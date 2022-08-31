The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Pork Super Easy Grilled Ribs

Super Easy Grilled Ribs

by:
46 Comments
Jump to Recipe
grilling individual ribs with metal tongs

These super easy grilled ribs are a departure from your typical rib recipe. Why? You cut your ribs into individual pieces before marinating and grilling. The result is an extra juicy, all-around crispy, charred rib that’s like getting that coveted end piece every time! 

I call them my Super Easy Grilled Ribs. Since developing this recipe, we’ve made it three or four times this summer for parties or weeknight dinners. With Labor Day weekend coming up, these juicy ribs on the grill are here just in time!  

One of Our Best Rib Recipes

Over the years we have posted plenty of rib recipes, like Sarah’s Char Siu Ribs, Bill’s Chinese Fried Ribs, and Kaitlin’s Instant Pot Ribs, but I think this one may be my favorite. 

A few years ago, we were at a family friend’s BBQ, and instead of grilling/baking a whole rack of ribs, he did individual ribs on the grill like this. 

I thought it was a brilliant technique, and this is the only way I do grilled ribs now! I only apologize that it has taken us so long to share it with you all. 

Super Easy Grilled Ribs on cutting board

Why Grilling Individual Pork Ribs Is A Great (Better?) Method

When most people think of pork ribs, they think of a whole rack, falling off the bone, with lots of barbecue sauce. We’re not knocking that version (see Kaitlin’s Instant Pot rendition), but these juicy individual grilled ribs are something different, and in my humble opinion, even better! 

When you cut the ribs into individual pieces before instead of after cooking, there are multiple important benefits: 

  • The marinade penetrates the meat more thoroughly 
  • They have more tasty surface area for the marinade and crispy grilled bits 
  • They cook faster
  • They’re easier to handle (just pile up the ribs in a mixing bowl, marinate, and grill! No need for sheet pans, parchment paper or foil, sous vide machines, or ovens. 
  • They’re JUICY. Falling-off-the-bone ribs are tasty and all, but they tend to be so “cooked” that they’ve lost that juiciness when you bite into them. The meat on these individual grilled ribs is more firm, but also a lot juicier! 

How to Get Even Juicier Ribs: Add Water to Your Marinade!

Besides cutting your ribs before cooking, another one of my favorite techniques is to add water to the rib marinade. 

You can see that my recipe calls for ½ cup, which seems like a lot. But trust me—water is a key addition that will make any protein juicier and less tough. 

If you’re familiar with Chinese velveting techniques (see here our guides for chicken, pork, and beef) or our dumpling filling recipes, you know that water does so much to improve the texture of meat during the cooking process.  

Because we are adding liquid, the seasoning on these ribs is technically a marinade rather than a dry rub, but it is definitely a lighter marinade than most!

How to Grill Individual Pork Ribs 

Grilling individual pork ribs isn’t unlike grilling steak or chicken. The pieces go onto a nice hot grill, and you turn them until they have a nice even crispness and a little bit of char. We include tips in the recipe. 

We cooked these on our gas grill for convenience, but if you have a grill with hardwood lump charcoal, you’ll get more of a smoky flavor! 

So far this summer, these ribs made their first appearance at a small family reunion of 19 people. Then for my mother’s outdoor birthday party, a group of 37 people. 

And then I froze the leftover uncooked ribs from my mother’s party (we overshot our estimates) and served them for Bill’s sister’s family who was visiting a few weeks later—everyone loved them!

juicy ribs on the grill

Grilled Ribs Recipe Instructions

Using a sharp chef’s knife or cleaver, cut the ribs into individual pieces between each rib bone. If you hit thicker bits at the ends of the ribs, just maneuver your blade until you hit soft meat or cartilage to avoid damaging your knife on the hard bones. 

cutting rack of baby back ribs into individual ribs

Place the ribs in to a large mixing bowl, and add the salt, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, Sichuan peppercorn powder, cumin, Shaoxing wine, and water.

