Gyudon (Japanese Beef & Rice Bowls)

Now that I’m living in the New York City area, I’m finding that one of the things I miss most about my two years in Beijing is: lunchtime.

Every weekday at noon on the dot, there would be a mass exodus from office buildings across the city, as coworkers headed out to grab a meal. Lucky for me, I worked in an area of the city where restaurants were abundant and extremely varied. I’d sit down to a bowl of hand-pulled noodles at a hideaway noodle bar on Monday, and head to a Yunnan Hot Pot restaurant on Tuesday. Each week would be different––my coworkers and I would figure out our lunch plans in advance––sometimes even days before (which is perfectly normal behavior in Beijing, I’ll have you know). There were even some awesome non-Asian options, like an Israeli place that had some of the best falafel I’ve ever tasted.

One of my absolute favorite lunch options, however, was a Japanese place that served the dish we’re talking about today: Gyudon.

Gyudon is basically a dish of thinly sliced fatty beef, cooked in a slightly sweet mixture of mirin and soy sauce and served over rice. Sake is also sometimes added for extra flavor. At the place I went to in Beijing, the would serve it piping hot with a raw egg yolk on top.

That egg yolk?

Best. Thing. Ever.

It would warm up as you mixed it in with the hot beef and rice, imparting a richness to the dish that couldn’t be beat––not even by the beckoning call of hand-pulled noodles or Yunnan hot pot. Needless to say, I frequented that particular spot at least once every couple weeks.

Now that I’m back in the States, where elaborate weekday lunches aren’t quite as easy on my wallet as they were in Beijing, I’ve been seeking to recreate some of my old favorites, and this Gyudon recipe is definitely one of them!

You’ll need:

Note that the thinly sliced beef here can be found at many Asian grocery stores, since people buy it to make hot pot at home. In fact, it’s often actually labeled, “for Hot Pot.” It’s also a little similar to the thinly shaved beef used in something like a Philly cheesesteak.

You’ll also notice in this recipe that I decided to forgo the completely raw egg yolk, instead opting for a sunny-side up egg. This is the perfect way to get that runny yolk experience, even if you’re squeamish about the whole raw egg thing.

Okay, let’s get started!

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium high heat, and cook the sliced onions for about 10 minutes, stirring often.

Add the beef and sugar, and cook until the beef is slightly browned.

Add the mirin, soy sauce, and stock.

Bring to a simmer, and cook for about 10-15 minutes to reduce the stock into a thin sauce. Taste for seasoning, and add a little more soy sauce if needed.

Meanwhile, heat another couple tablespoons of oil in a cast iron or non-stick skillet. Cook the eggs sunny-side up. You can cook them in batches if needed. The yolks should still be runny!

When the beef is done simmering, divide the rice among 4 bowls, and top with the beef and an egg for each bowl. Garnish with chopped scallion and toasted sesame seeds, if using.

Gyudon (Japanese Beef & Rice Bowls)

Japanese Gyudon, thinly sliced fatty beef cooked in a slightly sweet mixture of mirin and soy sauce served over rice. Topped with an egg, Gyudon is the best!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: gyudon
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 598kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • Neutral oil (such as vegetable or canola oil)
  • 2 medium onions (very thinly sliced)
  • 1 pound very thinly sliced beef (450g, fatty beef chuck or ribeye)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 cup dashi stock (can also substitute beef or chicken stock)
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 cups cooked white rice (short grain or medium grain preferred)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium high heat, and cook the sliced onions for about 10 minutes, stirring often.
  • Add the beef and sugar, and cook until the beef is slightly browned. Add the mirin, soy sauce, and stock. Bring to a simmer, and cook for about 10-15 minutes to reduce the stock into a thin sauce. Taste for seasoning, and add a little more soy sauce if needed.
  • Meanwhile, heat another couple tablespoons of oil in a cast iron or non-stick skillet. Cook the eggs sunny-side up. You can cook them in batches if needed. The yolks should still be runny!
  • When the beef is done simmering, divide the rice among 4 bowls, and top with the beef and an egg for each bowl. Garnish with chopped scallion and toasted sesame seeds, if using.

Nutrition

Calories: 598kcal | Carbohydrates: 57g | Protein: 36g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 233mg | Sodium: 888mg | Potassium: 572mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 5.7% | Vitamin C: 5.6% | Calcium: 8.9% | Iron: 20.2%

 

83 Comments

  1. Joy Temple says


    Thank you for the best gyudon recipe EVER!!! It was so delicious and a very easy recipe to follow. I will be making this for years to come. I was wondering can you freeze it? I wanted to make a big batch and then put it into freezer containers to use for future meals.

    Reply

  2. Maja says

    Hello! This recipe looks ridiculously delicious and also quick and easy. I really want to try this. However, being a student with limited kitchen space I do not have a skillet. Would a wok or a pot (which I do have) do for this recipe?

    Reply

  3. Lana says


    I moved to a place where I can’t find Gyudon anywhere so I’ve been desperately craving it. While the cut of beef we used was not fatty enough, my mistake, the flavor and consistency of the sauce was spot on. Will definitely be making again with better beef.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      So glad to hear it, Lana!! That fatty thinly sliced beef can be hard to find outside of asian markets––you can always buy a fatty cut like ribeye and thinly slice it.

      Reply

  4. Haley says


    This recipe is one of the best beef dishes ever! I make it nearly every week as one of my meal prep meals. Super simple and very tasty! I use hot chili oil, chili flakes, and cayenne for extra heat throughout the cooking process.

    Reply

  5. Kim Allen says


    My husband and I were stationed in Yokosuka Japan, and the beef bowls were amazing. Almost 20 yrs later, I was still looking for an authentic recipe. He found yours, so I made it, thinking it was gonna be like all the others. But, nope!! Exactly as we remembered it! So good!

    Reply

  6. Angeline says


    I bought way too much hotpot beef for New Years last week and found this perfect recipe to use up the remaining beef.

    This recipe is so easy and so good. I can’t believe I didn’t make this till now. Definitely a repeat especially for weeknights. Thank you!

    Reply

  8. April says


    I made this and it was amazing. After our trip to Japan I wanted more! One question, how do you think this would do in the slow cooker?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey April, this is a pretty fast dish to make, so i”m not sure how it would do in a slow cooker, especially since the beef is so thin already. But it’s worth a try. Let us know how it turns out!

      Reply

