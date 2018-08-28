The Woks of Life

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Is there a more nostalgic kid food than chicken nuggets? Growing up, chicken nuggets (and their closely related cousins, chicken fingers) were my sister’s go-to order from the kid’s menu of any restaurant our family walked into. There’s something about that crispy breading and tender, juicy chicken that takes us back to age 9, Nickelodeon shows, and the concession stand at the town pool in summer. 

Homemade chicken nuggets were a rare treat. Usually, it was me or my sister spearheading some cooking experiment from one of the kid-oriented cookbooks that got us excited to get into the kitchen and try our hand at cooking (with some parental supervision, of course).

But despite all this talk about nostalgia and kid food, I STILL get excited at the prospect of a plate of chicken nuggets. THESE chicken nuggets in particular. Because these Sichuan-spiced homemade chicken nuggets have grown up. Breaded and shallow-fried like your standard kid-friendly nugget, they are then tossed in a mixture of toasted and ground Sichuan peppercorns, chili flakes, garlic powder, and onion powder.

They remind me of these Sichuan “spicy numbing” flavored potato chips that you can find all over China, because no one can get enough of those addictive spicy and numbing flavors. 

Crispy, juicy, and packed with surprising flavor, these “Sichuan” spiced homemade chicken nuggets are the perfect appetizer or full meal for adults and kids alike! 

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s talk about how to make them.

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Season with salt and fresh black pepper. Set aside.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com
In a dry pan, toast the Sichuan peppercorns and chili flakes until fragrant.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Grind the spice mixture with a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Stir in a teaspoon of salt, and set aside.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare your breading assembly line by getting 3 shallow dishes. In the first dish, add 2/3 cup all purpose flour. In the second dish, beat 2 eggs together with 2 tablespoons water. In the third and final dish, mix together 1 1/2 cups plain dried breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, and more salt and pepper to taste.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Bread the chicken a few pieces at a time by first dredging them in flour…

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Then coating them in egg…

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

And finally coating them in the seasoned breadcrumbs. Shake off any excess breadcrumb and set aside on a plate.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, heat a ½ inch of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. When the oil reaches 375 degrees F, and all your chicken has been breaded, fry them in batches until golden on all sides. This will take about 3 minutes per batch, flipping the nuggets as needed. Ensure the oil temperature comes back up to 375 degrees before frying each batch.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

After they’re fried, immediately sprinkle with your ground spice and salt mixture.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat until all the chicken nuggets have been fried. Serve!

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com

If you enjoy these Chicken nuggets, try Kaitlin’s Korean fried chicken tenders because they’re pretty alright too!

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices, by thewoksoflife.com
4.34 from 3 votes

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices

Homemade Chicken Nuggets with Sichuan Spices are your kid favorite all grown up. Spicy, flavorful, and juicy, you're gonna want to make these nuggets ASAP.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Chicken
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: homemade chicken nuggets
Servings: 6
Calories: 399kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breast (680g)
  • Salt to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon Sichuan chili flakes
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 cups plain dried breadcrumbs
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

  • Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Season with salt and fresh black pepper. Set aside.
  • In a dry pan, toast the Sichuan peppercorns and chili flakes until fragrant. Grind the spice mixture with a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Stir in a teaspoon of salt, and set aside.
  • Prepare your breading assembly line by getting 3 shallow dishes. In the first dish, add 2/3 cup all purpose flour. In the second dish, beat 2 eggs together with 2 tablespoons water. In the third and final dish, mix together 1 1/2 cups plain dried breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, and more salt and pepper to taste.
  • Bread the chicken a few pieces at a time by first dredging them in flour, then coating them in egg, and finally coating them in the seasoned breadcrumbs. Shake off any excess breadcrumb and set aside on a plate.
  • Meanwhile, heat a ½ inch of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. When the oil reaches 375 degrees F, and all your chicken has been breaded, fry them in batches until golden on all sides. This will take about 3 minutes per batch, flipping the nuggets as needed. Ensure the oil temperature comes back up to 375 degrees before frying each batch. After they’re fried, immediately sprinkle with your ground spice and salt mixture.
  • Repeat until all the chicken nuggets have been fried. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 399kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 127mg | Sodium: 740mg | Potassium: 564mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 130IU | Vitamin C: 1.4mg | Calcium: 80mg | Iron: 3mg

 

17 Comments

  1. Charlie Gipson says

    4 stars
    Wonderful, juicy and spicy chicken nuggets! Added a little more chili powder to make it more Mala! A touch of Five Spice also! Delicious!

  2. Mark Satlof says

    These were really good; my kids already have ideas for how to use the spice mix…french fries, latkes. basically anything fried. Thanks a lot.

  3. Lawrence says

    4 stars
    I remember having a similar dish years back, but instead of Sichuan spices it was sprinkled with what I remember to be 5 spices powder?

    Either way, it was great and I’d love to find the recipe again!

    • Sarah says

      Hey Lawrence, you can buy five spice powder from your local asian grocery store. You can even add it as an ingredient to this spice mix––bet it would be delicious!

  6. Micah says

    Is there a reason not to mix the grounds spices with the bread crumbs or the flour? Will the high heat of frying ruin the spices?

