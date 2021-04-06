The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Hakka Eggs with Preserved Radish (菜脯炒蛋)

Hakka Eggs with Preserved Radish (菜脯炒蛋)

Judy
by:
1 Comments
Stir-fried eggs with preserved radish

As soon as I spotted this package of preserved radish, known as luóbo gān (萝卜干) at the Chinese grocery, I knew I had to blog this Stir-Fried Eggs with Preserved Radish recipe. 

This is one of those dishes that—if your family is Hakka—can transport you back to your childhood. 

An Egg Dish for Anytime of Day

While we tend to look at eggs as breakfast food here in the U.S., you can eat this egg dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

This Hakka Stir-Fried Egg dish turns out light and airy, with an addictive, very salty bite from the preserved radish. That’s why you’d usually serve it with rice porridge, which is an excellent blank canvas for strong flavors. 

I personally love all Asian egg dishes. There’s a huge variety, and they are quick and easy to make, especially when you’re cooking for a crowd, from Steamed Eggs to Stir Fried Eggs with Shrimp to simple Fried Eggs with Soy Sauce.

Hakka Eggs with Preserved Radish

An Easy Introduction to Hakka Cooking

The best word to describe Hakka cooking is tasty. It’s not the most insightful observation, but Hakka chefs are skilled at making simple dishes extremely flavorful—either through technique, mixing textures, or preserved or sour ingredients.  

I personally love Hakka cuisine, and I think most people would agree that it’s a delicious branch of Chinese cooking. 

Some of our favorite standout dishes are Salt Baked Chicken, Stuffed Tofu, Taro with Pork Belly, Chicken with Haam Choy, and Sour Plum Duck. You should really try some if you haven’t yet!

What else can I make with preserved radish?

Keep the preserved radish (luóbo gān – 萝卜干) in your refrigerator for dishes like Steamed Meat Patty, another Hakka home-cooking favorite. 

Chinese Preserved Radish (luo bo gan)

Mince it up and add it to noodle dishes like Re Gan Mian (Hot Dry Noodles) or Yunnan Small Pot Noodle Soup. Or add it to a stir-fry like Chicken with Bean Sprouts, where you just want a little extra complexity.

Recipe Instructions

Rinse the preserved radish a couple times to wash away some of the excess salt. Taste it to make sure it’s not too salty for you. Drain for 5 minutes. 

Draining preserved radish after rinsing

Meanwhile, finely chop the scallions and garlic.

Finely chopped scallion and garlic

Finely chop the preserved radish as well, after it has finished draining.

Beat 4 eggs, along with the white pepper, sesame oil, and chopped scallion. 

Beating eggs with scallions, white pepper, sesame oil

Preheat your wok over medium heat until it’s smoking. Add in 1 tablespoon oil, along with the garlic, preserved radish, and sugar. Stir and cook for 1 minute over medium heat. Take care not to burn the garlic.

Adding preserved radish and garlic to oil in wok

Spread the radish roughly in a single layer over the wok, and add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

Radish spread in single layer in wok

Cover the preserved radish with beaten eggs.

Adding eggs on top of preserved radish

Use medium heat and cook the eggs until set but still tender.

Scrambling eggs with preserved radish
Stir-fried eggs with preserved radish

Serve with rice porridge or white rice. 

Hakka Stir-fried Eggs with Preserved Radish

Hakka Eggs with Preserved Radish (菜脯炒蛋)

This Stir-fried Eggs with Preserved Radish is a Hakka Chinese recipe, often served with rice porridge or congee along with other small dishes.
by: Judy
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:Chinese, Hakka
Stir-fried eggs with preserved radish
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Rinse the preserved radish a couple times to wash away some of the excess salt. Taste it to make sure it’s not too salty for you. Drain for 5 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, finely chop the scallions and garlic. Finely chop the preserved radish as well, after it has finished draining.
  • Beat 4 eggs, along with the white pepper, sesame oil, and chopped scallion.
  • Preheat your wok over medium heat until it’s smoking. Add in 1 tablespoon oil, along with the garlic, preserved radish, and sugar. Stir and cook for 1 minute over medium heat. Take care not to burn the garlic.
  • Spread the radish roughly in a single layer over the wok, and add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Cover the preserved radish with beaten eggs. Use medium heat and cook the eggs until they are set but still tender. Serve with rice porridge.

Tips & Notes:

Note: Nutrition information does not include dried preserved radish, as salt levels vary by brand, and by how much you rinse it. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 165kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 1g Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 164mg (55%) Sodium: 63mg (3%) Potassium: 75mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 268IU (5%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 30mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

Note: Nutrition information does not include dried preserved radish, as salt levels vary by brand, and by how much you rinse it.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

1 Comments

  1. AvatarSusan B says

    I always thought this dish was Taiwanese because we had it all the time in Taiwan when I was a kid. It’s one of the first dishes I’ve ever learned to make. Having it with rice and lap cheong is pure comfort food.

