while my version is my Cantonese family’s spring roll recipe.

Dipping Sauces for Spring Rolls

Preferred dipping sauces are different for the Shanghai and Cantonese clans as well. Shanghai spring rolls are always served with vinegar, but dim sum places serve theirs with whatever condiment you want. Some like it with plum sauce, hot oil, chili garlic sauce, vinegar, or just plain soy sauce.

I think this spring roll recipe tastes good without any condiments, but I also like an old classic: a Worcestershire-based dipping sauce I used to have in New York’s Chinatown, where I had my first taste of dim sum spring rolls. It’s a little tangy and goes nicely with the fried spring rolls.

Chinatown Dim Sum Memories

I vividly remember sitting in a crowded dim sum house as a kid, watching the carts passing by, when those plates loaded with crispy spring rolls immediately caught my eye.

I tugged at my mother’s arm, gesturing to her to stop the lady with the cartful of goodies. My mom flagged her down, and she stopped at the table so we could marvel at her collection of dim sum dishes.

She was a middle-aged woman who gave us a quick run-down of the dishes on her cart, but she knew what I wanted. She picked up the small dish of spring rolls, and used her kitchen scissors to cut each roll in half. She then picked up a plastic bottle filled with a dark sauce, topping the rolls with generous zigzags of sauce as my mother nodded in approval.

Homemade Spring Roll Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

All was good as I dug into the crunchy spring roll, tasting the delightful mushroomy filling and slightly crunchy bamboo shoots. It was just one of many food-related childhood memories, and as my family and all you readers know, I have plenty of them. On to the recipe!

Spring Roll Recipe Instructions

(Scroll down for full ingredients in the recipe card below.)

Mix the pork with the marinade ingredients and set aside for about 30 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut all of the vegetables to approximately the same size. You want everything the same size so each ingredient blends together.

Cantonese Spring Roll Ingredients, by thewoksoflife.com

Brown the pork over high heat in 2 tablespoons of oil, and add the garlic, mushrooms and carrots. Stir fry for 30 seconds, and add the bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, and Shaoxing wine.

Continue stir-frying for a minute. Adjust the heat to simmer the mixture, as the napa cabbage will release a lot of moisture.

Frying the shredded pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded pork and garlic, by thewoksoflife.com

Making spring roll filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Adding shredded napa cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, white pepper, and sugar. At this time, you have the option of adding 1/4 cup of the decanted water from soaking the dried mushrooms. It strengthens the mushroom flavor, so this is purely according to your personal preference. You may also have to simmer the filling longer to reduce the additional liquid.

Continue simmering the filling for another 3 minutes, until the napa cabbage is completely wilted. Stir in the cornstarch slurry to thicken. How much slurry you add depends upon the wetness of the filling (this varies if your cabbage had more moisture or if you did add the optional mushroom water), but there should be no standing liquid at all.

Transfer the filling to a large shallow bowl, and let cool. Place into the refrigerator to cool further—at least one hour. It’s best to start with a cold filling for easier wrapping.

How to Fold a Spring Roll

The key to wrapping spring rolls is making sure that they’re tight, yet not overstuffed. It’s best to use fresh spring roll wrappers if you can, as freezing the wrappers can result in the spring roll skin being a bit too damp.

1. Place the spring roll wrapper on a flat surface so that a corner is facing toward you. Use about two spoonfuls of the mixture per spring roll, and spoon it about 2 inches from the corner that is closest to you.

Spring roll filling on wrapper, thewoksoflife.com

2. Roll it over once, and, like you’re making a burrito, fold over both sides.

How to fold a spring roll, thewoksoflife.com

3. Continue rolling it into a cigar shape. With your fingers, brush a bit of the cornstarch water onto the corner of the wrapper that is farthest from you to seal it.

Folding a spring roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Making Homemade Spring Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

In case you’re wondering, we did try egg wash instead of the cornstarch mixture to seal the spring roll but the egg wash “stains” the spring roll, so it’s best to use the cornstarch mixture.

Finished spring roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Place each spring roll on a tray. This spring roll recipe makes about 18-20 total.

Can You Prepare Spring Rolls Ahead of Time?

Yes, you can freeze these homemade spring rolls on the tray overnight after they’ve been assembled and transfer them to a zip-lock bag when they are completely frozen for future use.

We usually fry some fresh and freeze the rest, unless we are hosting a party, in which case, these go like hot cakes!

To fry them once they’ve been frozen, just drop the frozen spring rolls directly in hot oil. Do not thaw them!

Assembled spring rolls on tray, thewoksoflife.com

How to Fry Spring Rolls

To fry the spring rolls, fill a small pot (which requires less oil) with oil until it’s 2 to 3 inches deep. Heat the oil slowly over medium heat until it reaches 325 degrees.

Gently add the spring rolls one at a time, frying in small batches. Carefully roll them in the oil so they cook evenly until golden brown and transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels.

Prepare the dipping sauce by adding all ingredients to a small sauce pan. Mix and heat until just simmering and pour into a small bowl.

Homemade Spring Rolls with dipping sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your homemade spring rolls hot with the dipping sauce!

