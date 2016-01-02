The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Bread & Pizza » Cantonese Fried Dough – 咸煎饼 (Ham Chim Peng)

Cantonese Fried Dough – 咸煎饼 (Ham Chim Peng)

Published: Last Updated:
By 18 Comments

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

You want to know something funny? The idea to make this recipe actually came from our visit to New Orleans earlier this year. So…what does New Orleans have to do with Cantonese Fried Dough?

As you know, you can’t go to New Orleans without having some beignets at the landmark Café Du Monde. It was my first visit to New Orleans, so trying some beignets was on my do-to list. The place was packed like a can of sardines, so we did take-out. Taking my first bite sitting on the sidewalk bench in front of Café Du Monde, my immediate reaction was: WOW, this tastes kind of like “Ham Chim Peng”! As I was murmuring, Bill looked at me sideways; he obviously did not agree. For any of you who have had both, what do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Ham Chim Peng (pronounced in Cantonese more like, “hahm jeen baeng“) is one of those foods that I had many, many years ago and promptly forgot about. Apparently, everyone else has forgotten about it as well, which means the younger generations haven’t had the pleasure of trying this crispy fried Chinese beignet treat. These days, it’s difficult to find it anywhere…even in Chinatown!

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

The distinctive look and flavor of Ham Chim Peng comes from the key ingredient: the red-colored Chinese fermented bean curd (南腐乳), or “bean cheese.” Its unique flavor is slightly different than that of it’s “cousin,” white fermented bean curd. Ultimately, it adds a great deal of taste to the dough. (We’ve already used it in a few recipes on the blog: Chinese Fried Ribs, Braised Pork Belly with Arrowroot, and Buddha’s Delight. Have a look!)

Fermented bean cheese is usually served with porridge. Shanghainese people like to eat it with pao fan (泡饭)–leftover rice boiled with water. Funnily enough, Cantonese Fried Dough is usually also served with porridge as a breakfast meal. Personally, I like to eat it as is!

I recently posted a Chinese Fried Dough (Youtiao) recipe. This recipe is much easier by comparison. It should take less than an hour from start to finish.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Just like youtiao, this is a *classic* Chinese breakfast food, and I hate to see it be forgotten. Here’s how to make it!

You’ll need: 

  • 3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 3 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/3 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup regular granulated sugar
  • 2 cubes of Chinese fermented red bean curd (南腐乳), mashed
  • 1/4 teaspoon five-spice powder
  • 1 1/3 cups water
  • Neutral oil, for frying
  • 3 tablespoons sesame seeds

First mix together the flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a mixing bowl. Next, add the dark brown sugar, regular sugar, mashed fermented bean curd, and five-spice powder.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Slowly stir in the water to form a wet dough. Make sure everything is well-combined. Cover and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

While the dough is resting, take a medium pot and fill it with about 1 inch of oil for frying. Set aside. Once the dough is rested, dust a clean surface with a good amount of flour, and scrape the dough onto the floured surface. The dough will be very wet, so flour both hands before handling the dough. Divide it into 12 equal pieces.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Take each dough ball, and dip it into sesame seeds to coat–more or less depending on your preference. You can also coat both sides if you like.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Flatten the dough to a 5-inch circle with a small hole in the middle and set aside on a well-floured surface. They can look quite rough at this point; don’t feel the need to make them look perfect! Repeat until all 12 dough balls have been shaped.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Now, heat the oil to 325 degrees. Keep the heat between 325 to 350 degrees for the duration of the frying process. Fry the dough in batches, frying each side until golden brown, flipping one to two times to brown both sides. It should take 1 to 2 minutes each.

Drain on plate lined with paper towels or a wire rack and serve alone or with porridge. You can also store extras in the fridge and rejuvenate them with a quick turn through the oven or toaster oven.

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng), by thewoksoflife.com

Ham Chim Peng Cantonese Fried dough, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Cantonese Fried Dough (Ham Chim Peng)

Ham Chim Peng (pronounced in Cantonese more like, "hahm jeen baeng") is one of those foods that has largely disappeared from menus. This Chinese savory donut is eaten with congee, usually at breakfast.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Bread and Pizza
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Cantonese fried dough
Servings: 12
Calories: 266kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting)
  • 3 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/3 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup regular granulated sugar
  • 2 cubes fermented red bean curd (mashed)
  • 1/4 teaspoon five-spice powder
  • 1 1/3 cups water
  • Neutral oil (for frying)
  • 3 tablespoons sesame seeds

