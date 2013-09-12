Grilled Steak and Portobello Salad with Mango Lime Dressing

Summer is drawing to a close. It’s true that we must grudgingly accept this fact, but amidst the back-to-school shopping, the community pool closings, and the return to close-toed shoes, why not one last hurrah before you throw that cover over your grill?

This grilled steak and portobello salad is another recipe that we made while in Hawaii. We realize that the whole thing is coming a bit late…it being September already and everything. But summer isn’t officially over until September 22. So there.

This steak salad was created for the following reasons:

We went crazy overboard at Costco and bought a way-too-big pack of strip steak. Mangos were dropping off trees all over the place. Because it’s steak salad. And you really don’t need more of a reason than that.

So there we go. You’ll need:

16 to 24 oz. New York strip or sirloin steak

4 Portobello mushrooms

Olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lime

1 1/2 teaspoons honey

1 large very ripe mango

12 cups mesclun greens or other mixed lettuce, washed and dried

1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled

1 small red onion, sliced thinly

1 large ripe tomato, sliced into wedges or 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Start by prepping the steak and the mushrooms for the grill. Brush the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Slice the mushrooms into 1/2-inch thick slices and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Let everything sit while preparing the dressing. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 cloves minced garlic, the juice of 1 lime, and 1 1/2 teaspoons honey. Slice up your mango into thin slices and set aside for the salad. Then use a spoon or a knife to scrape off remaining juices and pulp from the rest of the mango and add to the dressing (this is why the recipe calls for a very ripe mango). Season the dressing with plenty of salt and pepper, to taste.

Preheat your grill and grill the mushrooms along with the steak. You want the mushrooms to be a deep golden brown.

We generally like our steak between medium and medium rare, but grill it to your desired doneness.

Let rest for ten minutes when you take it off the grill. Slice thinly against the grain.

Assemble the salad by tossing the lettuce together with the dressing. Distribute among four plates and top with the sliced steak, grilled portobellos, mango slices, blue cheese, red onion, and tomatoes.

Notice our classy use of the Starbucks napkin. Vacation condo living at its finest, folks:

You may have noticed that there doesn’t appear to be red onion or blue cheese in these photos. Good eye, kid. We added those ingredients because we WISHED we had red onion and blue cheese. But you won’t make the same mistake we did. It’s really good either way. You can also make this dish vegetarian by just having the portobello mushrooms and leaving out the steak. We’re all about flexibility here. Enjoy it, everyone!