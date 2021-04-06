Hakka Eggs with Preserved Radish (菜脯炒蛋)

As soon as I spotted this package of preserved radish, known as luóbo gān (萝卜干) at the Chinese grocery, I knew I had to blog this Stir-Fried Eggs with Preserved Radish recipe.

This is one of those dishes that—if your family is Hakka—can transport you back to your childhood.

An Egg Dish for Anytime of Day

While we tend to look at eggs as breakfast food here in the U.S., you can eat this egg dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

This Hakka Stir-Fried Egg dish turns out light and airy, with an addictive, very salty bite from the preserved radish. That’s why you’d usually serve it with rice porridge, which is an excellent blank canvas for strong flavors.

I personally love all Asian egg dishes. There’s a huge variety, and they are quick and easy to make, especially when you’re cooking for a crowd, from Steamed Eggs to Stir Fried Eggs with Shrimp to simple Fried Eggs with Soy Sauce.

An Easy Introduction to Hakka Cooking

The best word to describe Hakka cooking is tasty. It’s not the most insightful observation, but Hakka chefs are skilled at making simple dishes extremely flavorful—either through technique, mixing textures, or preserved or sour ingredients.

I personally love Hakka cuisine, and I think most people would agree that it’s a delicious branch of Chinese cooking.

Some of our favorite standout dishes are Salt Baked Chicken, Stuffed Tofu, Taro with Pork Belly, Chicken with Haam Choy, and Sour Plum Duck. You should really try some if you haven’t yet!

What else can I make with preserved radish?

Keep the preserved radish (luóbo gān – 萝卜干) in your refrigerator for dishes like Steamed Meat Patty, another Hakka home-cooking favorite.

Mince it up and add it to noodle dishes like Re Gan Mian (Hot Dry Noodles) or Yunnan Small Pot Noodle Soup. Or add it to a stir-fry like Chicken with Bean Sprouts, where you just want a little extra complexity.

Recipe Instructions

Rinse the preserved radish a couple times to wash away some of the excess salt. Taste it to make sure it’s not too salty for you. Drain for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, finely chop the scallions and garlic.

Finely chop the preserved radish as well, after it has finished draining.

Beat 4 eggs, along with the white pepper, sesame oil, and chopped scallion.

Preheat your wok over medium heat until it’s smoking. Add in 1 tablespoon oil, along with the garlic, preserved radish, and sugar. Stir and cook for 1 minute over medium heat. Take care not to burn the garlic.

Spread the radish roughly in a single layer over the wok, and add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

Cover the preserved radish with beaten eggs.

Use medium heat and cook the eggs until set but still tender.

Serve with rice porridge or white rice.