Cutting spring roll in half with scissors, thewoksoflife.com

Cross-section of Chinese spring rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Dipping spring roll in sauce, thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Chinese Spring Rolls

These dim sum-style Chinese spring rolls and tangy, old-school dipping sauce are from an old family recipe. Find out how to make our spring roll recipe yourself!
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: spring rolls
Servings: 18
Calories: 155kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

To assemble the filling:

For wrapping:

  • 1 package spring roll wrappers (8" squares; this recipe makes about 20 spring rolls)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (dissolved in 1 tablespoon boiling water for sealing the spring rolls)
  • Canola oil (or peanut or vegetable oil, for frying)

For the dipping sauce:

  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons hot water
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Instructions

  • Mix the pork with the marinade ingredients and set aside for about 30 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut all of the vegetables to approximately the same size. You want everything the same size so each ingredient blends together.
  • Brown the pork over high heat in 2 tablespoons of oil, and add the garlic, mushrooms and carrots. Stir fry for 30 seconds, and add the bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, and Shaoxing wine. Continue stir-frying for a minute. Adjust the heat to simmer the mixture, as the napa cabbage will release a lot of moisture.
  • Stir in the soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, white pepper, and sugar. At this time, you have the option of adding 1/4 cup of the decanted water from soaking the dried mushrooms. It strengthens the mushroom flavor, so this is purely according to your personal preference. You may also have to simmer the filling longer to reduce the additional liquid.
  • Continue simmering the filling for another 3 minutes--until the napa cabbage is completely wilted--and stir in the corn starch slurry to thicken. How much slurry you add depends upon the wetness of the filling (this varies if your cabbage had more moisture or if you did add the optional mushroom water), but there should be no standing liquid at all.
  • Transfer the filling to a large shallow bowl, and let cool. Place into the refrigerator to cool further—at least one hour. It’s best to start with a cold filling for easier wrapping. The key to wrapping spring rolls is making sure that they’re tight, yet not overstuffed. It's best to use fresh spring roll wrappers if you can, as freezing the wrappers can result in the spring roll skin being a bit too damp.
  • Place the wrapper on a flat surface so that a corner is facing toward you. Use about two spoonfuls of the mixture per spring roll, and spoon it about 2 inches from the corner that is closest to you. Roll it over once, and, like you’re making a burrito, fold over both sides. Continue rolling it into a cigar shape. With your fingers, brush a bit of the cornstarch water onto the corner of the wrapper that is farthest from you to seal it.
  • In case you’re wondering, we did try egg wash instead of the cornstarch mixture to seal the spring roll but the egg wash "stains" the spring roll, so it's best to use the cornstarch mixture.
  • Place each roll on a tray. This recipe makes about 18-20 spring rolls. You can also freeze these spring rolls on the tray overnight, and transfer them to a zip-lock bag when they are completely frozen for future use. We usually fry some fresh and freeze the rest, unless we are hosting a party, in which case, these go like hot cakes!
  • To fry the spring rolls, fill a small pot (which requires less oil) with oil until it’s 2 to 3 inches deep. Heat the oil slowly over medium heat until it reaches 325 degrees. Gently add the spring rolls one at a time, frying in small batches. Carefully roll them in the oil so they cook evenly until golden brown and transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels.
  • Prepare the dipping sauce by adding all ingredients to a small sauce pan. Mix and heat until just simmering and pour into a small bowl. Serve the spring rolls hot with the dipping sauce!

Notes

Makes 18-20 spring rolls. Nutrition info is for 1 spring roll with dipping sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 155kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 10mg | Sodium: 425mg | Potassium: 174mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 24.3% | Vitamin C: 8.9% | Calcium: 3.5% | Iron: 6.2%

 

54 Comments

  4. Sally says

    Excellent egg rolls! Your website has helped me so much embracing the Asian way of cooking. Look forward to all your notes and recipes. Thank you

    Reply

  5. Vickey Lok says

    I have not used your recipe. It sounds good except for the part were you add carrots. We use napa, the same mushrooms, bamboo shoots. We have been using chicken as the meat.
    That is the meat that my mother in law used. We cube the meat instead of cutting in strips. Since we make so many at once, the chicken is cheaper to use. We DO NOT PUT CARROTS IN. Never have used wine. We use cornstarch to thicken mixture. Soy sauce to season with, when cooking and 5 spice. This has spoiled me to wear I will not eat any out of the restaurants around here as they use cabbage. We only make them once or twice a year for the holidays. When we make them, it is a all day process as we make around 100 or more.

    Reply

  6. Fran says

    Another big time fan writing in for the first time. Excited to try this one out — but I have an odd question: Is there any way to take “the easy way out” in shredding the pork loin? Or shall I resign myself to some delicate work that will take a while??? thanks!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Fran, there isn’t an “easy way out” per se, but to make the task easier, you can partially freeze the pork loin so that it is semi-solid. This makes slicing with your knife easier. Then you can slice the pork loin thinly into rectangles, and then pile up those rectangular slices and slice them lengthwise to make your thin strips.

      Reply

  7. Sarah says

    Hi.. just a couple of question I have recently discovered this page and I can’t tell you enough how amazing it is. Simple flavourful recipes that i am in love with . Can’t wait to try them one by one. My question is what can we substitute for pork? And for Shaoxing wine ?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sarah, you can use chicken and use dry sherry wine if you can’t find Shaoxing wine. Or if you would rather leave out the alcohol, you could just leave it out entirely. Happy Wokking!

      Reply

  9. Kanika says

    I love your recipes and especially the way you explain each one. Makes it easier to follow and make the dishes.
    I have for years wanted to make the spring roll wrappers at home.
    I would appreciate it if you could put up a recipe or point me in the right direction.
    As the wrappers are not readily available in my country.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kanika, these spring roll wrappers are something we have never attempted at home because they are so delicate. I am not sure what a substitution would be that results in a similar texture. If you have local restaurants that serve spring rolls, ask the chef and I bet he could point you to a local source.

      Reply

