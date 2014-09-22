The Woks of Life

Homemade Scallion Sesame Crackers

Scallion Sesame Crackers, by thewoksoflife.com

Every time I pick up a package of crackers, the minute I see the ingredient list, alarm bells go off in my head. All those multi-syllabic words on a never-ending list that ultimately makes me mechanically return them back to the shelf where they belong. What’s funny is that I’d never thought to make my own sesame crackers until I came across this recipe on a Chinese website. My mother loves a similar kind of scallion sesame cracker that she buys all the time, which I’m sure aren’t the healthiest thing she could be eating. So when I saw this recipe, I knew I had to make it, and was surprised at how simple and easy they were. They’re guilt-free and perfect for snacking! You’ll need:

  • 1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 cup very finely chopped scallion (make sure you wash and thoroughly pat the scallions dry before chopping)
  • 1/2 cup milk, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter (or vegetable shortening)

In a bowl, thoroughly combine the flour, yeast, baking soda, salt, sesame seeds, and scallions. Add the milk and melted butter and stir to form a dough. Work the dough for a minute or two, until you have a smooth ball. Let rest for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Divide the dough in half and take out a large piece of parchment or wax paper. Brush some oil on your rolling pin to prevent sticking. On the parchment paper, roll the dough to the thickness of a quarter (about 2 millimeters). The thinner the dough, the crispier the cracker. Scallion Sesame Crackers, by thewoksoflife.com Choose whatever shaped cutter you’d like to use to cut the crackers (we just used a small glass), and place them on a baking sheet. Use a fork to poke holes in the crackers, to prevent them from puffing up while baking. Bake the crackers for 12-15 minutes, until golden. Scallion Sesame Crackers, by thewoksoflife.com  

21 Comments

    • Judy says

      Hi Connie, mine did not last very long before they were all gone, so I can’t provide an exact timeline on how long they will store for.

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Good question Jocelyn, I bet rice flour would work…yielding a crunchy rice cracker. Not sure how exactly to make the substitution though. I’ll have to ask Judy to try it :)

      Reply

  3. Sally says

    Just made these today! It came out great! I tried my best to air out the green onions, but it was still a little sticky. However, I had no problem rolling it out once I oiled up my rolling pin.

    My oven is a little old so I baked it for 15 mins then flipped crackers to bake for another 5 mins. It came out extra crispy! Thank you so much for this recipe. :)

    Reply

  7. Ashley says

    My dough came out so sticky…I couldn’t even roll it and work with it. Had to scrap the whole thing. I’m definitely a novice with dough making, but how do get it to not be sticky????

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Oh, Ashley, so sorry to hear that. The dough is kind of sticky in the beginning, you just have to knead it a little longer and coat your hand with just a little bit of flour (if you are kneading it by hand like I do). Just a little bit of extra kneading and flour makes a big difference. Do resist the urge to add too much flour to the dough. Also, make sure the scallion is dry before cutting. The finished dough (before rolling out) should be as smooth and soft as a baby’s bottom!

      Reply

      • Kat says

        Just attempted these too…like Sophie – they only turned out mildly successful…
        I think an instruction as important as making sure your scallions are dry should be made clear at the very beginning – the first thing I did was wash my scallions!
        This resulted in my dough being very sticky and impossible to roll. I ended up having to flour a worktop (lots!!) and rolling it on that to be able to do anything with it.

        Oh well….next time hopefully they will turn out better!

        Reply

        • Sarah says

          Hey Kat, thank you so much for sharing your experience. You’re totally right…we forgot to add the instruction about drying the scallions thoroughly before chopping and adding to the dough. We’re actually going to make these crackers again, so that we can adjust the recipe if needed. Thank you for alerting us to this, and for being a pioneer for all of our other readers. : )

          Reply

  9. Sophie says

    Those are gorgeous! How fun! Cracker-making, yes….. I tried my first this summer…. it was only mildly successful. Time to keep practicing, and I love the sesame in these!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi, Sophie, the trick is to roll the dough as thin as possible. Next time, I’ll try to make them with whole wheat flour so they’ll be completely guilt-free. :-)

      Reply

