Homemade Scallion Sesame Crackers

Every time I pick up a package of crackers, the minute I see the ingredient list, alarm bells go off in my head. All those multi-syllabic words on a never-ending list that ultimately makes me mechanically return them back to the shelf where they belong. What’s funny is that I’d never thought to make my own sesame crackers until I came across this recipe on a Chinese website. My mother loves a similar kind of scallion sesame cracker that she buys all the time, which I’m sure aren’t the healthiest thing she could be eating. So when I saw this recipe, I knew I had to make it, and was surprised at how simple and easy they were. They’re guilt-free and perfect for snacking! You’ll need:

1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds

1 cup very finely chopped scallion (make sure you wash and thoroughly pat the scallions dry before chopping)

1/2 cup milk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons melted butter (or vegetable shortening)

In a bowl, thoroughly combine the flour, yeast, baking soda, salt, sesame seeds, and scallions. Add the milk and melted butter and stir to form a dough. Work the dough for a minute or two, until you have a smooth ball. Let rest for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Divide the dough in half and take out a large piece of parchment or wax paper. Brush some oil on your rolling pin to prevent sticking. On the parchment paper, roll the dough to the thickness of a quarter (about 2 millimeters). The thinner the dough, the crispier the cracker. Choose whatever shaped cutter you’d like to use to cut the crackers (we just used a small glass), and place them on a baking sheet. Use a fork to poke holes in the crackers, to prevent them from puffing up while baking. Bake the crackers for 12-15 minutes, until golden.