Instructions

  • First mix together the flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a mixing bowl. Next, add the dark brown sugar, regular sugar, mashed fermented bean curd, and five-spice powder. Slowly stir in the water to form a wet dough. Make sure everything is well-combined. Cover and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.
  • While the dough is resting, take a medium pot and fill it with about 1 inch of oil for frying. Set aside. Once the dough is rested, dust a clean surface with a good amount of flour, and scrape the dough onto the floured surface. The dough will be very wet, so flour both hands before handling the dough. Divide it into 12 equal pieces.
  • Take each dough ball, and dip it into sesame seeds to coat--more or less depending on your preference. You can also coat both sides if you like. Flatten the dough to a 5-inch circle with a small hole in the middle and set aside on a well-floured surface. They can look quite rough at this point; don't feel the need to make them look perfect! Repeat until all 12 dough balls have been shaped.
  • Now, heat the oil to 325 degrees. Keep the heat between 325 to 350 degrees for the duration of the frying process. Fry the dough in batches, frying each side until golden brown, flipping one to two times to brown both sides. It should take 1 to 2 minutes each.
  • Drain on plate lined with paper towels or a wire rack and serve alone or with porridge. You can also store extras in the fridge and rejuvenate them with a quick turn through the oven or toaster oven.

Notes

Makes 1 dozen.

Nutrition

Calories: 266kcal | Carbohydrates: 43g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 98mg | Potassium: 362mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g | Calcium: 163mg | Iron: 2.4mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Salt Baked Chicken, A Hakka Favorite (盐焗鸡)
Mango Pie Recipe with Citrus Whipped Cream
Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

18 Comments

  1. Kathy Chou says

    mmm…def a forgotten yumminess these days. I gotta to try this recipe soon!

    I think there is one bakery in boston chinatown that still sells it by the gate, (haven’t been in recent years tho). My most recent remembrance of this forgotten treat was when I tried an apple cider donut from the White Mountain cider company where I thought the dough was unlike any other cakey donut varieties I tried thus far. Their dough and flavor reminded me of this “ham chim peng”. No one had any idea what I meant by that. But ever since then, I deem them the best apple cider dount in my book.

    Reply

  2. Lorelai says

    I TOTALLY agree with Judy! Ham chin peng are like salty beignets! I love them both. I had no idea that they were flavored with fermented red bean curd. I guess that’s where the saltiness come from.

    Reply

  3. David Kam says

    Thanks to your recipe, I capture more than the taste!
    But that itself was good (the taste) – my young and not so Asian princess gave it the THUMBS UP!!!!
    I did leave the dough for a little over 15 minutes (40 minutes actually), that may have affected the texture.

    But overall, it’s simple to follow, we did thought the Chinese Red Bean was hard to find, but in the end that fear was allayed.

    Great recipe
    Easy to use

    And guess what??? This is the first time I am doing a Ham Zhim Peng!!! I’ve never fried, or baked in my entire life (and I’m 47).

    Whoppeeee..time to fry, bake and stir fry!
    Cheers, mate..
    And thank YOU.

    David Kam, Perth, WA.

    Reply

  5. Jess says

    Hi Judy

    Loving the recipe! Can’t wait to try it!
    Can you use the recipe for Nau Lei Sou (ox tongue pastry) as well?

    Jess

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Jesse, hope you can try this recipe out and let me know if they are similar. I have a feeling they are. I believe the dough for the ox tongue pastry’s dough is slightly drier though.

      Reply

  6. Little Cooking Tips says

    These look fantastic! The problem is, we can’t find fermented bean curd. Is there a way to make this without it? Sorry for asking for substitutions in an old, authentic recipe Judy! We hope you forgive us!
    And thank you for the yummy recipe!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  7. LittleKassieGirl says

    I LOVED hahm jeen bang as a kid (and I’m around Kaitlin’s age by guesstimate) and they had it in some NY Chinatowns until at least a decade ago or a decade and a half ago. It slowly disappeared soon after I found out about it, along with the sweet one whose name had something to do with cow horns (?) , and ‘s near/is impossible to find now–both in the Chinatowns AND in Guangzhou area now :( Thank you so so much for making a recipe of this and I can’t wait to try it. This looks exactly like how I remembered it as a wee little kid, and I’m more than certain it will taste the same! So excited to make this!!

    Reply

    • LittleKassieGirl says

      Posted a picture on your FB page of the results!

      This is as delicious as I knew it would be. I made a few little tweaks as I was making it since I didn’t have some of ingredients in the pantry, namely the baking soda, and brown sugar. I don’t know how important the baking soda was, and seeing that: A, I didn’t have it, and B, it was only a teaspoon-ful amount, I just simply omitted it. I also didn’t have dark brown sugar but found molasses, so I added 2/3 cup of turbinado, minus a tablespoon and then added a tablespoon of molasses. Turned out just fine!

      I also found that it was really hard to flatten the dough (when you say the dough was very wet, I definitely did not expect just how wet it was), so I added an additional quarter cup of flour to the mix.

      TIP: For those who found it hard to flatten the dough without it sticking absolutely everywhere (even when you flour everything liberally), I think the best solution would be to mix the dusting flour and sesame (1:1 ratio) to a dish, rolled the wet dough in it to form a slightly flat ball, poke the hole while the ball was in the dish, and then pat the flour off between your hands. I found that it was super easy to remove all the unnecessary flour and made it much easier to form the shape you need. Hope this helps someone!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables