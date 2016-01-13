The Woks of Life

Judy’s Easy Homemade Chicken Stock

Homemade Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade chicken stock or homemade chicken broth are the best thing to have on hand in your kitchen but have you ever wondered what the difference is between “stock” and “broth?” I’ve come across this statement on the internet: “Chicken stock tends to be made more from bony parts, whereas chicken broth is made more out of meat.”

So what do you call it when it’s made with a whole chicken? More importantly, what’s the point of making your own homemade chicken stock (and broth) when both are so readily available in cans and boxes? I can’t speak for you, but I am rather particular about it.

Commercial chicken stocks and broths are made with onions, celery and loads of other ingredients. They can be a lifesaver in a pinch, but here comes my reasoning—the flavor isn’t really “right.” Store bought chicken stocks can be rather thick and cloudy, and while they may be perfect to use for a pot of chicken noodle soup, they’re not ideal for Chinese cooking.

Chinese cooking focuses on “原汁原味,” which directly translated means “original essence, original taste.” As you can see, this homemade chicken stock recipe is made with only three ingredients, 4 if you include the water. The goal is to capture the essence of the chicken in liquid form. If you decide to try out this recipe…when the chicken stock is made, taste it with a pinch of salt, and you will understand what I am talking about: pure and loaded with umami.

 

Homemade Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

I always have this homemade chicken stock in the refrigerator. I use it instead of water in my cooking, especially for soups like: Hot and Sour Soup, Simple Wonton Soup, Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup and Easy Fish Tofu Soup. It’s a great way to add flavor to a dish that otherwise would be lackluster due to large portion of the dish is liquid.

Cantonese cooks are even fancier with their use of stock–they use it to cook leafy greens like pea tips and baby you cai in a slightly soupy sauce. Who knew vegetables could taste so good? In the meantime, give this simple recipe a try. You may never buy chicken stock in a can or a box again.

You’ll need:

  • one 4 lb whole chicken (I used organic chicken.)
  • 5 slices ginger
  • 4 scallions, keep whole
  • 18 cups cold water

Put all the ingredients in a large stockpot. Bring it to a boil over high heat, and then immediately turn down the heat to medium low. Cover the lid, and let simmer for 4 to 6 hours—the longer the better.

Homemade Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the stock is cooled, strain the broth into individual containers or canning jars and store them in the refrigerator or freezer for future use. I usually don’t salt the stock at this stage, preferring to add salt as needed when cooking whatever recipe I’m using the stock in.

Homemade Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

As for the chicken, at this point…it’s no longer edible (unless you enjoy dry, boiled chicken). All that flavor went straight from the chicken into the stock. I usually just pick out and discard all the bones and reserve the meat for deluxe chicken dinners for Barley (and Jake, before her). Lucky dogs, I say!

P.S. when making chicken stock, put everything in the pot at the beginning, and try not to add anything along the way. Most importantly, do not add cold water to the pot during the simmering process!

Enjoy this one guys, it’s a pillar of our recipe arsenal!

Homemade Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.comHomemade Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

Judy’s Easy Homemade Chicken Stock
 
Homemade chicken stock or homemade chicken broth are the best thing to have on hand in your kitchen. This delicious homemade Chicken stock is made purely from chicken without any added vegetales or flavorings.
Ingredients
  • one 4 lb whole chicken
  • 5 slices ginger
  • 4 scallions
  • 18 cups cold water
Instructions
  1. Put all the ingredients in a large stockpot. Bring it to a boil over high heat, and then immediately turn down the heat to medium low. Cover the lid, and let simmer for 4 to 6 hours—the longer the better.
  2. Once the stock is cooled, strain the broth into individual containers and store them in the freezer for future use.

 

99 Comments

  1. Bob Reid says

    You mention nothing about skimming the broth during cooking. I haven’t made your recipe, but the one I have made was very similar and a lot of scum rises to the surface during the first hour or so. I’d love to not have to skim, it’s a pain.

    Reply

  4. Olivia says

    Hi Judy,

    In your Pork and Chicken Stock recipe the bones/stew chicken is soaked for 1 hour prior to cooking in order to remove any blood or impurities. This step was supposedly needed to ensure a clearer stock. In this recipe, no soaking step was indicated. Should the chicken be soaked, or does it not make a difference because it is not a red meat?

    Thanks again for all that you and your family do. Happy CNY!

    Reply

  5. S.B. says

    Wishing you guys a very happy and prosperous new year. I got one question. In step 1, you mention “simmer for 4 to 6 hours”. During simmering is the heat kept at medium low(previous setting) or turned down to lowest possible heat? Thanks
    SB

    Reply

  6. M. Prins says

    Ik zou deze boullion willen maken als basis voor Chinees fondue.
    Wat bedoeld U met, 4 LB hele kip?
    En de hoeveelheid van 18 kopjes water is dat voldoende voor hoeveel personen?
    Deze boullion heb ik nog nooit gemaakt en ben reuze nieuwsgierig naar de smaak.

    Met vriendelijke groeten

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi M. you can use a 4-5 pound whole chicken or 4-5 pounds bone-in chicken pieces. As for 18 cups of water, you will get at least 15 cups of stock. Hopefully that’s enough for your dish. :-)

      Reply

  7. Michael says

    Or, with the left over chicken, you can throw it into a fry pan with some olive oil and heat it up a little and then add in your favorite, or homemade, BBQ sauce, and when nice consistency, like pulled chicken, serve on a potato bun. Yum.

    Reply