  • spices on ribs in mixing bowl
  • pouring water over ribs and spices in mixing bowl

NOte!

Though we use a couple of Chinese ingredients in the marinade, like Sichuan peppercorn powder and Shaoxing wine, these ribs do not taste “Chinese.” The peppercorn and wine just gives them a nice flavor and fragrance!

Using your hands, mix the ribs together until every rib is well-coated, and there is no visible standing liquid. This will take a few minutes of mixing. Cover with an overturned plate and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

individual ribs with marinade ingredients

1 hour before you grill the ribs, take them out of the refrigerator and let them come up to room temperature. 

Preheat your grill over high heat (we used gas here for convenience, so adjust cooking settings and times for your own personal grill setup). Right before grilling, pour the oil over the ribs, and mix well. 

When the grill is hot, use tongs to space the ribs a couple inches (about 5 cm) apart (depending on whether you have the luxury of space relative to other items you may be cooking). Flip them every 3-5 minutes or so, making sure to brown each side of the rib. 

individual ribs on grill

This part can feel a little fussy, and at first there will be pale bits, but make sure to move the ribs around to get that even crispy char on all sides.

Reduce the heat as needed to avoid burning, and don’t step away from the grill for more than a few minutes. If you do need to step away, reduce the heat to medium or medium-high first.

You know your own grill, so use visual cues to gauge the cooking times and heat levels. After about 25-35 minutes, the ribs should be crisp and golden on all sides.

juicy grilled individual ribs

Serve immediately—no need for them to rest! 

grilled ribs on cutting board
5 from 10 votes

Super Easy Grilled Ribs

These super easy grilled ribs are a departure from your typical rib recipe. Why? You cut your ribs into individual pieces before marinating and grilling. The result is an extra juicy, all-around crispy, charred rib that’s like getting that coveted end piece every time!
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:American Chinese Fusion
grilling individual ribs with metal tongs
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 12 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds baby back ribs
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (or dry cooking sherry)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons oil (any neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Using a sharp chef’s knife or cleaver, cut the ribs into individual pieces between each rib bone. If you hit thicker bits at the ends of the ribs, just maneuver your blade until you hit soft meat or cartilage to avoid damaging your knife on the hard bones.
  • Place the ribs In a large mixing bowl, and add the salt, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, Sichuan peppercorn powder, cumin, Shaoxing wine, and water. Using your hands, mix the ribs together until every rib is well-coated, and there is no visible standing liquid. This will take a few minutes of mixing. Cover with an overturned plate and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.
  • 1 hour before you grill the ribs, take them out of the refrigerator and let them come up to room temperature.
  • Preheat your grill over high heat (we used gas here for convenience, so adjust cooking settings and times for your own personal grill setup). Right before grilling, pour the oil over the ribs, and mix well.
  • When the grill is hot, use tongs to space the ribs a couple inches (about 5 cm) apart (depending on whether you have the luxury of space relative to other items you may be cooking). Flip them every 3-5 minutes or so, making sure to brown each side of the rib. You know your own grill, so use visual cues to gauge the cooking times and heat levels. After about 25-35 minutes, the ribs should be crisp and golden on all sides. Serve immediately—no need for them to rest!

nutrition facts

Calories: 564kcal (28%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 41g (82%) Fat: 42g (65%) Saturated Fat: 13g (65%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 8g Monounsaturated Fat: 19g Trans Fat: 0.3g Cholesterol: 148mg (49%) Sodium: 1353mg (56%) Potassium: 567mg (16%) Fiber: 0.4g (2%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 53IU (1%) Vitamin C: 0.2mg Calcium: 77mg (8%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

46 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Laura says

    5 stars
    What a fantastic recipe for baby back bbq ribs. I sued 5 spice since I did not have the peppercorn spice. I am a fan of your recipes and this was a 5 star example. Best Asian bbq ribs ever…Thank you so much. Company would be very impressed.

    Reply